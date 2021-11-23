There are few festive traditions more timeless than the Christmas jumper, and yet, for fashion-lovers around the world, it’s one that’s guaranteed to induce a tired groan.

For year after year, these itchy knits are wheeled out under the guise of celebrating festivities when, in actual fact, the only thing they’re doing is testing our patience and threatening to ruin our sartorial credit.

It’s not just stylistically that Christmas jumpers fall short either; the naff knits are also problematic for the environment. According to recent research, two out of five Christmas jumpers are only worn once over the festive period, and one in three adults under 35 buys a new Christmas jumper every year.