Woven into Dior’s autumn/winter 2020 collection and spotted on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the humble headscarf has seen its status elevated.
There are a few givens as it pertains to the relatively sun-kissed Augusts we usually enjoy: swaddling fleeces are swapped out in favour of light linens, fluffy socks are eschewed in place of chunky sandals and warm and insulating hats are relegated to the bottom of our wardrobes to give way to breezier hair accessories.
And while the weather might currently not be the balmy temperature we normally enjoy at this time of year, there was one hair-raising trend that came out of the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week and it’s going to save our hair as we battle our way through this tempestuous weather.
Borrowed straight from the wardrobe of Audrey Hepburn (who famously wore one on her wedding day to Andrea Dotti in 1969), the fashion set have confirmed that the accessory order of the season is to wear a silky scarf in your hair. Whether you use one to tie a ponytail at the nape of your neck, or tie one around your head a la Dior’s autumn/winter 2020 collection, these simple scarves are your hair’s new best friend.
If you’re feeling extra experimental, channel Bella Hadid and wear yours as a scarf-top, too. The options are infinite, the only thing you need to do is bag yourself a scarf and get practising which style works best for you.
Shaku botanical garden square scarf
This botanical scarf is as timeless as you’d expect, and would look particularly great when used to elevate a minimal sunny weather look.
Bimba y Lola field of flowers scarf
Ditsy florals are a summer stalwart and for good reason, too. Simply wrap this Bimba y Lola number in your hair while on the beach for optimal sunny weather vibes.
Powder printed meadow scarf
For those who would rather use a scarf as an accessory, rather than a cover-up, look to this colourful patterned number.
Hermes Cheval de Fete scarf
Is it a work of art or an accessory? Well, it’s Hermes, so it’s both.
Jessie Zhao New York double sided landscape scarf
Jessie Zhao’s double-sided scarf is perfect for the indecisive dresser among us; simply flip the scarf onto its other side when you get bored of the other.
Shop Jessie Zhao New York double sided landscape scarf at Wolf & Badger, £164
Poppy Persia silk scarf
Liberty London’s scarves are iconic for good reason: we’ll be pairing this patterned iteration with summer whites and gold jewellery all summer long.
Accessorize scarf print scrunchie
If you’d like the effect of a hair scarf without the heachache of having to tend to it, then look to this smart scarf-adorned scrunchie. All the vibes, none of the hassle.
Art School green distressed cotton headscarf
One for the seriously chic minimalist mavens, Art School’s distressed khaki headscarf will look best when worn with a summer glow and lashings of gold jewellery.
Shop Art School green distressed cotton headscarf at Matches Fashion, £42
Formy Studio abstract-print headscarf
Citrus brights are big news for fashion this summer: pair this zesty-toned scarf with equally colourful clothes for a serious dose of sartorial vitamin C.
Images: courtesy of brands.