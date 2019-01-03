The Stylist guide to tackling the January sales without any regrets

1. Check wish lists

You’ve most likely already got wish lists on various websites like ASOS, right? Well, go have a look at them. These are the bits you clearly like already, and the chances are they’ll now be even cheaper so all you have to do is click add to basket.

2. Get mail

You know what they say, the early bird catches the worm – or a discounted JW Anderson bag. The sales may have started already but there are loads of brands going in daily, so sign up for previews and launch date notifications. There are also additional sales, like the extra 20% sale The Outnet have on right now, to look out for.

3. Make an investment

It’s the time of year when you can feel totally smug about getting a bargain or snapping up something you wouldn’t usually treat yourself to. So don’t feel bad if you spend a little more on something amazing. Leather, cashmere and silk are always going to be buys you love for a lifetime, so they’re worth the extra £££.

4. Know your stats

It sounds simple, but if you know your sizes and what you’re looking for, it’s a lot less stressful. This way you can refine your search by dress and shoe size, brand and even colour if you know specifically what you’re in to.

5. Would you buy it full price?

That neon knit you added to your basket and think you need because it has £40 off? Step away. Chances are you’re only buying an of-the-moment trend piece because it’s cheap.

The important question to always ask yourself is: “would I buy it if it was full price?”. If it’s 100% yes, then sure, get it. If not? Leave it on the virtual rack.

Shop our 10 best sale buys below…