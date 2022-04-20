The words “wrap up” might not be instantly synonymous with the warmer months, but there’s a reason they ought to be considered, sartorially at least. For it’s all well and good leaning into the dreamy cohort of dresses you spent the Bank Holiday ensconced in, but consider for a moment when the winds change and you’re left out in the cold – quite literally. Which is precisely where a jacket – which, let’s be clear, is neither a swaddling coat nor a throw-on-and-go shrug – comes into its own. But in case you feel stranded in the no-man’s-land of transitional fashion, we’ve rounded up the key jacket styles to know this year. These four jacket trends will see you through the chilly summer evenings with maximum impact and minimal effort. The leather jacket (but not as you’ve seen it before)

The leather jacket has had something of a makeover for summertime.

Bikers, beware: the style set are coming for your outerwear. If the recent fashion month was anything to go by, it’s leather jackets of the buttery yet oversized, slouchy and oldy-worldy bomber variety that are making a return to the fold. Think The Hairy Bikers, but make it fashion. They’re being juxtaposed with flimsy slip dresses and clashed with XXL baggy jeans circa 2000. The only question is, which leather bomber jacket will you reach for?

The rise and rise of quilted jackets

A quilted jacket is the perfect entree to the warmer months.

An extension of the pandemic’s introduction to all things #cottagecore is spring’s most flirtatious frisson of all: quilted jackets. Think the sort of quilt that once ran along the end of your bed at your grandparent’s house, but in jacket form. According to Depop, searches for quilted jackets have spiked on the app, with the most popular being quilted cotton jackets and those of a thin and wearable waterproof variety. April showers, who?

Trench coats are anything but boring

Trench coats are truly a forever fashion staple.

Why reinvent the (jacket) wheel, when it looks as good as a classic trench does? It might have taken a slight hiatus from the realms of desire for the past couple of seasons, but the trench coat is back with a vengeance for spring 2022. Don’t believe us? Just look at the creamy camel iterations which draped on the shoulders of the fashion crowd. These are jackets that are classic and worth a forever investment.

The return of the denim jacket

The humble denim jacket is not so humble anymore.

Yes, you read that right: last decade’s most divisive jacket trend is elbowing its way to the front of the queue. The return of the denim jacket, which Depop has noted a sudden spike in searches for, can be credited to the comeback of all things drippingly 00s, but the way the style set are wearing these once-passé, now-cool jackets are with lashings of nonchalance and a spring in their step. Keep them oversized and boxy for pared-back appeal or cropped and snug for a fresh-out-of-the-00s renaissance.

