Singles Day 2019: the best gifts to buy for yourself

Billie Bhatia
This is not a drill, this is a legitimate day and singles sales are through the roof.

In case you missed it, 11 November is officially Singles Day. That’s right, those uncoupled people (raises hand) that have to suffer the smugness of Valentine’s Day now have an occasion all to themselves.

Singles Day, which started in China, has become the biggest shopping day in the world. What started as an anti-Valentine’s Day has become a multi-billion-dollar retail day that far exceeds Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales. Just this morning online retailer, Alibaba boasted sales over US$1 billion (£780 million) in 68 seconds. 

The date chosen because of the sequence of ‘1’s in ‘11.11’, has progressed from being a day to meet singletons to a day that celebrates you.

So, go ahead and indulge in one of these gifts and let the card read: “To me, from me, because of me.” 

  • Sleeper feather-trimmed pyjamas

    Sleeper pyjamas

    For days in and nights out take on Sleeper’s iconic feather-trimmed pyjama set. Perfect for an indulgent duvet day and equally as wearable with velvet heels and a shrobed coat to your favourite evening haunt. 

    Pyjama set, £245, Sleeper 

    Buy Sleeper Pyjama Set Here

  • Christopher Kane 'More Joy' scarf

    A motto for life and a winter warmer that actually looks good. We’ll take two. 

    ’More Joy’ scarf, £120, Christopher Kane 

    Buy Christopher Kane Scarf Here

  • Saint Laurent condom

    Saint Laurent condom

    To go alongside your new, ‘More Joy’ motto. Plus the cheapest designer product in existence. 

    Condom, £2, Saint Laurent

    Buy Saint Laurent Condom Here

  • Liberty lined journal

    Liberty lined journal

    For love letters to yourself, or to make your to-do lists much more appealing. 

    Lined journal, £25, Liberty 

    Buy Liberty Journal Here

  • & Daughter roll neck

    & Daughter roll neck

    Rejoice, roll neck season is finally here, and & Daughter’s collection is everything our wardrobe needs, like warm hugs from stylish old friends. 

    Wool jumper, £295, & Daughter

  • No.22 'Bookshelf' candle

    No.22 scented candle

    No.22’s carefully considered scented candles will not only elevate your coffee table game, but this ‘Bookshelf’ smells so much like vintage books you won’t be able to stop yourself from picking up your favourite novel and diving right in. 

    ’Bookshelf’ candle, £40, No.22

    Buy No.22 Candle Here

  • Allude cashmere eye mask

    Allude eye mask

    Hibernation season is upon us, so treat yourself to some luxury sleep via Allude’s cashmere and silk eye mask. 

    Cashmere and silk eye mask, £70, Allude 

    Buy Allude Eye Mask Here

  • Monica Vinader jewellery box

    Forever losing a single earring or tangling your necklace into an unwearable state? Monica Vinader has the answer with the chicest jewellery box. Plus we’ll take anything with our initials on. 

    Leather jewellery box, £65, Monica Vinader 

    Buy Monica Vinader Box Here

  • Away 'Carry-On' case

    Away 'Carry-On' case

    With wheels that allow you to glide through the airport and incredibly well-designed luggage that allows for more packing space, solo travel never looked so good. 

    Carry-on case, £225, Away 

    Buy Away Case Here

  • P D Paolo gold hoops

    P D Paolo gold hoops

    Introducing the earrings you put on and never take off, you’re welcome. 

    Gold hoops, £47, P D Paolo 

    Buy P D Paolo Hoops Here

  • Steamery clothes steamer

    Steamery clothes steamer

    Speaking of travel, have you ever waited for so long for an iron at a hotel you have given up entirely and left looking like one big crease? Steamery has the answer: a portable steamer that’s as easy to use as it is pretty to look at. 

    Steamer, £110, Steamery 

    Buy Steamery Steamer Here

  • Anissa Kermiche vase

    Jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche branched into ceramics last year and industry insiders can’t get enough. Her tongue-in-cheek designs are the finishing touches every fashionable home needs. 

    Ceramic vase, £65, Anissa Kermiche 

    Buy Anissa Kermiche Vase Here

  • & Other Stories boots

    & Other Stories boots

    The perfect winter boots do exist, and we can thank & Other Stories for this gift to our wardrobe. 

    Black leather boots, £135, & Other Stories 

    Buy & Other Stories Boots Here

  • Binu Binu sculpting tool

    Made from high quality rose quartz, this stone smooths the skin and improves bags under the eyes - the kind of self-care we can get on board with. 

    Rose quartz sculpting tool, £19, Binu Binu at Cos 

    Buy Binu Binu Sculpting Tool Here

  • Goddess Charms necklace

    Goddess Charms necklace

    The Hindu god Hanuman features on Goddess Charms’ ‘God of Success’ necklace and promises to bring with him courage and success. 

    God of Success necklace, £80, Goddess Charms 

    Buy Goddess Charms Necklace Here

  • Zara pink jumper

    Zara pink jumper

    The sweetest jumper does exist - layer this under denim dungarees for a laid-back look or wear with a black vinyl mini skirt for drinks with the girls. 

    Alpaca and wool jumper, £49.99, Zara 

    Buy Zara Jumper Here

  • Anthropologie printed cushions

    Anthropologie printed cushions

    Add a splash of colourful print to a sofa or a bed with Anthropologie’s tassled cushions - the perfect interiors pick me up. 

    Emma J Shipley Des Animaux Velvet Pillow, £58, Anthropologie 

    Buy Anthropologie Pillow Here

  • Saint Laurent pencils

    Saint Laurent pencils

    Think of these Saint Laurent pencils as your daily affirmations. We particularly like, ‘Bring on the Night’. 

    Pencils, £55, Saint Laurent 

    Buy Saint Laurent Pencils Here

  • Celine sunglasses

    Celine sunglasses

    Take on the winter sun in style with Celine’s cult cat-eye sunglasses. 

    Cat-eye sunglasses, £290, Celine 

    Buy Celine Sunglasses Here

  • Dior x Peter Lindbergh book

    Dior x Peter Lindbergh book

    Beloved fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh was allowed unprecedented access into the Dior archives and the outcome is breathtaking. 

    DIOR by Peter Lindberg, £150, Taschen 

    Buy DIOR Book Here

  • Claudie Pierlot cardigan

    Claudie Pierlot cardigan

    In case you missed it, it’s cardigan season so make like Katie Holmes and pair this Claudie Pierlot number with light denim and a crisp white t-shirt. 

    Cardigan, £209, Claudie Pierlot 

    Buy Claudie Pierlot Cardigan Here

  • Tom Ford candle

    Tom Ford candle

    Bring the Italian Riveria to your home courtesy of Tom Ford’s hypnotic scent, ‘Neroli Portofino’. 

    Scented candle, £66, Tom Ford 

    Buy Tom Ford Candle Here

Images: Getty / PR products 

