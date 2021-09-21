Sleeveless knits on various models

11 sleeveless knits you should incorporate into your transitional wardrobe

These are the on-trend knits made for layering that will slot easily into any transitional weather wardrobe.

You may instantly think ‘boring sweater vest’, or perhaps cricket may even spring to mind, but sleeveless knits are in. Effortlessly chic and made for easy layering, the sleeveless knit is something that every woman who has to endure British weather should be reaching for. 

In this weird void of time between summer and autumn, the sleeveless knit really could be an outfit rescuer. Whether it’s oversized and draped over a plain T-shirt for a casual weekend look or tucked into jeans with a ruffled shirt for something a little more chic, these are a far cry from the boring ones your dad likely wore to work.

Inject some bold colour into your wardrobe by layering with them or opt for a more Scandi look with toned-down neutrals to really let the texture of the vest sing. These will likely become part of your everyday wardrobe and no, you don’t need to thank us.

