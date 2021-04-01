As lockdown restrictions start to ease and our calendars fill up with plans, we’ll (hopefully) all have events to get dressed for again soon. This, along with the new season, means outfit planning can get underway. Getting outfit anxiety already? Forget the stress and put the fun back into getting dressed with the help of some street style inspiration. The most wearable spring/summer 2021 trends – from black dresses to feel-good prints – will be on heavy rotation this season, but how do you wear them if the weather isn’t playing ball? It’s all about clever layering tricks that not only look impeccable, but also cover the ‘too hot for a coat but too cold for a linen mini dress’ days.

Keep on going for seven spring layering hacks you’ll want to take note of.

Wear a spring dress over jeans

Try layering a sheer dress over your favourite jeans

Putting jeans back on after months in joggers is a task you’ve probably been putting off. To make it more appealing, though, why not try them out with your favourite frock? Need persuading? This street styler has dressed up classic straight leg denim with a sheer, puff sleeved ‘wow’ dress and we think it says it all.

Add a knit vest over a shirt

Add a knit vest over a classic shirt and shorts

Those knit vests we’ve all loved for winter aren’t being packed away in vacuum bags for the seasonal wardrobe switch. Instead, they’re being worn with spring classics; added over short sleeved shirts, T-shirts and high neck tops. The sleeveless hero piece will see you through many in-between weather days – knitwear for spring gets a firm yes from us.

Opt for a pastel three-piece



By three-piece, we don’t mean your trusty crop top, joggers and hoodie trio. Moving away from loungewear, the way to work a spring three-piece is by going matchy-matchy with tailored pieces. Choose a pastel shade and run with it throughout your entire outfit. This street styler has chosen lilac and it works so well with simple white accessories. Want to make even more of a statement? Try clashing with other bright hues.

Try out socks with sandals

A controversial pairing that splits the masses time and time again – socks and sandals is a Marmite trend. Loved by dads, try the look out with chunky ‘ugly’ dad sandals to complete the look. With mini dresses, midi style or just off-white jeans and a T-shirt, this is an accessories trend that’ll let you wear your best summer sandals already. We’re sold.

Wear a strappy dress over a shirt

You don’t have to wait until July to wear your summer dresses. Add a strappy, floaty style over a long sleeved shirt or blouse and you’ll make it suitable to wear at any time. Make like fashion influencer Basra and go for punchy prints and clashing colours to put a spring in your step.

Throw on a cardigan over a cami dress

Fashion influencer Ellie adds a pastel cardie over a summery slip dress

Ellie from @slipintostyle is known for creating the coolest of colour clashes, and light pink with popping bubblegum pink is one to try out. Instead of ditching the cosy cardie, Ellie layers it over a summery, printed maxi dress for those “should I take a jacket?” days we’re definitely used to in the UK. You could also try wearing an oversized cardigan over a mini dress with trainers for an off-duty look that’ll take you to every garden gathering.

Wear a blazer over a classic hoodie

H&M’s new spring conscious collection has just dropped online and creative director Abisola was quick to try it out. Showing how to incorporate a hoodie into a tailored outfit, the hoodie and blazer combo is one that’ll make getting dressed so easy. Effortless outfits that allow you to hit that snooze button for ten more minutes in bed? Yes, yes and yes to this combination.