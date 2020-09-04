The autumn boots to invest in now, according to fashion insiders

From the Bottega Veneta-approved white boots, to chunky stompers – these are the styles to add to your wish lists.

Surprise it’s September. We know, it still feels like March, right? 2020 has been quite a year so far. The fashion team would usually be psyching themselves up for back-to-back fashion month shows this month. Granted, these are still happening virtually, but spotting the street style looks to bring in the new season won’t be quite the same. Luckily, we’ve already sussed out the key autumn trends for you. 

It’s time to talk about boots. We’ve been used to spending a lot of time in socks, slippers and comfy trainers lately so boots may come as a bit of a shock. Just as well then, stomper boots are high up on the hit list. They’re practical, super comfortable and look good with any outfit you throw on. We’ve even deciphered which colours and prints the fashion editors are influencers are already wearing. We may not see these pairs parading the city streets during the usually crazy busy fashion month, but you will see them on every fashionable foot at brunch, restaurant hot spots and boujee bars. Put your best foot forward and try out these key autumn boot styles. 

White boots make a comeback

A trend which has been spotted on the runway (courtesy of industry big-hitters including Bottega Veneta, Proenza Schouler and Stella McCartney), the white boot has become somewhat of a transeasonal item in recent years.

We’ve seen cowboy and knee high boot styles with mini dresses and ankle styles kept for trouser suits and cami dresses. Either way, it doesn’t matter about the boot length, heel height or style, as long as it’s in a white hue. 

  • Proenza Schouler

    Proenza Schouler boots
    Autumn boots: Proenza Schouler

    Lace-up worker style boots are still a thing this year. Tick off two trends in one and go for Proenza Schouler’s soon to be ‘it’ boot of the season. We can see these selling out at record speed. 

    Shop Proenza Schouler trek-sole boots, £825

    BUY NOW

It’s all about thick track soles

Worried about squishing your toes back into boots after months in slippers and sandals? You’ll be relieved to learn that super-soled stomper boots are mega news again this season. 

Prada and Bottega Veneta put the Chelsea style on the map for 2019, now, fashion editors have confirmed we’ll all be pounding the pavements for yet another year in the super-sized beauties. Tip: the chunkier the better with this one. 

Be bold in animal print knee high boots

Roland Mouret put black knee high boots down the runway with a glossy feel and a soft mock croc print. While Rejina Pyo sent her models on the catwalk in snake print iterations. 

Either way, animal print knee hight boots are where it’s at (avoid leopard for this one). You may see this long boot style as edging on winter territory, but the knee high is here already to give a chic retro feel to your summer mini dresses and shorts suits. Try a print clash like fashion editor Eva Chen (above) for a statement new season look. 

