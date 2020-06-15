Trousers don’t get much airtime when we talk about trends, which is strange considering we wear them most days. But often it’s easy to default to our favourite jeans (and, at the moment, our tracksuit bottoms).

Well it’s time to give your jeans a break and spruce up your summer wardrobe by investing in a pair of slouchy tailored trousers. Cool, comfy and way more elevated than your jeans: this is a trend we are firmly onboard with.

The tell tale characteristics of the perfect pair of slouchy trousers are; they are high on the waist (flattering) often have pleats down the front panels, and are loose fitting on the legs. Both peg styles and straight leg styles are on offer, and if you are petite try an ankle grazing style, or wear with heels. PSA: this trend isn’t just for tall people!