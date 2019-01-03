The Stylist guide to tackling the January sales without any regrets
- Harriet Davey
- Published
The pieces to buy – and the mindset to adopt – to make the January sales work for you.
Once upon a time, everyone waited in anticipation for the January sales to kick off on Boxing Day. Today, however, the thrill of sales shopping is slightly dulled, as many brands offer discounts from the end of November – a knock-on effect of the US Black Friday phenomenon spreading to the UK.
That means that the likes of Net A Porter, Matches and Browns have been offering up to 50% off items for some time now, despite January having only just begun. But there are still many amazing pieces left in the sales, with freshly discounted lines being added daily – so there’s still time to get the best bits.
We might all be thinking about ways to save in January, but now is the best time to pick up some fashion bargains. So how should you tackle the sales effectively?
We’ve got some handy tips and tricks to make sure you’re spending for the right reasons, and to help avoid the dreaded returns queues. We’ve also chosen 10 of the very best pieces for you to invest in now. You’re welcome.
How to shop the sales like a pro
1. Check wish lists
You’ve most likely already got wish lists on various websites like ASOS, right? Well, go have a look at them. These are the bits you clearly like already, and the chances are they’ll now be even cheaper so all you have to do is click add to basket.
2. Get mail
You know what they say, the early bird catches the worm – or a discounted JW Anderson bag. The sales may have started already but there are loads of brands going in daily, so sign up for previews and launch date notifications. There are also additional sales, like the extra 20% sale The Outnet have on right now, to look out for.
3. Make an investment
It’s the time of year when you can feel totally smug about getting a bargain or snapping up something you wouldn’t usually treat yourself to. So don’t feel bad if you spend a little more on something amazing. Leather, cashmere and silk are always going to be buys you love for a lifetime, so they’re worth the extra £££.
4. Know your stats
It sounds simple, but if you know your sizes and what you’re looking for, it’s a lot less stressful. This way you can refine your search by dress and shoe size, brand and even colour if you know specifically what you’re in to.
5. Would you buy it full price?
That neon knit you added to your basket and think you need because it has £40 off? Step away. Chances are you’re only buying an of-the-moment trend piece because it’s cheap.
The important question to always ask yourself is: “would I buy it if it was full price?”. If it’s 100% yes, then sure, get it. If not? Leave it on the virtual rack.
Shop our 10 best sale buys below…
10 January sales pieces to buy now
Ganni printed crepe wrap maxi dress
A wrap dress is universally flattering at all times. Dress up with mules and statement earrings for evening, and layer over jeans with Western style ankle boots for day.
Ganni printed crepe wrap maxi dress, was £180 now £90
Acne Studios checked wool-blend coat
The style set put this checked coat on our radar and now it’s in the sale we guarantee it won’t stick around long. This print will never date, so you’ll be able to bring it back out year after year.
Acne Studios checked wool-blend coat, was £850 now £595
Staud belted stretch-cotton jacket
Simple yet amazing. Say hello to the wearable jacket you’ll be able to style all year round.
Staud belted stretch-cotton jacket, was £195 now £117
JW Anderson latch leather cross-body bag
Classic, effortless and it’ll go with everything in your wardrobe. The leather cross-body will be an investment piece you’ll never tire of.
JW Anderson latch leather cross-body bag, was £1,050 now £525
& Other Stories wool blend striped sweater
Chic wool blend knitwear will go the distance. This colour-block number from & Other Stories will look dreamy with a silk slip skirt and lace up boots.
& Other Stories wool blend striped sweater, was £69 now £42
Charles and Keith bow detail slingbacks
Just because party season is over, doesn’t mean you have to hang up your dancing shoes. These satin beauties look so premium you’ll want to wear them to every soirée. Note: they also come in blue.
Charles and Keith bow detail slingbacks, was £49 now £35
Balenciaga wide leg jeans
Light wash denim is back in a big way. These Balenciaga jeans will look just as good with chunky trainers and a cashmere knit as they will in the summer with open-toe mules and a cami top.
Balenciaga wide leg jeans, was £585 now £409
Topshop tiger satin slip dress
It’s the slip dress you’ve most likely seen all over your Insta feed and now it’s only £15! Wear with a cable knit jumper for day and heeled sandals for evening.
Topshop tiger satin slip dress, was £39 now £15
Simon Miller bonsai 20 leather tote
A tan bag will never date, it goes with everything in your wardrobe and it looks effortlessly chic. Need any more persuading? It also has £162 off the original price.
Simon Miller bonsai 20 leather tote, was £540 now £378
Matériel belted corduroy flared trousers
Team belted trews with a cashmere knit and snake print boots for winter. Come spring, you’ll be able to style them up with a pink linen shirt and sandals.
Matériel belted corduroy flared trousers , was £200 now £120
Main image: Getty