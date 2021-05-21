After a year dominated by darkness, both figuratively and literally, it will come as music to each and every fashion-loving pair of ears the world over that our sartorial lives are about to get a seriously brightening makeover.

Monochrome might be having a moment, but as we collectively head confidently in the direction of a return to normal life (cross your fingers and toes, folks!), it’s time we dressed for the summer we want: see juicy summer hues so bright you’ll need sunglasses.

Indeed, mood-boosting hues were injected into all manner of spring/summer 2021 collections. From ripe and juicy apple greens at Bottega Veneta and Ganni to sunshine yellows far from mellow at Thebe Magugu and tropical blues at Burberry not dissimilar from the azure of the ocean, designers backed a return to all things bright and beautiful for this summer and after a year decidedly short on fashion, it’s high-time we collectively embraced colour too.