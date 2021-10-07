After the spring/summer 2021 shows proved something of a sartorial damp squib – most designers were either working during lockdown or working virtually – the recent spring/summer 2022 collections have asserted themselves as a return to form for fashion.

The glitz! The glamour! The glitter! The spring/summer 2022 collections are proof that designers across the board are betting big on dopamine dressing for next year by hiking up the hems of skirts and establishing the waist and hips as the body’s new erogenous zone. Fashion will be bigger and bolder and more baring than ever before, a sartorial riposte to to the feral state we’ve existed in for much of the past year.