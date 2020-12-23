How to style key spring/summer 2021 trends for winter
With next year fast approaching, the Stylist fashion team are here to show you the key spring/summer 2021 trends– spotted on the catwalk back in September – that can be worn already.
It may still be winter, but that doesn’t stop us daydreaming about the warmer months and outfits that don’t require an army of layers. With that being said, of course we fully appreciate a great kitsch knit or a chunky quilted coat around this time of year. Maybe it’s something to do with leaving 2020 behind us that’s making everyone even more keen to embrace everything 2021 has to offer, and part of this is new season spring/summer trends. We know what you’re thinking, how can we wear light linen fabrics, strappy dresses and sandals at this time of year? Naturally there’s some things we have to patiently wait for (sandals included) but there are some new season trends to try out already.
It’s all about investing in pieces you’ll be able to adapt to each season accordingly. We’re talking the statement trench that has room for winter layers, the oversized shirt you can use as an outfit building block and the zesty coloured dresses you can try out in a knit fabric.
Want to know how to wear next season’s key trends now? Keep on scrolling and you won’t be disappointed.
1. The statement trench coat
Spotted at the likes of Max Mara, Louis Vuitton, Nina Ricci and Victoria Beckham, the classic trench coat – which many of us will already own – has had a slight twist for spring/summer 2021. Still in neutral hues, the sleeves are puffier, the silhouette is oversized and it’s now a longer length – reaching the ankles instead of near the knees, as favoured in previous years.
How to wear the trend now
All of these aspects make the new trench fit the perfect coat to buy now, and wear already. They may not be as warm as a typical winter coat – usually in wool or down – but the spring/summer shape means you can add multiple layers underneath. Make like fashion influencer Monikh (below) and layer with long sleeve tops, checked shirts and team with this season’s key stomper boots to make it winter-approved.
2. The oversized boyfriend shirt
Back in September we saw designers including Coperni, N21, The Row and Balenciaga put baggy-fit shirts on the catwalks for spring/summer 2021. Of course the classic white shirt was among them – teamed with cycling shorts at Coperni and worn as a dress at N21, these are just a few ways to wear them for the warmer months. But save these styling tips for summer. For winter, there are other ways you can wear this loose-fit shirt that you may be able to borrow from your SO’s wardrobe.
How to wear the trend now
For a Scandi vibe – seen on writer Stephanie – wear a T-shirt underneath an oversized shirt and tuck both of these into a pair of high-waist tailored trousers. Follow the simple styling hack and you’ll be winter-ready with minimal effort. You can even try adding more layers to the stylish ensemble with a blazer and a sleek longline coat for an off-duty look that’ll work for now. Come spring, ditch the trousers and belt the shirt to wear it as a dress – as seen on the runway.
3. The bright midi dress
Hugo Boss and Versace were among the many designers – along with Dries Van Noten, Chloé and Thebe Magugu – who put block brights on the runway. There were punchy suits, waistcoats and fine knits but the midi dresses are the bright separates to buy into already. The catwalk saw sleeveless, light fabrics and cutout detail but to wear it for winter, there’s a hack.
How to wear the trend now
For a winter twist on the super summery trend, keep the standout hues but swap short sleeves for long lengths and invest in one of winter’s top dress styles: the knitted dress. As seen on editor Tamu McPherson below, it’s the ideal way to still wear dresses no matter the weather. Take note and team with knee-high boots for a fail-safe look that’ll see you through to spring when you swap them for chunky sandals.
4. The polo knit
Prada put 70s style polo tops back on the catwalk for autumn/winter 2020 and they’ve been a key staple this season ever since. Proving their staying power, Fendi and Drome continued the love-in and put them on the runway again for spring/summer 2021. Come spring, you can wear the cropped style with matchy-matchy shorts and sunnies, or layer a fancy bralette over the top of a super fine knit. Winter weather won’t allow this, but there are ways to get in on the trend already.
How to wear the trend now
Go for a thicker style collared knit just like fashion influencer Rachael from @bubblyaquarius (below) and opt for a rich, wintry shade like this glossy green. Keep it feeling retro by teaming with dark-wash denim and timeless accessories. These tops are perfect for layering so if bare arms are not your thing right now, layer over a clashing roll neck or shirt. Either way, collared tops and jumpers are here to stay for the foreseeable.
