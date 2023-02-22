There are two types of people in this world: those who head off to bed in a perfectly matching PJ set and those who throw on an old T-shirt and knickers and call it a day. But, no matter which camp you find yourself falling into, the feeling of donning a fresh pair of pyjamas is priceless – much like the unexplainable delight of shaved legs in fresh sheets.

So, as we turn our attention towards falling into better sleeping habits, we’re also eyeing up some sleep-ready sets. While we know you don’t exactly need a new outfit to fall asleep in, sometimes setting yourself up for a night of R&R seems so much easier when slipping into something more comfortable (and not in the seductive way).