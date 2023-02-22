All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
There are two types of people in this world: those who head off to bed in a perfectly matching PJ set and those who throw on an old T-shirt and knickers and call it a day. But, no matter which camp you find yourself falling into, the feeling of donning a fresh pair of pyjamas is priceless – much like the unexplainable delight of shaved legs in fresh sheets.
So, as we turn our attention towards falling into better sleeping habits, we’re also eyeing up some sleep-ready sets. While we know you don’t exactly need a new outfit to fall asleep in, sometimes setting yourself up for a night of R&R seems so much easier when slipping into something more comfortable (and not in the seductive way).
After all, if power dressing comes from putting on a suit or a boxy blazer, then why can’t sleep-ready dressing come from donning a pretty printed pair of pyjamas? And we’ve found delightful dressing gowns, snuggly slippers and gorgeous nightgowns to get you dressed to drift off.
Just make sure you’re ready to snooze when slipping them on, as these soft, silky pieces are set to see you slumber. Sweet dreams!
H&M pyjama shirt and bottoms
Few items are quite as timeless as a blue and white striped pyjama set so of course we had to add one to our list. Crafted from 100% cotton, this H&M set makes for the perfect pick all year round.
Boux Avenue velvet fleece socks
Socks in bed are somewhat controversial, but few things bring the same level of cosy comfort as a fluffy fleece-lined sock. We’ll be slathering on the foot cream and cosying up with these for the ultimate self-care treat.
Deiji Studios floral-print linen shirt and shorts set
Deiji Studios creates delightful nightwear, and this sweet shorts set is no exception. Made from lightweight linen, the delicately designed floral pattern is sure to perk up anyone’s nightwear drawer while keeping you cool throughout the warmer nights.
Shop Deiji Studios 03 floral-print linen shirt and shorts set at Matches Fashion, £175
The Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask
The Drowsy eye mask is one of our favourites, with a soft padded inner that cocoons the eyes in what feels like a cloud. With a velcro back strap, it adjusts to any head size while blocking out the light for uninterrupted slumber.
Shop The Drowsy damask rose silk sleep mask at Oliver Bonas, £60
M&S Laylani satin floral long chemise
We’ve never felt like we needed a nightgown until now. In a pretty pink pattern, maxi length and silky-feel fabric, this slip is so chic you may even catch us wearing it outside of the house.
The White Company long lightweight waffle robe
If creating a serene spa-like nighttime routine is what you’re after, then a waffle robe is a must. Made from a cotton modal blend, this White Company pick is soft and snuggly, wrapping you up for that post-shower warmth.
M&S borg mule slippers
These aren’t your standard slippers, they’re M&S slippers. And they certainly bring a more sophisticated spin to the soft indoor shoe. In a fluffy borg fabric, mule shape and horse-bit detail, they’re designed to level up your loungewear.
Desmond & Dempsey pocket printed linen pyjama set
Desmond & Dempsey design some of our favourite pyjamas. Coming under the Home on the Ranch collection, this cute cowboy-printed pick has worked its way to the top of our wishlists, and the lightweight linen is sure to leave you cosy, comfy and cool.
Shop Desmond & Dempsey pocket printed linen pyjama set at Net-A-Porter, £215
Ugg scuffette II slipper
Few slippers compete with Uggs and the scufette style is one of our favourites. Simply slip these on to feel like you’re walking on clouds around your kitchen.
Jessica Russell Flint W for watermelon silk eye mask
This silk eye mask is sumptuously soft and makes the perfect present for yourself or a very special someone. Coming in a range of letters, each one is themed with a funky print to perk up your nighttime routine.
Shop Jessica Russell Flint W for watermelon silk eye mask at Wolf & Badger, £38
Skims soft lounge robe
Skims soft separates have launched the brand to be a bestseller, and it’s easy to see why. In a modal ribbed fabric, this wraparound robe will keep you cosy and comfy while brightening up any bedroom.
