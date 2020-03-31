9 of the best summer dresses to buy now and wear in your garden

Now the mornings are brighter and the days are longer, it’s time to start thinking about summer. It may still be chilly at the moment but we’ve got high hopes for hot days that require ice cold drinks and pretty dresses. So much so, the fashion team have gone through their emails to find all the latest dress styles they’ve been sent from contacts at some of their favourite brands.

From the H&M Conscious Exclusive dress that’ll make you feel like you’re on holiday (even when you’re not), to the £25 Topshop dress that has one simple detail that makes it universally flattering. There’s always an excuse to dress up, feel your best and make the most of the British summer that’s slowly getting nearer.