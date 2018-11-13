“Why we shouldn’t save our partywear for best”
- Olivia Lidbury
Published
Partywear shouldn’t be just for Christmas. Here are our tips for extending the life of the wardrobe pieces that always guarantee a good time.
Christmas, AKA party season, is upon us. The shops are dripping in sequin-encrusted trophy jackets, crushed velvet dresses and silky separates. Doubtless the office party will have you furiously clicking and collecting something that screams ‘new’ - but take a moment to think about what you wore last year… Has it seen the light of day since? Could you wear it again in a completely different context, without a special occasion being called for?
As I type this, a Stylist staffer is sitting behind me rocking a sequin pencil skirt with a deliciously sloppy and cosy roll neck jumper. It’s an outfit that masters a high/low mix brilliantly; it’s unexpected, eye-catching (literally) yet still office-appropriate. And it’s also a great example of clothes transcending dress codes in order to be worn at any time of the week.
When e-tailer Boden polled its customers a couple of months ago, a third admitted that a chunk of their wardrobes hadn’t been worn because they were saving them for best. How’s that for waste? So here’s to not saving anything for best. Here’s to wearing ‘party-worthy’ pieces on a Wednesday afternoon. How? With a little guidance from these stylish dressers below…
Add in some shirting
There’s nothing a white shirt and lace-up sneakers can’t temper. Sure, a sequin skirt is pure partywear, but it’s also dazzling on sunny days, grey days and everything in-between when worn with something crisp and serious.
Contrast cotton and silk
That tip about shirting? It applies to slip dresses, too. The greater the contrast the better – think a khaki safari shirt under a dusky pink slip. It’s also a great hack to bear in mind if your nightie is just too good to be worn indoors only.
Temper everything with denim
Stonewash denim takes everything down a notch, meaning that yes, you can repurpose your NYE sequin top for a pub lunch in January. You could also try it with some baggy utility pants. Just keep your shoes flat or athleisure-inspired.
Mix functional with fun
Yes, Eva Chen’s Anouki trench is lined with enourmous silver discs (and wait for it – it’s reversible!). So while it sits at the top of our wish list, it’s a great lesson in how to layer something practical (and resolutely British) over something more altogether more fun and frivolous, like the aforementioned trophy jacket.
If in doubt, add a jumper
A formula that will never let you down is a chunky knit with something more streamlined, like London blogger Lucy Williams’ slinky skirt. Adding suede boots also adds a great dose of texture.
5 party pieces that you’ll want to wear all the time
Upton chelsea boots, Hush, £185
Foil spot tie neck blouse, Warehouse, £39
Washed satin slip dress, Arket, £89
Sequinned tulle maxi skirt, McQ Alexander McQueen, £375
Photos courtesy of Getty Images