Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
Fashion

12 fashion writer-approved staples to help freshen up your spring wardrobe

From suits to slacks, these are the style set-approved staples that promise to freshen up your spring wardrobe. 

Ah, spring. Now that our eyes – and minds – are bleary from playing Wordle throughout the bleak midwinter and our legs are stationed firmly in three layers of leggings thanks to the plummeting temperatures, it’s time to try to focus our attentions on the next big seasonal occasion.

While summer can (almost) be relied upon to provide lashings of sun and al fresco dining and winter provides the optimal time for stylistically and literally snuggling down, spring is a sartorial no-man’s-land, neither here nor there thanks to its temperamental weather. 

You may also like

Banish fashion fatigue by building a capsule wardrobe (and it’s easier than you might think)

Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
There's nothing more transitional than a classic trench and breton-striped shirt.

A case in point is the past couple of weeks: the skies have given us snow in April (yes, really), torrential rain and sleet in-between bursts of glittering sunshine (no, not a joke). Not only does this play havoc with our minds, social lives and skin, but it tips our sartorial prowess into total disarray. 

Fear not though, for a spring-ready capsule wardrobe is all it takes to keep the in-between weather fashion demons at bay. A wardrobe requires more hardy pieces during transitional months than it does during any other period in the year, so ensure your arsenal is up to scratch with this round-up of springtime staples that every fashion insider relies upon (you can thank us later).   

You may also like

“How a stylist built my capsule wardrobe – and eased my stress about getting dressed”

  • Asket white T-shirt

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    There’s nothing plain about a crisp and classic white T-shirt, and Asket makes some of the best in the game. Heavyweight and simple, stockpile these T-shirts for an easy throw-on-and-go recipe for those in-between weather days.

    Shop Asket white T-shirt, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Agolde Pinch Waist 90s jeans

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Agolde’s high-waisted jeans could well have been lifted straight from the 90s thanks to their high-waist and their clipped length. Wear with your favourite forever jumpers, T-shirts and coats for a simple spring ensemble.

    Shop Agolde Pinch Waist 90s jeans at Free People, £148

    BUY NOW

  • Whistles Lyra leather boxy blazer

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    A leather blazer is a year-round style superstar, but it comes into its own during the turmoil of springtime thanks to its ability to look both polished and put-together without being stuffy or frumpy.

    Shop Whistles Lyra leather boxy blazer, £349

    BUY NOW

  • New Balance 300 Court trainers

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Trainers are never a bad idea when it comes to difficult springtime styling moments. These slick New Balance treads are a forever pair if ever we saw them.

    Shop New Balance 300 Court trainers, £75

    BUY NOW

  • Gap oversized trench coat

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    A trench coat is the accoutrement all of your in-between outfits need for during April’s miserable showers. Wear with jeans and a jumper for ultimate style points.

    Shop Gap oversized trench coat, £59.97

    BUY NOW

  • JW Pei Gabby bag

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Just because we’re building a capsule wardrobe doesn’t mean we have to entirely avoid colour. This banana-toned mini bag is worthy of a spot in everybody’s sartorial line-up.

    Shop JW Pei Gabby bag, £89

    BUY NOW

  • Jaeger pure cotton oversized long sleeved shirt

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    A pinstriped shirt is a forever classic; wear with your favourite jeans and trainers for an office-ready look, and once the sun sets, swap the sneaks out for strappy sandals, et voila! Desk to dusk done right.

    Shop Jaeger pure cotton oversized long sleeved shirt at Marks & Spencer, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Monki Yoko cream jeans

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Cream wide-legged jeans are a staple of all fashion insiders. Wear with colours to tone them down a peg or two or with crisp whites to create a head-to-toe tonal ensemble.

    Shop Monki Yoko cream jeans, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Cos slim-fit heavyweight long-sleeved T-shirt

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Stripes have flooded the high street this spring in all of their forms, but none more so than Breton-striped long-sleeved T-shirts.

    Shop Cos slim-fit heavyweight long-sleeved T-shirt, £29

    BUY NOW

  • Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere jumper

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    If any colour exemplifies spring, it’s the levity of lilac. Not only does the colour pop against the blue of jeans and the beige of slacks, but it’s also a mighty fine insulator for over barely-there dresses when the weather turns.

    Shop Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere jumper, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Dear Frances Bailey sandals

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Dear Frances is the brand responsible for crafting some of the most covetable springtime sandals in the game. This tangerine-toned pair are a case in point.

    Shop Dear Frances Bailey sandals, £395

    BUY NOW

  • Harris Tapper Jolene trousers

    Spring fashion: 15 staples to buy now for spring 2022
    15 staples to buy now for spring 2022

    Wide-legged slacks are never a bad idea and this XXL pair courtesy of Harris Tapper are a no-brainer. Wear with a fitted white T-shirt and classic gold hoops for optimal style points.

    Shop Harris Tapper Jolene trousers at Harrods, £329

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands