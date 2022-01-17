In the pantheon of Instagram famous brands, few scratch the style itch at as competitive a price as Kitri. The London label, which is helmed by creative director Haeni Kim, knows its way around a sell-out dress and a viral jumper like no other, and now it’s back with its first collection of 2022.

Having pivoted to a pre-order model in order to cut down on unnecessary waste, Kitri’s 70-piece spring collection launches today, and is full of all of the dresses, skirts and separates that our warmer weather wardrobes could ever desire.