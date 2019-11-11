Singles Day 2019: the best gifts to buy for yourself

In case you missed it, 11 November is officially Singles Day. That’s right, those uncoupled people (raises hand) that have to suffer the smugness of Valentine’s Day now have an occasion all to themselves.

Singles Day, which started in China, has become the biggest shopping day in the world. What started as an anti-Valentine’s Day has become a multi-billion-dollar retail day that far exceeds Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales. Just this morning online retailer, Alibaba boasted sales over US$1 billion (£780 million) in 68 seconds.

The date chosen because of the sequence of ‘1’s in ‘11.11’, has progressed from being a day to meet singletons to a day that celebrates you.

So, go ahead and indulge in one of these gifts and let the card read: “To me, from me, because of me.”