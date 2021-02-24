Spring/summer 2021 fashion: the most wearable trends for the season ahead

Posted by for Fashion

The spring/summer season is upon us and the overarching theme is optimism. But how does that translate to clothes? We decode the most wearable trends from this season’s catwalks. 

The spring/summer 2021 season was unlike anything we have ever experienced before. The international fashion weeks that would ordinarily see editors and industry insiders clocking up considerable airmiles, jetting from New York to London then to Milan and finally landing in Paris, were transformed into an almost entirely digital offering. Instead of the usual creative hubs designers would find themselves in, these collections were born directly out of lockdown and this new world order we found ourselves in was certainly a tale of two halves. 

With loungewear becoming the unexpected biggest fashion trend of 2020, many designers wanted to break away from the rotation of leggings and tracksuits with an offering of fantastical fashion. Giant frothy dresses, mood-boosting prints and infectious clothes determined to put the joy back into getting dressed.

The other side of the fashion coin saw an extension of the comfort we have so heavily relied on, classic pieces to add to your wardrobe that you can wear now and well… forever. Investment pieces that don’t dare predict the future of the world but steadfastly provide a sense of purpose when it comes to how we get dressed. 

Fashion has moved away from those pendulum swinging trends that we used to marker our wardrobes with. The kind of ones that would see you wearing zebra print one season and then swapping it out for neon to ditch them both entirely the next season. Now, it is much more about feeling, reacting to the most intimate moments we have experienced and presenting an antidote and indeed a comfort to them. 

Given all that has occurred in the last year, it would make sense that the spring/summer season be one of optimism. From feel-good prints and delicate puff-sleeves to classic black midi dresses and easy-to-wear chinos, we decode the most wearable trends to add to your wardrobe this summer. 

New Black Dress

Salvatore Ferragamo s/s21
Salvatore Ferragamo s/s21
Gabriela Hearst s/s21
Gabriela Hearst s/s21
David Koma s/s21
David Koma s/s21

Designers gave us what we really wanted this season: a black summer dress. Midi in style and often slinky in attitude with body-con fits and midriff-barring cutouts, this black dress is going to be a constant sartorial companion. For an easy gateway into getting dressed opt for more oversized shapes. If its a more directional approach to this trend you’re after look towards playful necklines. June 21 isn’t ready. 

Feel-good Prints

Versace ss21
Versace s/s21
Loewe ss21
Loewe s/s21
Stella McCartney s/s21
Stella McCartney s/s21

‘Escapism’ is a word frequently bandied around a spring/summer season and for good reason – it’s a marker that warmer days are on the way and, dare we say it, holidays are coming! Big, joyful florals, playful patterns and sometimes just outright lovely scenes are a seasonal staple.  No one was readying us for the beach quite like Versace, who bejewelled starfishes on to bright dresses and sent a parade of Hawaiian shirts down the catwalk. A mood-booster like no other. 

Neutral Trousers

Boss s/s21
Boss s/s21
Hermès s/s21
Hermès s/s21
Valentino s/s21
Valentino s/s21

That cappuccino kind of colour palette that we cosied up to on our Instagram screens over winter is trickling into this season too. Boss, Valentino and Hermès were just a few of the fashion houses to use the colour palette to spring board the neutral trouser. A chino of sorts, these high-waisted wide legs trousers still provide a feeling of ‘dressed’ without pushing comfort entirely from the picture. Swap out your jeans for this elevated spring offering. 

Big Sleeve Energy

Isabel Marant s/s21
Isabel Marant s/s21
Jacquemus s/s21
Jacquemus s/s21
Alberta Ferretti s/s21
Alberta Ferretti s/s21

Exaggerated, puff sleeves is a silhouette that has dominated in recent years, thanks in part to the romantic cottage-core trend that continues to permeate the warmer months. And its reign looks set to continue well into 2021 too. From dresses to blouses and even outerwear (we see you Loewe), this season’s puff-sleeves are a sure fire way to retain fashionable social distancing. 

House Shoes

Molly Goddard s/s21
Molly Goddard s/s21
Balenciaga s/s21
Balenciaga s/s21
Michael Kors Collection s/s21
Michael Kors Collection s/s21

It’s hard to imagine a life without slippers after we have become so reliant on them carrying us to and from our working from home set up, and it appears designers have been feeling the same attachment. Upgrading the humble slipper to the casual house shoe was the modus operandi of many designers this season: Molly Goddard, Michael Kors and even Balenciaga. Fluffy, slip on, cosy, and above all comfortable, the catwalk has got you covered. 

Little Treasures

Dior s/s21
Dior s/s21
Erdem s/s21
Erdem s/s21
Chloé s/s21
Chloé s/s21

Jewellery was brought back into focus for the spring/summer shows. Designers are playing into the idea that jewellery holds more than sentimental value at the moment – it’s a way of still feeling like ourselves when nothing else does. Move your layered gold necklaces on with trinkets a la Dior and Erdem-inspired pearls, and give your hands an ears a delicate little upgrade by way of tiny earrings and sweet signet rings. 

Images: Getty / courtesy of brands 

