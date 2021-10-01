In the pantheon of partywear brands, there is hardly a shortage of high-octane velour for disco dancing vixens, nor is there a drought of luxe lace to take an outfit from zero to 100.

But the realm of partywear is decidedly short on brands that on is brands that bridge the gap between daytime and nighttime; brands that craft clothes that are designed to be worn come rain or shine, during the day and the disco. One such brand making it its mission to bridge the gap is Australian label Sleeping with Jacques.

While not explicitly a partywear brand, its pieces hit the sweet spot between cool comfort and high-end fashion, with the chameleon-like ability to flit between the two. Essentially, whatever you need Sleeping with Jacques’ pieces to work for, they will adapt to.