Singles Day 2019: the best gifts to buy for yourself
- Billie Bhatia
This is not a drill, this is a legitimate day and singles sales are through the roof.
In case you missed it, 11 November is officially Singles Day. That’s right, those uncoupled people (raises hand) that have to suffer the smugness of Valentine’s Day now have an occasion all to themselves.
Singles Day, which started in China, has become the biggest shopping day in the world. What started as an anti-Valentine’s Day has become a multi-billion-dollar retail day that far exceeds Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales. Just this morning online retailer, Alibaba boasted sales over US$1 billion (£780 million) in 68 seconds.
The date chosen because of the sequence of ‘1’s in ‘11.11’, has progressed from being a day to meet singletons to a day that celebrates you.
So, go ahead and indulge in one of these gifts and let the card read: “To me, from me, because of me.”
Sleeper feather-trimmed pyjamas
For days in and nights out take on Sleeper’s iconic feather-trimmed pyjama set. Perfect for an indulgent duvet day and equally as wearable with velvet heels and a shrobed coat to your favourite evening haunt.
Pyjama set, £245, Sleeper
Christopher Kane 'More Joy' scarf
A motto for life and a winter warmer that actually looks good. We’ll take two.
’More Joy’ scarf, £120, Christopher Kane
Saint Laurent condom
To go alongside your new, ‘More Joy’ motto. Plus the cheapest designer product in existence.
Condom, £2, Saint Laurent
Liberty lined journal
For love letters to yourself, or to make your to-do lists much more appealing.
Lined journal, £25, Liberty
& Daughter roll neck
Rejoice, roll neck season is finally here, and & Daughter’s collection is everything our wardrobe needs, like warm hugs from stylish old friends.
Wool jumper, £295, & Daughter
No.22 'Bookshelf' candle
No.22’s carefully considered scented candles will not only elevate your coffee table game, but this ‘Bookshelf’ smells so much like vintage books you won’t be able to stop yourself from picking up your favourite novel and diving right in.
’Bookshelf’ candle, £40, No.22
Allude cashmere eye mask
Hibernation season is upon us, so treat yourself to some luxury sleep via Allude’s cashmere and silk eye mask.
Cashmere and silk eye mask, £70, Allude
Monica Vinader jewellery box
Forever losing a single earring or tangling your necklace into an unwearable state? Monica Vinader has the answer with the chicest jewellery box. Plus we’ll take anything with our initials on.
Leather jewellery box, £65, Monica Vinader
Away 'Carry-On' case
With wheels that allow you to glide through the airport and incredibly well-designed luggage that allows for more packing space, solo travel never looked so good.
Carry-on case, £225, Away
P D Paolo gold hoops
Introducing the earrings you put on and never take off, you’re welcome.
Gold hoops, £47, P D Paolo
Steamery clothes steamer
Speaking of travel, have you ever waited for so long for an iron at a hotel you have given up entirely and left looking like one big crease? Steamery has the answer: a portable steamer that’s as easy to use as it is pretty to look at.
Steamer, £110, Steamery
Anissa Kermiche vase
Jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche branched into ceramics last year and industry insiders can’t get enough. Her tongue-in-cheek designs are the finishing touches every fashionable home needs.
Ceramic vase, £65, Anissa Kermiche
& Other Stories boots
The perfect winter boots do exist, and we can thank & Other Stories for this gift to our wardrobe.
Black leather boots, £135, & Other Stories
Binu Binu sculpting tool
Made from high quality rose quartz, this stone smooths the skin and improves bags under the eyes - the kind of self-care we can get on board with.
Rose quartz sculpting tool, £19, Binu Binu at Cos
Goddess Charms necklace
The Hindu god Hanuman features on Goddess Charms’ ‘God of Success’ necklace and promises to bring with him courage and success.
God of Success necklace, £80, Goddess Charms
Zara pink jumper
The sweetest jumper does exist - layer this under denim dungarees for a laid-back look or wear with a black vinyl mini skirt for drinks with the girls.
Alpaca and wool jumper, £49.99, Zara
Anthropologie printed cushions
Add a splash of colourful print to a sofa or a bed with Anthropologie’s tassled cushions - the perfect interiors pick me up.
Emma J Shipley Des Animaux Velvet Pillow, £58, Anthropologie
Saint Laurent pencils
Think of these Saint Laurent pencils as your daily affirmations. We particularly like, ‘Bring on the Night’.
Pencils, £55, Saint Laurent
Celine sunglasses
Take on the winter sun in style with Celine’s cult cat-eye sunglasses.
Cat-eye sunglasses, £290, Celine
Dior x Peter Lindbergh book
Beloved fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh was allowed unprecedented access into the Dior archives and the outcome is breathtaking.
DIOR by Peter Lindberg, £150, Taschen
Claudie Pierlot cardigan
In case you missed it, it’s cardigan season so make like Katie Holmes and pair this Claudie Pierlot number with light denim and a crisp white t-shirt.
Cardigan, £209, Claudie Pierlot
Tom Ford candle
Bring the Italian Riveria to your home courtesy of Tom Ford’s hypnotic scent, ‘Neroli Portofino’.
Scented candle, £66, Tom Ford
