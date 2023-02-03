Bored of your jeans? Try a pair of silver trousers on for size instead

There aren’t many things that feel as monotonous as the first few months of the year. The pathetic attempts at month-long sobriety, the Arctic weather conditions, the dedicated gym visits. It’s a time of year not synonymous with joy but rather a general malaise.

A sense of cheer has been injected into the dreariness of February in the form of Copenhagen Fashion Week, which finishes today. It’s the fashion week credited with bringing Ganni to our collective consciousness, elevating stomper boots to cult status and encouraging a laissez-faire sorbet-toned palette. But there’s another trend that Copenhagen Fashion Week is inevitably going to be crowned with ordaining: silver trousers.