Why the wrap dress is still the most wearable style – and the best versions to buy now

Posted by for Fashion

Summer’s most versatile dress; chic, flattering and appropriate for every occasion. It’s no wonder we’re still in love with the wrap dress. 

The wrap dress is one of those styles that has seemingly been around forever. Or half a century, at least. Diane von Furstenberg built an entire career after founding it in 1974 — a knitted wrap style dress, crafted from jersey, that went on to define both her brand and her life for its universally flattering silhouette. So important to the history of fashion is it, in fact, that a DVF wrap dress resides in the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

Today, its influence shows no signs of waning. It’s beloved primarily for the fact that it’s super wearable, it has become part of our staple wardrobe along with our white jeans and oversized blazers — a wrap dress can be dressed up with heels for weddings and parties, or dressed down, with sandals and trainers. 

It’s also one of the styles that more often than not comes with a full sleeve, and midi lengths (great for the office) it’s flattering (nips in at the waist, and a great style for bigger busts) it’s is super elegant, comfortable, makes us feel good and look great. Win win.

From bold prints, cool linens or classic styles theres something for everyone. So whether you’re in need of a new everyday dress to wear when WFH or weekend look for those visits to the park, there’s an option for everyone. Here’s our pick of the best styles to buy now. 

  • Ghost

    Best wrap dresses

    This cool cotton dress from fashion team favourite Ghost, has got us dreaming for summer holidays (the park will do for now) Try with your tan sandals and classic sunnies, and have an Aperol in hand.

    Cotton dress, £169, Ghost

    BUY NOW

  • Monki

    Best wrap dresses

    Whatever the style of dress you need it in black. This is a great work wear look; perfect for WFH or the office (if we ever get there) finish off your look with these comfy classics shoes.  

    Black dress, £35, Monki 

    BUY NOW

  • Topshop

    Best wrap dresses

    Floaty florals for Summer, ground breaking, but if it ain’t broke don’t fix, this is a surefire summer dress hit. Team with your white trainers and basket bag for a perfect summer in the city look. 

    Floral dress, £39, Topshop

      

    BUY NOW

Main image: Getty Images

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Grace Cook