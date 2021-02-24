The spring/summer season is upon us and the overarching theme is optimism. But how does that translate to clothes? We decode the most wearable trends from this season’s catwalks.
The spring/summer 2021 season was unlike anything we have ever experienced before. The international fashion weeks that would ordinarily see editors and industry insiders clocking up considerable airmiles, jetting from New York to London then to Milan and finally landing in Paris, were transformed into an almost entirely digital offering. Instead of the usual creative hubs designers would find themselves in, these collections were born directly out of lockdown and this new world order we found ourselves in was certainly a tale of two halves.
With loungewear becoming the unexpected biggest fashion trend of 2020, many designers wanted to break away from the rotation of leggings and tracksuits with an offering of fantastical fashion. Giant frothy dresses, mood-boosting prints and infectious clothes determined to put the joy back into getting dressed.
The other side of the fashion coin saw an extension of the comfort we have so heavily relied on, classic pieces to add to your wardrobe that you can wear now and well… forever. Investment pieces that don’t dare predict the future of the world but steadfastly provide a sense of purpose when it comes to how we get dressed.
Fashion has moved away from those pendulum swinging trends that we used to marker our wardrobes with. The kind of ones that would see you wearing zebra print one season and then swapping it out for neon to ditch them both entirely the next season. Now, it is much more about feeling, reacting to the most intimate moments we have experienced and presenting an antidote and indeed a comfort to them.
Given all that has occurred in the last year, it would make sense that the spring/summer season be one of optimism. From feel-good prints and delicate puff-sleeves to classic black midi dresses and easy-to-wear chinos, we decode the most wearable trends to add to your wardrobe this summer.
New Black Dress
Designers gave us what we really wanted this season: a black summer dress. Midi in style and often slinky in attitude with body-con fits and midriff-barring cutouts, this black dress is going to be a constant sartorial companion. For an easy gateway into getting dressed opt for more oversized shapes. If its a more directional approach to this trend you’re after look towards playful necklines. June 21 isn’t ready.
Free People
The square neckline and backless cut out gives Free People’s black midi dress a sense of occasion. Wears yours with slip on sandals for effortless appeal.
Asos Curve
With its trapeze-like shape and oversized fit, Asos Curve’s black midi dress will be a wardrobe staple this season and beyond. Wear yours with box fresh trainers in the coming weeks.
Shop seersucker tiered midi smock dress at Asos, £32
Raey
Tick this season’s slinky box with a classic slip dress. No one does them quite as well as MatchesFashion’s own brand, Raey.
Zara
Zara’s ruffle midi dress has ‘summer fun’ written all over it. Team yours with ankle boots and a leather jacket to get into the spirit early.
Feel-good Prints
‘Escapism’ is a word frequently bandied around a spring/summer season and for good reason – it’s a marker that warmer days are on the way and, dare we say it, holidays are coming! Big, joyful florals, playful patterns and sometimes just outright lovely scenes are a seasonal staple. No one was readying us for the beach quite like Versace, who bejewelled starfishes on to bright dresses and sent a parade of Hawaiian shirts down the catwalk. A mood-booster like no other.
Rixo
From midi to mini, pack a punch with Rixo’s super-sized floral dress. We’ll be wearing ours with chunky boots and a trench coat now and barely there sandals in the summer.
Loewe
Is there anything more mood-boosting than Loewe’s punchy printed oversized shirt. We think not. Bursting with bright colour and pattern, this shirt is guaranteed to bring infinite joy.
Shop Loewe’s asymmetric floral-print cotton-poplin shirt at net-a-porter.com, £900
House of Sunny
Bella Hadid can’t get enough of East London’s sustainable label, House of Sunny – and for good reason. Serving idyllic landscapes across the brand’s cute knitwear is enough to put anyone in a good mood.
La Double J
We will be referring to these trousers from here on in as our party pants. Wear yours with a tucked in crisp T-shirt and chunky cardigan.
Shop La Double J’s floral trousers at matchesfashion.com, £405
Neutral Trousers
That cappuccino kind of colour palette that we cosied up to on our Instagram screens over winter is trickling into this season too. Boss, Valentino and Hermès were just a few of the fashion houses to use the colour palette to spring board the neutral trouser. A chino of sorts, these high-waisted wide legs trousers still provide a feeling of ‘dressed’ without pushing comfort entirely from the picture. Swap out your jeans for this elevated spring offering.
Frankie Shop
Industry insiders flock to Frankie Shop, the one-stop destination for chic separates. Like these loose-fitting tailored chino trousers that you are never going to want to take off.
Shop Frankie Shop’s tailored trousers at net-a-porter.com, £165
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer give the classic chino a twist with wide-leg shape and nautical bow detail. Pair yours with box fresh trainers for a simple spring aesthetic.
Ba&sh
Channel your French girl cool with Ba&sh’s take on the trend. For all-out Parisian feel wear yours with a Breton top.
Aligne
For a slightly smarter take on the trend, try out sustainable brand Aligne’s pleat front trousers.
Big Sleeve Energy
Exaggerated, puff sleeves is a silhouette that has dominated in recent years, thanks in part to the romantic cottage-core trend that continues to permeate the warmer months. And its reign looks set to continue well into 2021 too. From dresses to blouses and even outerwear (we see you Loewe), this season’s puff-sleeves are a sure fire way to retain fashionable social distancing.
Palones
Give your outerwear the big sleeve energy it deserves courtesy with Palones’ puffed trench coat.
& Other Stories
Social distancing will be easily maintained thanks to & Other Stories’ sugary sweet pink blouse. If the sleeves weren’t enough, just look at the collar – sartorial serotonin.
Ganni
Fans of Scandi cool-girl brand Ganni will already be well versed in its statement sleeves. Firmly plant your feet in the trend via this balloon-sleeve leather dress.
Shop Ganni’s balloon-sleeve leather mini dress at matchesfashion.com, £475
Warehouse
Gingham and spring go hand in hand and Warehouse have taken this love affair one step further with the addition of perfectly puffy sleeves.
House Shoes
It’s hard to imagine a life without slippers after we have become so reliant on them carrying us to and from our working from home set up, and it appears designers have been feeling the same attachment. Upgrading the humble slipper to the casual house shoe was the modus operandi of many designers this season: Molly Goddard, Michael Kors and even Balenciaga. Fluffy, slip on, cosy, and above all comfortable, the catwalk has got you covered.
Fendi
There’s house shoes and then there’s Fendi house shoes. We know which we would rather.
Shop Fendi’s leather-trimmed logo-print shearling collapsible-heel slippers at net-a-porter.com, £620
Violeta by Mango
Cosy, check. Comfy, check. Cute, check. Violeta’s fluffy wide-fit sandals have hit the house shoe trifecta.
Tu at Sainsbury's
We can’t wait to take these Tu at Sainsbury’s sandals for a spin in the summer, but for now we’ll be teaming them with cosy cashmere socks.
Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger’s supremely comfortable mules promise to cup and cushion your feet all day long, while the rainbow coloured detail promises to lift your spirits.
Little Treasures
Jewellery was brought back into focus for the spring/summer shows. Designers are playing into the idea that jewellery holds more than sentimental value at the moment – it’s a way of still feeling like ourselves when nothing else does. Move your layered gold necklaces on with trinkets a la Dior and Erdem-inspired pearls, and give your hands an ears a delicate little upgrade by way of tiny earrings and sweet signet rings.
Liberty London
Signet rings have long lost their stuffy stereotype and have landed firmly back in fashion. Just in time to snatch up one of Liberty’s alphabet offerings.
Mathe Jewellery
We love this dual-layered necklace from Mathe Jewellery. An easy addition to your existing gold necklaces for a sweet summery hit.
Thomas Sabo
Thanks to Erdem and Simone Rocha pearls have made a serious comeback in the last few seasons. Dip your toe in the trend with Thomas Sabo’s pearl drop earrings.
Roxanne First
Roxanne First’s diamond celestial necklace is a little treasure to hold on to for a long time. Treat yourself, you’re worth it.
Shop mini diamond star and moon necklace at Roxanne First, £565
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands