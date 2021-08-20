Hair scarves are everywhere in fashion

This is the multi-tasking hair accessory that the fashion set can’t get enough of

Woven into Dior’s autumn/winter 2020 collection and spotted on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the humble headscarf has seen its status elevated. 

There are a few givens as it pertains to the relatively sun-kissed Augusts we usually enjoy: swaddling fleeces are swapped out in favour of light linens, fluffy socks are eschewed in place of chunky sandals and warm and insulating hats are relegated to the bottom of our wardrobes to give way to breezier hair accessories.

And while the weather might currently not be the balmy temperature we normally enjoy at this time of year, there was one hair-raising trend that came out of the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week and it’s going to save our hair as we battle our way through this tempestuous weather. 

Headscarves were spotted everywhere at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Borrowed straight from the wardrobe of Audrey Hepburn (who famously wore one on her wedding day to Andrea Dotti in 1969), the fashion set have confirmed that the accessory order of the season is to wear a silky scarf in your hair. Whether you use one to tie a ponytail at the nape of your neck, or tie one around your head a la Dior’s autumn/winter 2020 collection, these simple scarves are your hair’s new best friend.  

Headscarves were a focal point in Dior autumn/winter 2020 collection
If you’re feeling extra experimental, channel Bella Hadid and wear yours as a scarf-top, too. The options are infinite, the only thing you need to do is bag yourself a scarf and get practising which style works best for you. 

