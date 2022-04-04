Ah, spring. Now that our eyes – and minds – are bleary from playing Wordle throughout the bleak midwinter and our legs are stationed firmly in three layers of leggings thanks to the plummeting temperatures, it’s time to try to focus our attentions on the next big seasonal occasion.

While summer can (almost) be relied upon to provide lashings of sun and al fresco dining and winter provides the optimal time for stylistically and literally snuggling down, spring is a sartorial no-man’s-land, neither here nor there thanks to its temperamental weather.