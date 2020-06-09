After gaining momentum last season, orange is back and packing a punch
Last summer, we saw the injection of zesty limes, neon yellows and punchy oranges. While we’re pretty glad lime hasn’t made a return, sunkissed orange has and we’re pretty happy about it. This mood-enhancing tone comes (just like the fruit) in slighter cooler orange shades, as well as deep rich tones, and we love it.
We are all ready for an injection of zing into our every day wardrobes, to lift our moods, offset our tans, and make us feel like we’ve been somewhere more exotic than the local park.
And, judging by our social media feeds, fashion influencers clearly feel the same about summer’s favourite hue.
#Orange incoming…
The fashion community has given it the green light, or rather the orange light, as the colour of the summer, debunking gen-z yellow and peptol pink to the colour of yesteryear. Maintaining yellow’s optimistic outlook and joy-inducing tendencies, orange is bringing a sense of euphoria to our wardrobes and we are here for it.
How to wear orange
Think of orange as a neutral
So use it as such. For summer, swap it with one of the black or grey pieces in your wardrobe and you won’t go wrong. Try a orange jacket instead of your classic black with your simple white tee, and light denim jeans. Or trade out your cream silky camisole top and opt for an orange, pair with a smart pair of trousers, to create a look that could work in the office.
Consider your fabrics
To make sure orange packs the stylish punch you want it to, you have to consider your fabrications. This colour isn’t going to work with heavy set fabrics: instead, you need light cottons, airy linens and slippery soft satins and silks. Avoid sweatshirts, woollen pieces and heavy set denim.
Try accessorising
Not quite ready to make head-to-toe orange your go-to look? Then ease yourself in with an accessory. An orange bag makes for a seasonal change to your classic black or tan options. Or try a pair of orange shoes to elevate your look from tepid to scorching hot summer in the best way possible.
Ready to get your orange on? Shop our edit of the key pieces to transform your wardrobe now.
River Island
Retro-style sunglasses are gaining momentum this summer. Try these cool catseyes with your summer dress.
H&M
Wear with your classic tan sandals and channel your summer holiday look in the city.
Zara
This is the perfect occasion bag, big enough for all of your evening essentials - lipstick and credit card. It’s a great all-rounder, too: wear with clashing colours and prints.
Topshop
Our love for cowboy boots hasn’t wained, and neither has our love for fringing, so channel your inner cowgirl and try this style with your jeans and mules for an cool everyday look.
Mango
If accessories in orange is more for you, try these mules - trending for summer, they will go with everything from your shorts to your maxi dress.
& Other Stories
Everyone needs a throw-on dress in their wardrobe, and this style from & Other Stories is a great laid-back luxe look: just add your comfiest shoes.
Mango
Tuck into your jeans, for a quick and easy injection of colour into your everyday look.
Images: Instagram / Courtesy of brands