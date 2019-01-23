11 female-led labels reinventing lingerie
Stylist Fashion Team
The world is split into two types of people: those who are happy to invest in a luxurious lingerie set and those who, well, aren’t.
The thing is, there are so many options when it comes to bras – strapless, backless, plunge, lace or push-up – how do you pick?
It can also seem excessive to spend a whole outfit’s budget to just two small pieces it’s unlikely many people will see, especially when there are so many other beautiful things you want in life.
One way to justify the spend would be to factor a peek into your looks, whether it’s a semi-sheer T-shirt (Arket’s simple crew-neck tee is just the right level of see-through, and it’s only £11) or a buttoned-down shirt.
Another is to calculate cost-per-wear. Unlike those shoes you bought and wore for about 10 minutes on two occasions before deciding that being in that much pain wasn’t worth any amount of Instagram-worthiness, underwear is going to get used. Even if you’re a save-it-for-best type, the day will come.
The last, and our favourite, method of rationalising the outlay is that good lingerie makes us feel great and surely that’s worth all the money in the world? Not that lingerie should affect how we feel about ourselves but, let’s face it, at the very least wearing pretty stuff is… nice.
Baserange Mississippi bra
Baserange’s sets are simple and sustainable – just the thing if you don’t like frippery.
Baserange Mississippi bra, £43.84
Araks Beatrice bralet and Aaron briefs
The brand was founded by New York-based Central Saint Martins graduate Araks Yeramyan with the aim of making women feel confident and beautiful. Her barely-there styles, which come in a huge range of colour ways, are delicate, effortless and chic.
Araks Beatrice bralet & Aaron briefs, £125
Les Girls Les Boys daisy triangle bra
Leading the way in ‘bed to street’-wear, Les Boys Les Girls is forward-thinking and fun. Bonus: it’s not too expensive.
Les Girls Les Boys daisy triangle bra, £45
Love Stories love lace bralette
Love Stories encourages women to showcase their style through lingerie, swapping traditional fabrics and colours for eclecticism, creating fun effortless wardrobe-enhancing collections.
Love Stories love lace bra, £47
Fleur Of England wallflower strapless bra
Fleur Of England is the place for pretty, peek-friendly bras. Started by Fleur, who after wearing a lot of boys’ hand-me-downs while growing up craved anything feminine and delicate, the brand has now branched out into swimwear and nightwear.
Fleur Of England wallflower strapless bra, £95
Beija London retreat bra
“Introducing modern lingerie for real life”, Beija London founders Abbie Miranda and Mazie Fisher wanted to create a brand that was relatable for everyone, whatever their body type. With three sizing categories, it caters for all needs while not compromising on design and style.
Beija London retreat Z bra in mint, £65
Else Lingerie petunia full cup underwire bra
ELSE’s selling point is its comprehensive range of styles. Though not on the bargain end of base layers, they’ve got everything from long-sleeved bodysuits to briefs and structured bralets, in classically pretty colours including blush, petroleum and ochre.
Else Lingerie petunia full cup underwire bra, £74
Anine Bing lace bra with trim
If lace is what you’re after, look no further than Anine Bing. Not predominantly lingerie, the American-Scandi brand masters covetable staples, creating current but timeless collections you could happily buy all your clothes from.
Anine Bing lace bra with trim, £62
Oysho navy classic crochet lace bra
Oysho’s USP is classically chic, minimal lingerie that’s actually affordable. There’s a comprehensive range of styles, from bralets to bodysuits, meaning you never have to have an ugly underwear day again (unless you want to).
Oysho navy classic crochet lace bra, was £22.99 now £12.99
Gooseberry Intimates full on glam emerald bra
Though the Gooseberry Intimates models are somewhat intimidating, the brand aims to make all women feel beautiful – whether they’re Insta-bronzed or not. With sassy styles and delicate detailing, bondage-inspired pieces sit alongside pretty-but-everyday layering bras.
Gooseberry Intimates full on glam emerald bra, £54
Iris London Vivienne rose blush bra
More pin-up than Parisian, Iris London exudes old-school glamour, aiming to illuminate natural beauty and femininity. The sustainable pieces are all made in England using existing materials.
Iris London Vivienne rose blush bra, £70
Loveday London Atlanta plunge bra
If bondage is your thing (meaning: you’re happy to spend over £200 on a lingerie set), get to know Loveday London. The unapologetically sexy pieces are kind of wasted worn day-to-day and should be saved for the boudoir, which you can create in your own bedroom with the brand’s candles, blindfolds and slinky cushions.
Loveday London Atlanta plunge bra, £145
Opening image: Beija London