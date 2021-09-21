All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These are the on-trend knits made for layering that will slot easily into any transitional weather wardrobe.
You may instantly think ‘boring sweater vest’, or perhaps cricket may even spring to mind, but sleeveless knits are in. Effortlessly chic and made for easy layering, the sleeveless knit is something that every woman who has to endure British weather should be reaching for.
In this weird void of time between summer and autumn, the sleeveless knit really could be an outfit rescuer. Whether it’s oversized and draped over a plain T-shirt for a casual weekend look or tucked into jeans with a ruffled shirt for something a little more chic, these are a far cry from the boring ones your dad likely wore to work.
Inject some bold colour into your wardrobe by layering with them or opt for a more Scandi look with toned-down neutrals to really let the texture of the vest sing. These will likely become part of your everyday wardrobe and no, you don’t need to thank us.
Monki ribbed knit vest
Monki’s ribbed knit vest is the perfect base to build on in your wardrobe and pair with neutral tones.
Ganni checkerboard logo vest
Who said a simple black vest couldn’t be a statement piece? With bold red lettering and a textured, checkerboard knit, this chunky sleeveless jumper can easily be thrown over dresses or skirts.
Saturday by Megan Ellaby Alexa leopard jacquard knitted sweater vest
Indie brand Saturday by Megan Ellaby shows that knitted vests need not be boring. With bright pastel leopard print, the Alexa jumper will brighten up any look.
Shop the Alexa leopard jacquard knitted sweater vest at Saturday by Megan Ellaby, £75
Collusion cable knitted tank in bright green
Approach the neon trend in a more subtle way this autumn and layer this up with a pleated skirt for a preppy look. Similarly, tone it down with an all-black ensemble and let the jumper do the singing.
Shop Collusion cable knitted tank in bright green at Asos, £18
Neon Rose pastel knit vest with oversized collar
It’s all about the pastels and oversized collars with this one. A fun take on the trend and one that will easily take you from day to night.
Shop Neon Rose pastel knit vest with oversized collar at Asos, £28
H&M ribbed sweater vest
Longline sleeveless knits are perfect for creating a laidback look. Pair with loose knitted trousers for the perfect effortless outfit.
Weekday peachy vest
A finer knit this may be, but the bright yellow definitely makes this a perfect item to layer with.
Urban Outfitters cable knit tank top
You can rarely go wrong with a cable knit and this chunky khaki number would look perfect paired with chunky boots and lots of gold jewellery.
Annorlunda knitted vest with landscape print
A subtle take on pastels, but this sleeveless knit really would be the star of the show for any outfit you put this together with.
Shop Annorlunda knitted vest with landscape print at Asos, £45
& Other Stories strawberry button knit vest
This & Other Stories number is the perfect button-up vest to pair with shirts and statement sleeves. Plus it’s in pink, what more could you want?
Cos knitted vest
If you’re new to the trend or just want a really great basic, this off-white number from Cos better find its way in your shopping basket.
Images: courtesy of brands.