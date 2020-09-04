The autumn boots to invest in now, according to fashion insiders

From the Bottega Veneta-approved white boots, to chunky stompers – these are the styles to add to your wish lists.
Surprise it’s September. We know, it still feels like March, right? 2020 has been quite a year so far. The fashion team would usually be psyching themselves up for back-to-back fashion month shows this month. Granted, these are still happening virtually, but spotting the street style looks to bring in the new season won’t be quite the same. Luckily, we’ve already sussed out the key autumn trends for you.
It’s time to talk about boots. We’ve been used to spending a lot of time in socks, slippers and comfy trainers lately so boots may come as a bit of a shock. Just as well then, stomper boots are high up on the hit list. They’re practical, super comfortable and look good with any outfit you throw on. We’ve even deciphered which colours and prints the fashion editors are influencers are already wearing. We may not see these pairs parading the city streets during the usually crazy busy fashion month, but you will see them on every fashionable foot at brunch, restaurant hot spots and boujee bars. Put your best foot forward and try out these key autumn boot styles.
White boots make a comeback
A trend which has been spotted on the runway (courtesy of industry big-hitters including Bottega Veneta, Proenza Schouler and Stella McCartney), the white boot has become somewhat of a transeasonal item in recent years.
We’ve seen cowboy and knee high boot styles with mini dresses and ankle styles kept for trouser suits and cami dresses. Either way, it doesn’t matter about the boot length, heel height or style, as long as it’s in a white hue.
Charles and Keith
Mix up your everyday ankle boot and switch to this two-tone heeled style. We guarantee you’ll wear them with everything from off-white jeans and a high neck top to puff sleeve dresses.
Arket
If bright white is a little intimidating, opt for off-white. This pair with contrasting black sole are a winner with trusty midi dresses.
Proenza Schouler
Lace-up worker style boots are still a thing this year. Tick off two trends in one and go for Proenza Schouler’s soon to be ‘it’ boot of the season. We can see these selling out at record speed.
It’s all about thick track soles
Worried about squishing your toes back into boots after months in slippers and sandals? You’ll be relieved to learn that super-soled stomper boots are mega news again this season.
Prada and Bottega Veneta put the Chelsea style on the map for 2019, now, fashion editors have confirmed we’ll all be pounding the pavements for yet another year in the super-sized beauties. Tip: the chunkier the better with this one.
Mango
Minimal devotees, there’s a boot out there for everyone and these chunky-soled Chelsea boots will work well with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to that 90s leather blazer the street style set have been supporting.
& Other StoriesSpotted on the feet of influencers everywhere already. & Other Stories has created chunky sole boot iterations so good, they’ll rival that of the designers.
Stella MCcartneyBehold, the investment Chelsea boot of all Chelsea boots. The two-tone take on a failsafe black ankle boot is sure to make a great addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. All the perks of heels, without the pain – we’re sold.
Shop Stella McCartney Emilie faux-leather platform Chelsea boots, £695 (matches-fashion.com)
Be bold in animal print knee high boots
Roland Mouret put black knee high boots down the runway with a glossy feel and a soft mock croc print. While Rejina Pyo sent her models on the catwalk in snake print iterations.
Either way, animal print knee hight boots are where it’s at (avoid leopard for this one). You may see this long boot style as edging on winter territory, but the knee high is here already to give a chic retro feel to your summer mini dresses and shorts suits. Try a print clash like fashion editor Eva Chen (above) for a statement new season look.
Brother Vellies
This python print pair is perfect for petites (try saying that out loud). The slightly shorter length and couple of inch heel height makes them the new everyday boot you didn’t know you needed.
DuneAn easy way to update the timeless black knee high is by going for a subtle croc print. This comfy pair from Dune will do the rounds year after year, trust us.
Asos wide fit
Perfect for those who like a bit more room or who have wider calves, these wide fit knee high boots are ticking off all the new season trends. Berry, knee high, western, croc and featuring the micro trend chain detail. They’re a win-win and they also come in black, too.
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands
