It happened slowly; very slowly and then all at once, in the way that all great realisations do, creeping up on you in the teasing way a sunrise hoists itself through the sky.

I was scrolling through my Instagram feed – something I try to avoid at all costs – liking this, watching that, when it occurred to me that none of the pictures, Reels or “dumps” I’d double-tapped had been fashion content.

Why, I hear you cry, had you not been liking content about outfits? Isn’t that the very premise of my job as a fashion editor? Well, yes, it is – at least in part. However, this particular session of doomscrolling affirmed something I’ve long suspected: fashion doesn’t really exist on the internet.