“Why I broke my year-long shopping ban when Coronavirus hit”

Reaching for my credit card, I felt a bit weird. Was I turning my back on everything I’d pledged to do and all my hard work and willpower by not seeing it through for the full year? Scrolling through Instagram and seeing the brands I’d earmarked to buy from, many of which were setting up funds to raise money for the NHS and Covid relief funds, I decided that ending the ban early was the right thing to do. That initial purchase had to be something special, and the item in question had always been the first thing I was going to buy after my ban - a green floral made-to-order dress from Birdsong London which I had planned to wear to a friend’s wedding in Greece in July.

The wedding was, of course, postponed until next year, but that’s fine, because my dress hasn’t arrived yet either. Birdsong’s first priority has always been protecting the women who make the beautiful designs - COVID or no COVID - so production shut down early, which I have huge respect for.

After I placed my order I sent an email to say I didn’t mind how long it took to fulfil it: my main priority was supporting the brand and protecting the people who work for it. And besides, a well thought-through purchase like this should be in my wardrobe for decades.