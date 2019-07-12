8 luxe silk slip dresses to take you from day to night
- Kitty McGee
The most versatile dress of the season is the silk slip dress. From the investment pieces to last a life time to covetable high-street styles, here are eight of the best maxi length options that will take you seamlessly from day-to-night.
From Calvin Klein to Ganni and Chloé, the catwalks have been awash with 90s references; from tie-dye to bucket hats and logo t-shirts. The trend’s hero item, that is showing no sign of abating, is the slip dress. The versatile dress is a lesson in how to update our wardrobes without upping the effort-ante. Thanks to various incarnations on the high street and from new cool designer labels there’s a wealth of options to suit every situation you might find yourself in this summer.
More traditional 90s style minimal slip dresses are great for a relaxed office uniform. Opt for block colours; black and navy are timeless, while dark rust and mahogany are versatile but still on-trend. These look great with a utility jacket and more casual footwear options like the luxe leather sandal or trainers. For a more casual daytime option a high street crepe or satin maxi length slip dress looks great with a T-shirt underneath, a canvas tote bag and dad sandals. Add a crossbody or basket bag and some low key aviator shades for a more elevated weekend look.
Weddings or smart summer events are the ultimate occasion to flex a more statement slip dress. Look for floral printed, ankle grazing styles in pastel or ivory tones and wear them with a boxy blazer, minimal barely there sandals and some beaded or resin hair accessories for an effortless on-trend look. For full-on glamour wear your statement dress with a bold blazer or bright heels, a statement metallic handbag and some shell detail jewellery.
Whatever your style, there’s a slip dress to suit it. From high-end investment pieces to the latest high-street styles, here’s our edit of the eight best slip dresses available to buy right now.
Olivia RubenPastels shades are spring’s most-wanted colour, and this ombre dress presents us with a visual feast of mesmerising pink, lilac and turquoise shades. Thanks to an elegant yet simple silhouette, you can make this statement-making piece work for any occasion. Just add square-toed heels and delicate gold chains to take it to any formal event, or add a denim jacket for relaxed gatherings.
Shop Olivia Ruben Lia pink degradé silk midi dress at Harvey Nichols, £350
Weekday
AscenoThis two-toned yellow silk slip strikes the sweet spot between polished chic and laidback cool. One of the most versatile designs we’ve seen, we can see this thin-strapped dress making a style statement with an oversized blazer and pair of white ankle boots for a directional daytime look.
Shop Asceno Lisbon silk-satin slip dress at Selfridges, £285
Zara
When it comes to polka dots, Zara has a certain reputation to uphold. Their dotty maxi dress became such a style staple last summer that it has entire Instagram accounts devoted to it, and this season Zara has delivered once again with a polka dot edition of the classic slip dress that we predict is destined for the same sell-out success.
Marine SerreThe female-led label that’s taken Paris Fashion Fashion by storm, Marine Serre’s pieces are the kind of sartorial stardust that style insider’s are longing to add to their wardrobe. Case in point? This electric blue slip dress offers an abstract take on a traditional floral print for a completely modern take on the classic slip dress.
&Other StoriesAn inky shade of midnight blue offers all the drama we’re looking for in an evening dress. Lean in to the glamorous mood by layering on silver jewellery and adding statement hair accessories for a look that will turn heads for all the right reasons.
TopshopWhen it comes to wardrobe staples, you can always count on a black slip dress to solve your dressing dilemmas season after season. Layer over a turtleneck for a sleek daytime look and for evening simply add a pair of hoop earrings and a sculptural clutch for a look that exudes effortless elegance.
Rat & Boa Juniper tie-dye satin maxi dress
Embrace all things 90s with Rat & Boa’s beautiful tie-dye maxi slip dress. Wear it with tan leather sandals and a basket bag for daytime and change into some strappy sandals for evening.
Shop Rat & Boa tie-dye maxi slip dress at Matches Fashion, £210
Lead image: Rat & Boa at Matchesfashion.com
Product images: courtesy of individual brands