Why the wrap dress is still the most wearable style – and the best versions to buy now

The wrap dress is one of those styles that has seemingly been around forever. Or half a century, at least. Diane von Furstenberg built an entire career after founding it in 1974 — a knitted wrap style dress, crafted from jersey, that went on to define both her brand and her life for its universally flattering silhouette. So important to the history of fashion is it, in fact, that a DVF wrap dress resides in the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Today, its influence shows no signs of waning. It’s beloved primarily for the fact that it’s super wearable, it has become part of our staple wardrobe along with our white jeans and oversized blazers — a wrap dress can be dressed up with heels for weddings and parties, or dressed down, with sandals and trainers.