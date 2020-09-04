The autumn boots to invest in now, according to fashion insiders

Surprise it’s September. We know, it still feels like March, right? 2020 has been quite a year so far. The fashion team would usually be psyching themselves up for back-to-back fashion month shows this month. Granted, these are still happening virtually, but spotting the street style looks to bring in the new season won’t be quite the same. Luckily, we’ve already sussed out the key autumn trends for you.

It’s time to talk about boots. We’ve been used to spending a lot of time in socks, slippers and comfy trainers lately so boots may come as a bit of a shock. Just as well then, stomper boots are high up on the hit list. They’re practical, super comfortable and look good with any outfit you throw on. We’ve even deciphered which colours and prints the fashion editors are influencers are already wearing. We may not see these pairs parading the city streets during the usually crazy busy fashion month, but you will see them on every fashionable foot at brunch, restaurant hot spots and boujee bars. Put your best foot forward and try out these key autumn boot styles.