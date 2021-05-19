It will come as no surprise to anybody that we’re yet to familiarise ourselves with the It accessories for this summer. Having spent far too much time stationed firmly in our tracksuit bottoms and resigning our handbags to the dusty corners of our wardrobes, accessories (unless you’re referring to slippers and face masks, that is) have hardly been the talk of the fashion town. But that’s set to change as we gear up for summer and its shenanigans once more.

The accessories you once relied upon have been swapped out for a line-up of kooky takes on everything from the 90s lanyard – this summer, it’s about taking hands free to a whole new level – and the same era’s bucket hat, among a clutch of other fashion set-approved add-ons. These are the quintet of summer accessories that promise to spice up all of your summer ensembles. 1) Sunglasses chains

Once the preserve of Dame Edna and, well, just Dame Edna, sunglass chains have had a revamp ahead of summer. Not only are they the most practical way of ensuring you don’t sit on or scratch your sunnies, this new breed of sunglass chain is a new and inventive way of also adding texture to your #NeckMess game. MatchesFashion and Browns now stock them, while Le Specs and independent brand Talis Chains are the go-to among those in the know. The best part is, if the sun refuses to put her hat on again, these new gen chains can also double as a hands-free chain for your face mask. Win-win!

Talis Chains Mini Rainbow Drops phone chain Talis Chains Mini Rainbow Drops phone chain Designed on an 18-carat gold chain, this freshwater pearl and rainbow beaded chain is a colourful embrace of one of the handiest fashion trends we’ve seen in a while. Shop Talis Chains Mini Rainbow Drops phone chain, £75 BUY NOW

Kaleos pink sunglasses chain Kaleos pink sunglasses chain Thick, chunky and loud as hell, this fuchsia sunglasses chain is a statement in and of itself. We’ll be pairing ours with our favourite floral dresses for optimal summer-in-the-city vibes. Shop Kaleos pink sunglasses chain at Browns Fashion, £30 BUY NOW

Vero Moda sunglasses chain in tortoiseshell Vero Moda sunglasses chain in tortoiseshell Purse-friendly, but just as cute, this Vero Moda tortoiseshell chain is as fun as it is functional. Shop Vero Moda sunglasses chain in tortoiseshell, £8 BUY NOW

2) Bucket hats

Transplanted straight from the 90s, the bucket hat is very much back just in time for summer. Championed by queen of green, Gabriela Hearst, in a sumptuous tie-dye cashmere offering and Gucci in its recent collaboration with Liberty, the bucket hat is hardly a novelty in the fashion sphere, but for those who don’t have one in their topper arsenal, now’s the time to invest. Look to the high street for bargain buckets; Asos, Urban Outfitters and & Other Stories all offer them at a fraction of the price of their designer counterparts.

& Other Stories woven straw bucket hat & Other Stories woven straw bucket hat A woven hat is a summer staple for good reason; its beige colouring is mute enough to pare down even the most garish of prints, while its texture means it adds just a touch of pizzazz. Shop & Other Stories woven straw bucket hat, £27 BUY NOW

Ganni gingham-seersucker bucket hat Ganni gingham-seersucker bucket hat Red and black gingham may not scream summer to you, but checkered fashion is going nowhere this year, so for those scared to dip their toes into the pond, embrace the trend in the form of a bucket hat. Shop Ganni gingham-seersucker bucket hat, £65 BUY NOW

Urban Outfitters floral canvas bucket hat Urban Outfitters floral canvas bucket hat A floral bucket hat is just the ticket for any British staycations you may be venturing on this summer. Pair with lashings of gold jewellery and chunky sandals for maximum impact. Shop Urban Outfitters floral canvas bucket hat, £22 BUY NOW

3) Resin rings

Proof that plastic really is fantastic, resin rings are big news this year according to the fingers of the fashion crowd. The purveyor of the trend is Barcelona-based brand La Manso. Its founder Adriana Manso crafts her impactful bling by-hand using re-purposed plastic and implores customers to “stop counting the carats of your rings.” In short, she’s making rainbow rings that don’t cost the earth. Don’t believe us? Since September, Depop has noted an 800% spike in searches for ‘chunky, resin rings’, a surge which has continued to increase by 20% each week since. Bella, Miley et al are all fans and, given time, and we don’t doubt you will be too.

La Manso Water Lily ring La Manso Water Lily ring Clash with colours or up the ante on all-white or black ensembles, this flower-shaped cobalt ring is a wonderful addition to an already gold jewellery line-up. Shop La Manso Water Lily ring, £50 BUY NOW

Urban Outfitters colourful resin rings Urban Outfitters colourful resin rings If you can’t make up your mind about which coloured resin ring you’d prefer, opt for this trio from Urban Outfitters which will work equally apart as they will together. Shop Urban Outfitters colourful resin rings, £18 BUY NOW

Asos Design ring in pink plastic with fuchsia crystal Asos Design ring in pink plastic with fuchsia crystal Big, bad and bold, this powder pink plastic ring is serving all of those retro Paris Hilton vibes and we can’t get enough. Remember: the more the merrier, though! So stack ‘em up. Shop Asos Design ring in pink plastic with fuchsia crystal, £6 BUY NOW

4) Lanyards

Taking hands-free to a whole new level, this summer, forget about clutching your phone as you head out and instead employ the services of a phone chain, which is more commonly known as a lanyard. Once reserved solely for outdoorsy types, the lanyard has seen its status elevated in recent months, with big brands throwing their weight behind its revival. Coach, Ganni and Jacquemus have all churned out their own interpretations of the trend, with the latter roping a phone chain intended to be wrapped around the waist, meaning we can readily reserve our paws for the holding of much more important items: see wine, hand sanitiser etc.

Ateljé pearl & cord strap phone case Ateljé pearl & cord strap phone case With a pretty pearl-adorned chain, this Ateljé phone chain is as much of a statement accessory as it is as hands-free device. Shop Ateljé pearl & cord strap phone case, £36 BUY NOW

Ganni cotton canvas iPhone bag Ganni cotton canvas iPhone bag Simply slot in your phone, throw over your shoulder and go! It could not be more straightforward to ensure you never forget your phone again. Shop Ganni cotton canvas iPhone bag, £45 BUY NOW

Russell & Bromley Festival phone crossbody bag Russell & Bromley Festival phone crossbody bag In a chic quilted faux leather, this Russell & Bromley phone chain is everything your hands-free self could ever wish for. Perfect for work or business types. Shop Russell & Bromley Festival phone crossbody bag, £125 BUY NOW

5) Bottle bags

Bottle bags are big news for summer

Not only is cutting down single-use plastic imperative, but so too is keeping hydrated (particularly when the sun puts her hat on once again). Fashion has naturally covered both bases and ushered in a novel new way to tick both eco-boxes with panache. Enter, the bottle bag, which was championed by Marine Serre, Fendi and Givenchy at the spring/summer 2021 shows. Stay hydrated, folks!

Images: courtesy of brands.