From leather bikers to classic trench coats, these are the jacket trends that are about to hit the big time in 2022.
The words “wrap up” might not be instantly synonymous with the warmer months, but there’s a reason they ought to be considered, sartorially at least.
For it’s all well and good leaning into the dreamy cohort of dresses you spent the Bank Holiday ensconced in, but consider for a moment when the winds change and you’re left out in the cold – quite literally.
Which is precisely where a jacket – which, let’s be clear, is neither a swaddling coat nor a throw-on-and-go shrug – comes into its own.
But in case you feel stranded in the no-man’s-land of transitional fashion, we’ve rounded up the key jacket styles to know this year. These four jacket trends will see you through the chilly summer evenings with maximum impact and minimal effort.
The leather jacket (but not as you’ve seen it before)
Bikers, beware: the style set are coming for your outerwear. If the recent fashion month was anything to go by, it’s leather jackets of the buttery yet oversized, slouchy and oldy-worldy bomber variety that are making a return to the fold. Think The Hairy Bikers, but make it fashion. They’re being juxtaposed with flimsy slip dresses and clashed with XXL baggy jeans circa 2000. The only question is, which leather bomber jacket will you reach for?
Bershka faux leather oversized bomber jacket
Crafted from a Pepto Bismol pink faux leather, Bershka’s bomber is a no-brainer. Clash with ditsy floral prints and barely-there stripes for a summer-ready ensemble that promises to never falter.
Shop Bershka faux leather oversized bomber jacket at Asos, £49.99
House Of Sunny Take A Trip bomber jacket
If looking at the violet of House Of Sunny’s Take A Trip bomber gives you déjà vu, that’s because you’ll have seen it before on your favourite fashion insiders. It’s the viral bomber jacket worth investing in.
Shop House of Sunny Take A Trip bomber jacket at Urban Outfitters, £126
The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber jacket
What Paris-based label The Frankie Shop doesn’t know about a pared-back basic isn’t worth knowing, and this structured grey-green bomber is a case in point.
The rise and rise of quilted jackets
An extension of the pandemic’s introduction to all things #cottagecore is spring’s most flirtatious frisson of all: quilted jackets. Think the sort of quilt that once ran along the end of your bed at your grandparent’s house, but in jacket form. According to Depop, searches for quilted jackets have spiked on the app, with the most popular being quilted cotton jackets and those of a thin and wearable waterproof variety. April showers, who?
H&M quilted jacket
Dreamy sky blue quilted jackets were the trend du jour at the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week. In case a floor-sweeping iteration isn’t quite for you, look to this waist-length number instead.
Bimba y Lola pink padded jacket
Bimba y Lola’s salmon-toned padded jacket ought to be a go-to for anybody looking to lean into the quilted outerwear love-in.
Rixo Rhae jacket
Rixo’s jacket debut flew off the virtual and real-life shelves when it launched last year. Before they get snapped up again, consider investing in the denim-toned Rhae jacket.
Trench coats are anything but boring
Why reinvent the (jacket) wheel, when it looks as good as a classic trench does? It might have taken a slight hiatus from the realms of desire for the past couple of seasons, but the trench coat is back with a vengeance for spring 2022. Don’t believe us? Just look at the creamy camel iterations which draped on the shoulders of the fashion crowd. These are jackets that are classic and worth a forever investment.
Mango double-breasted trench coat
In a slightly off-grey hue, Mango’s double-breasted trench coat is a pared-back lover’s dream. Wear to add a tonal touch to sky blues and laid-back lilacs.
Reformation Belgium linen trench coat
There’s nothing like the versatility of billowing linen to make for a stellar transitional jacket. Wear earth-first label Reformation’s iteration with a simple crisp white T-shirt and jeans for a timeless ensemble.
Gap oversized trench coat
The key to wearing trenches over your outfits is keeping them oversized. This classic camel trench coat is a no-brainer for a forever investment.
The return of the denim jacket
Yes, you read that right: last decade’s most divisive jacket trend is elbowing its way to the front of the queue. The return of the denim jacket, which Depop has noted a sudden spike in searches for, can be credited to the comeback of all things drippingly 00s, but the way the style set are wearing these once-passé, now-cool jackets are with lashings of nonchalance and a spring in their step. Keep them oversized and boxy for pared-back appeal or cropped and snug for a fresh-out-of-the-00s renaissance.
& Other Stories oversized denim jacket
Oversized, slouchy and perfectly nostalgic, & Other Stories’ denim jacket is a true investment for those who like their jackets boxy.
Reformation Cora shrunken denim jacket
In case true blue denim doesn’t appeal, Reformation’s shrunken forest green iteration will make for a perfect alternative.
Pangaia Nettle denim jacket
The conscious label known for its colourful tracksuits has branched into denim, to rapturous applause from the style crowd, too.
