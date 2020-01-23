Beige and florals are back, with a twist. Here are 3 ways to nail the trend

Beige and florals are currently steering SS20 thanks to Instagram. Here are three ways to nail the trend that won’t send you to sleep.

The revival of tonal shades and all the hues in-between isn’t surprising considering we’re in the thick of winter. Yes, trench coats and argyle jumpers are thriving but our wardrobe rotation pretty much consists of muted colours that have started to blur into one. Of course, it’s easy to get tired of repetition. And yes, we long for a spicier concoction to strut around in. That being said, it’s hard to fathom how to fashion-up a new fit with your favourite roll neck from two seasons ago that you’ve got a serious attachment to.

Catapulting the trend into new territory can cause a conundrum and yet the fashion sphere have managed to overturn our slight distaste for the overdone palette. A great reference point? Copenhagen stylist Pernille Teisbaek’s refreshing black and beige coupling. A surprising union, but a great one nevertheless. Dark florals have permeated our minds and have now solidified their status as a mainstay this spring. Their inky descent crept up on us – swift, yet welcome – and designers embraced the blooming print. Brit designer Richard Quinn catered to our covert desire for dusky botanicals during AW19 with ‘80s inspired puffed-sleeve mini dresses and head-to-toe outfits boasting fitted turtlenecks with graphic print leggings.

With spring on the horizon, another seasonal dilemma presents itself: how can we make beige less ‘boring’? Well, a bevy of women on our feed have steadily catapulted tonal colours and florals back to the forefront of our minds through various innovative sartorial choices. Why not tackle both beige and floral this spring? The duo are causing a ruckus on the runway (hello, Givenchy couture 2020) and we can’t scroll five minutes on our feed without seeing some sort of blossoming print. Here, we round up a few stylish women relishing in the trends with aplomb. Look no further for your SS20 mood board inspiration…

1) Florals never steer us wrong Florals are here for the long haul. How are we delving into the trend? By layering with Peter Pan collared shirts for a preppy element and finishing with a trusty trench coat to tide us over this season. Michelle Salem nails florals with an even mix of edge, (ahem, we see you metallic belt) offsetting the look with a sweet peter pan shirt. We’d suggest going for drop earrings for full evening glamour.

Alessandra Rich Florals galore. Alessandra Rich’s rosy version can easily be taken from day-to-night with a quick swap from ballet flats to kitten heels (love) or chunky boots with opaque tights. Alessandra Rich floral dress, £690 BUY NOW

2) Cosy knitwear can always be made edgy The inherently stylish Alyssa Coscarelli keeps it cool and sleek (as per usual) by slipping on a chunky zip detail knit with a muted shoulder bag. However, what we really love about this look? Her inclusion of leather trousers, which makes for a cool juxtaposition.

Acne Studios Leather trousers are the gift that truly keep on giving. Whether you chuck it on with a plush knit or opt to dress it up with a white dress shirt and Miu Miu-style platform heels, they’re a timeless investment. Acne Studios leather trousers, £1,100

& Other Stories Adding fuss-free knitwear to our rotation is the goal this season. Take cues from Alessia and go for straight-leg trousers and Western boots for a quirky finish. & Other Stories faux shearling pullover, £59 BUY NOW

By Far Lime green is still reigning supreme this season. Break up a neutral palette with a splash of apple green and gold accessories. By Far green bag, £495 BUY NOW

3) We never knew we needed this duo until now When in doubt, thrown on a statement cardi with this season’s most viral shoe: the lug-sole boot. These Bottega Veneta boots are the ideal dreamy silhouette we can envision wearing all year long.

Eytys These boots are a double threat taking on both the chunky boot trend and boasting square-toe detailing. When warmer weather hits it’ll be perfect with a puff sleeve maxi and micro bag. Eytys Chelsea boots, £390 BUY NOW

Burberry Stripes over checks this season. Make an entrance in this Burberry number. The best way to catapult it into 2020? Shrug it on with a satin bias skirt and slide on some kitten heels. BUY NOW

Essentiel Antwerp Rich brown tones are part and parcel of our current wardrobe. Add in pops of white to really make this shade one you’ll forever remain loyal to. BUY NOW

