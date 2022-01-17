Kitri’s dress-filled spring collection launches today and it’s the best one yet
The London label’s latest collection opens for pre-order today, and it’s the dress-centric line of dreams.
In the pantheon of Instagram famous brands, few scratch the style itch at as competitive a price as Kitri. The London label, which is helmed by creative director Haeni Kim, knows its way around a sell-out dress and a viral jumper like no other, and now it’s back with its first collection of 2022.
Having pivoted to a pre-order model in order to cut down on unnecessary waste, Kitri’s 70-piece spring collection launches today, and is full of all of the dresses, skirts and separates that our warmer weather wardrobes could ever desire.
“After a tough two years in repeated lockdowns, we’ve been yearning to get away and roam free in a big, open plain so we took inspiration from the beauties of the American West Coast,” Kim says of the collection. “The collection is inspired by road trips along the sandy plains and tall palms of the Californian desert, and we all had so much fun designing our dream wardrobe for our imaginary escape.”
Kim founded Kitri in 2017, after noticing a gap in the market for a brand that hit the sweet spot between high street and high end. Since its inception, the brand has joined forces with content creator Jessie Bush on a clutch of sell-out collaborations.
Prices range from £85 - £165. Pre-order Kitri’s spring collection here.
Images: courtesy of Kitri.