Bored of your jeans? Try a pair of silver trousers on for size instead
If your denim’s struggling to spark joy, a pair of silver trousers might be just what your winter wardrobe is in need of.
There aren’t many things that feel as monotonous as the first few months of the year. The pathetic attempts at month-long sobriety, the Arctic weather conditions, the dedicated gym visits. It’s a time of year not synonymous with joy but rather a general malaise.
A sense of cheer has been injected into the dreariness of February in the form of Copenhagen Fashion Week, which finishes today. It’s the fashion week credited with bringing Ganni to our collective consciousness, elevating stomper boots to cult status and encouraging a laissez-faire sorbet-toned palette. But there’s another trend that Copenhagen Fashion Week is inevitably going to be crowned with ordaining: silver trousers.
At Ganni’s autumn/winter 2023 show, which took place at Copenhagen’s Arken Museum of Modern Art, exhibited the label’s imagining of a more mature Ganni Girl aesthetic. The collection featured a fourth iteration of Ganni’s gorpcore-inspired collaboration with 66°North, a debut collaboration with LA-based stylist Veneda Carter on a line of Ganni jewellery. It did what Ganni does best: rewrite the rules and invite everyone in on the secret.
All of which brings us round to silver trousers, which were first woven into a Ganni collection in Copenhagen last year. Its riff on metallic denim, the sort that glitters and winks when the sun catches it, makes the case for true denim with the most subtle of metallic sheens. It’s denim but with personality. And, as ever, anything that Ganni touches turns to gold (or should that be silver?).
On TikTok, searches for silver trousers are gaining momentum, with users showing how to style tinfoil-toned trews. According to Google Trends, Bershka and H&M have proven to be the most popular, with searches spiking by 170% alone in the last three months. As purveyed by Ganni, silver trousers are hitting the big time and, styled right, they provide the perfect antidote to the January/February/March blues.
I’ve waxed lyrical about the virtues of sandwiching outfits before. They require a statement article, in this case a pair of silver trousers. And the surrounding accoutrements are merely accessories: blacks, whites, creams. Allow the silver trousers to do all of the talking (it’s the filling of the sandwich in this instance) and keep the bread simple and sturdy. Silver has never shone so brightly.
