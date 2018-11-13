“Why we shouldn’t save our partywear for best”

Christmas, AKA party season, is upon us. The shops are dripping in sequin-encrusted trophy jackets, crushed velvet dresses and silky separates. Doubtless the office party will have you furiously clicking and collecting something that screams ‘new’ - but take a moment to think about what you wore last year… Has it seen the light of day since? Could you wear it again in a completely different context, without a special occasion being called for?

As I type this, a Stylist staffer is sitting behind me rocking a sequin pencil skirt with a deliciously sloppy and cosy roll neck jumper. It’s an outfit that masters a high/low mix brilliantly; it’s unexpected, eye-catching (literally) yet still office-appropriate. And it’s also a great example of clothes transcending dress codes in order to be worn at any time of the week.

When e-tailer Boden polled its customers a couple of months ago, a third admitted that a chunk of their wardrobes hadn’t been worn because they were saving them for best. How’s that for waste? So here’s to not saving anything for best. Here’s to wearing ‘party-worthy’ pieces on a Wednesday afternoon. How? With a little guidance from these stylish dressers below…