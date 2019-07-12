8 luxe silk slip dresses to take you from day to night

Weddings or smart summer events are the ultimate occasion to flex a more statement slip dress. Look for floral printed, ankle grazing styles in pastel or ivory tones and wear them with a boxy blazer, minimal barely there sandals and some beaded or resin hair accessories for an effortless on-trend look. For full-on glamour wear your statement dress with a bold blazer or bright heels, a statement metallic handbag and some shell detail jewellery.

Whatever your style, there’s a slip dress to suit it. From high-end investment pieces to the latest high-street styles, here’s our edit of the eight best slip dresses available to buy right now.