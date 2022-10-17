“The factory has a very inhumane system”: inside the fast fashion Shein machine

“The factory has a very inhumane system,” the undercover reporter tells Amrani at one point in the documentary. Workers are expected to make hundreds of items every shift, with the average daily wage of a Shein factory worker standing at a measly £56.

Shein launched in 2015, having evolved from its origins as a wedding dress wholesaler, Sheinside, and is now a fast fashion brand whose app has gone on to become the most downloaded in America.

The #SheinHaul hashtag on TikTok, another Chinese company, has amassed 6.9 billion views, with users on the app boasting about their inexpensive items that, in the words of one of the documentary’s interviewees, are the result of the brand’s “test-and-repeat model”.

Despite concerns that fashion is the second-largest polluter to the environment, Shein’s customers are reeled into its appeal by smart influencer marketing. One interviewee notes that “Shein has taken the fast fashion model of producing clothes and put it on steroids,” – and increasingly low prices. It’s become so prolific, in fact, that its sales figures have rocketed by almost 400% to £14.5 billion.