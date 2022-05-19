If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the outfit worn in said image must be shouting at the very top of its lungs.

Whether you’re an ardent fashion lover or a mere clothes-wearer, the power of style to provide a first impression is undisputed. Clothes telegraph meaning and messages in a way that requires the wearer to say nothing at all.

It’s with precisely this sort of clothes-as-power thinking that we’re able to report the best post-pandemic way to make a statement – one that the fashion set is loving – is the clapback T-shirt.

Style’s blundering comeback kid, in recent weeks the humble clapback T-shirt has reared its head from the 00s grave as a bevy of famous faces have used their tops to tell society precisely what they’re thinking.