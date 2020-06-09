After gaining momentum last season, orange is back and packing a punch

Last summer, we saw the injection of zesty limes, neon yellows and punchy oranges. While we’re pretty glad lime hasn’t made a return, sunkissed orange has and we’re pretty happy about it. This mood-enhancing tone comes (just like the fruit) in slighter cooler orange shades, as well as deep rich tones, and we love it. We are all ready for an injection of zing into our every day wardrobes, to lift our moods, offset our tans, and make us feel like we’ve been somewhere more exotic than the local park. And, judging by our social media feeds, fashion influencers clearly feel the same about summer’s favourite hue.

#Orange incoming…

The fashion community has given it the green light, or rather the orange light, as the colour of the summer, debunking gen-z yellow and peptol pink to the colour of yesteryear. Maintaining yellow’s optimistic outlook and joy-inducing tendencies, orange is bringing a sense of euphoria to our wardrobes and we are here for it.

How to wear orange

Think of orange as a neutral So use it as such. For summer, swap it with one of the black or grey pieces in your wardrobe and you won’t go wrong. Try a orange jacket instead of your classic black with your simple white tee, and light denim jeans. Or trade out your cream silky camisole top and opt for an orange, pair with a smart pair of trousers, to create a look that could work in the office.

Consider your fabrics To make sure orange packs the stylish punch you want it to, you have to consider your fabrications. This colour isn’t going to work with heavy set fabrics: instead, you need light cottons, airy linens and slippery soft satins and silks. Avoid sweatshirts, woollen pieces and heavy set denim.

Try accessorising Not quite ready to make head-to-toe orange your go-to look? Then ease yourself in with an accessory. An orange bag makes for a seasonal change to your classic black or tan options. Or try a pair of orange shoes to elevate your look from tepid to scorching hot summer in the best way possible.

Ready to get your orange on? Shop our edit of the key pieces to transform your wardrobe now.