Why the wrap dress is still the most wearable style – and the best versions to buy now

Summer’s most versatile dress; chic, flattering and appropriate for every occasion. It’s no wonder we’re still in love with the wrap dress.
The wrap dress is one of those styles that has seemingly been around forever. Or half a century, at least. Diane von Furstenberg built an entire career after founding it in 1974 — a knitted wrap style dress, crafted from jersey, that went on to define both her brand and her life for its universally flattering silhouette. So important to the history of fashion is it, in fact, that a DVF wrap dress resides in the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Today, its influence shows no signs of waning. It’s beloved primarily for the fact that it’s super wearable, it has become part of our staple wardrobe along with our white jeans and oversized blazers — a wrap dress can be dressed up with heels for weddings and parties, or dressed down, with sandals and trainers.
It’s also one of the styles that more often than not comes with a full sleeve, and midi lengths (great for the office) it’s flattering (nips in at the waist, and a great style for bigger busts) it’s is super elegant, comfortable, makes us feel good and look great. Win win.
From bold prints, cool linens or classic styles theres something for everyone. So whether you’re in need of a new everyday dress to wear when WFH or weekend look for those visits to the park, there’s an option for everyone. Here’s our pick of the best styles to buy now.
Ganni
Ganni is the epitome of Scandi cool. It’s laid back luxe aesthetic means it’s the go-to for the ‘wear everywhere wrap dress.’ Dress up with your mules or try with your black chunky sandals.
Casa Raki
Linen is trending for Summer, don’t worry about the ironing embrace the crumples and creases and accessorize with your layered gold jewellery.
& Other Stories
This is a great occasion dress, subtle, elegant, with great attention to detail. Try accessorising with other pastels, or if that’s too clashy for you, opt for white, and pile on the hair accessories.
Johanna Ortiz x H&M
This bold floral dress has flamenco vibes to it, dress up with your strappy square toe heels and a flash of red lipstick for a chic statement look, and dance the night away.
Ghost
This cool cotton dress from fashion team favourite Ghost, has got us dreaming for summer holidays (the park will do for now) Try with your tan sandals and classic sunnies, and have an Aperol in hand.
Monki
Whatever the style of dress you need it in black. This is a great work wear look; perfect for WFH or the office (if we ever get there) finish off your look with these comfy classics shoes.
Topshop
Floaty florals for Summer, ground breaking, but if it ain’t broke don’t fix, this is a surefire summer dress hit. Team with your white trainers and basket bag for a perfect summer in the city look.
Main image: Getty Images