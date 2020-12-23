How to style key spring/summer 2021 trends for winter

It may still be winter, but that doesn’t stop us daydreaming about the warmer months and outfits that don’t require an army of layers. With that being said, of course we fully appreciate a great kitsch knit or a chunky quilted coat around this time of year. Maybe it’s something to do with leaving 2020 behind us that’s making everyone even more keen to embrace everything 2021 has to offer, and part of this is new season spring/summer trends. We know what you’re thinking, how can we wear light linen fabrics, strappy dresses and sandals at this time of year? Naturally there’s some things we have to patiently wait for (sandals included) but there are some new season trends to try out already.

It’s all about investing in pieces you’ll be able to adapt to each season accordingly. We’re talking the statement trench that has room for winter layers, the oversized shirt you can use as an outfit building block and the zesty coloured dresses you can try out in a knit fabric.