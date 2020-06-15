9 of the best slouchy tailored trousers to shop now (and finally replace those tracksuit bottoms)
Slouchy tailored trousers have just shot to the top of our fashion wish-list. Here’s fashion editor Polly Knight’s edit of 9 styles to shop, and how to wear them this summer.
Trousers don’t get much airtime when we talk about trends, which is strange considering we wear them most days. But often it’s easy to default to our favourite jeans (and, at the moment, our tracksuit bottoms).
Well it’s time to give your jeans a break and spruce up your summer wardrobe by investing in a pair of slouchy tailored trousers. Cool, comfy and way more elevated than your jeans: this is a trend we are firmly onboard with.
The tell tale characteristics of the perfect pair of slouchy trousers are; they are high on the waist (flattering) often have pleats down the front panels, and are loose fitting on the legs. Both peg styles and straight leg styles are on offer, and if you are petite try an ankle grazing style, or wear with heels. PSA: this trend isn’t just for tall people!
Wondering how to style them? Try with an oversized blazer and a padded t-shirt, or a silky blouse for a more formal look. They also look great with your chunky dad sandals and simple tank top for an off-duty look - or you could dress up with heeled mules and a silky camisole top and your layered gold jewellery.
This style is totally trans-seasonal, take them into winter by adding a roll neck or chunky knit, and style them as you would your jeans.
Opt for neutral colours as that will fit into your wardrobe with ease and take outfit inspiration from these influencers on how to style this look, and make it look chic and effortless.
Shop the best slouchy trousers…
Weekday
Tuck in your oversized shirt, and add a slick leather belt for a look Annie Hall would be proud of.
Filippa K
A simple yet effective work-wear option, try this style with simple black sandals and a classic white shirt.
Arket
Try this muted colour with gold jewellery warm up the tones.
Topshop
If paired back colours aren’t for you try these colour pop trousers with a simple white tee for a chic party look.
The Frankie Shop
Fashion influencer fave The Frankie Shop have created these ankle grazing slouchy trousers, perfect if you are petite.
Tove Studio
A more casual fabrication, the trousers from Tove are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, wear with tan sandals and a cami top.
Ganni
Try these belted trousers with a fitted racer bank tank top, for a insta-worthy look.
H&M
If you want to mix it up as neutral tones aren’t for you, try these soft cream trousers with pastel colours for summer.
Arket
Keep it monochrome, and just add a white t-shirt and a pair of heeled mules for a effortlessly cool look.
Images courtesy of brands and Instagram