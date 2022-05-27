What is smart casual? 7 foolproof outfits to conquer the confusing dress code
Zoe Anastasiou
If you’re wondering what constitutes smart casual, you’re not alone. Today, we’re deciphering the dress code.
Raise your hand if you or someone you know has even been personally victimised by a confusing dress code. Mean Girls references aside, attending an event with a specific dress code can often feel like deciphering a secret formula. Group chats inevitably become flooded with questions from friends asking what everyone is wearing, while images of potential outfits float back and forth awaiting collective approval.
While dress codes on either end of the spectrum can be relatively straightforward (casual and black-tie spring to mind) it is the ones that sit somewhere in-between that are often a little harder to understand. And what makes it even more confusing is that the same dress code can mean entirely different things depending on the type of event you are attending. For example, a smart-casual dress code for a birthday celebration might warrant dark wash jeans, but for the same dress code at a wedding, jeans would not be appropriate.
That’s why today we’re here to decipher smart casual once and for all. The key to the dress code is to make sure your look feels polished and elevated without being formal (sorry, ripped jeans, but you’re not invited to this event).
Below you will find seven formulas that can be called upon when a smart-casual dress code is on the agenda. As always, adding a pair of heels to any of the looks below will make the outfit feel the most dressy, though if you’re attending an event where boots could be appropriate, feel free to finish your look with those.
A-line skirts and button-down shirts are both foundations of a smart-casual wardrobe, so putting the items together is a foolproof way to ensure you’re adhering to the look. If you want to add a little fun to the outfit, go for printed pieces or bold, exciting shades.
When it comes to a smart-casual dress code, tailoring almost always springs to mind. While a fully tailored suit might feel a little too dressy, pairing mismatched separates is the ultimate way to dress the look down. Opting for wide-leg trousers and an oversize blazer will also help to give your look a more modern feel.
This combination is a total no-brainer. A midi-length dress will always feel appropriate no matter the season, and can easily be paired alongside boots in cooler weather or sandals when the mercury starts to rise.
Hear us out on this one. Yes, a cardigan can be smart casual as long as you style it alongside the right items. Here, fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has paired her cardi with a form-fitting skirt and heels, seamlessly elevating the item to smart-casual status.
The beauty of a co-ord is that it is an easy, all-in-one outfit formula that requires very little thought or styling. In addition to this, a co-ordinated two-piece will always look polished and put together. In short, it’s the low maintenance way to achieve smart casual.
A suit might seem like a safe choice for a smart-casual dress code, but you can ensure your look still feels modern by choosing a suit in a contemporary colourway. This pastel-purple look is ever-so-chic.
Believe it or not, there is a smart way to style a crop top. Simply pair it with a tailored, sophisticated separate. Here, Lisa Aiken has styled her crop T-shirt alongside a high-waisted pencil skirt, but the look would feel equally chic when worn with high-rise wide-leg tailored trousers.
