9 of the best summer dresses to buy now and wear in your garden

Stylist has found the best summer dresses that’ll make you want to ditch the tights for the foreseeable.       

Now the mornings are brighter and the days are longer, it’s time to start thinking about summer. It may still be chilly at the moment but we’ve got high hopes for hot days that require ice cold drinks and pretty dresses. So much so, the fashion team have gone through their emails to find all the latest dress styles they’ve been sent from contacts at some of their favourite brands. 

From the H&M Conscious Exclusive dress that’ll make you feel like you’re on holiday (even when you’re not), to the £25 Topshop dress that has one simple detail that makes it universally flattering. There’s always an excuse to dress up, feel your best and make the most of the British summer that’s slowly getting nearer. 

Whether you opt for puff sleeve mini dresses, belted midi dresses or off-the-shoulder maxi dresses, there’s a style that’ll suit everyone. Take a look at the Stylist pick of the best nine summer dresses to buy now, and wear in your garden/balcony/any outdoor space you have. 

Note: grab a picnic blanket and your pet (if you have one) just like fashion designer and influencer Adenorah (above) for the full summer package. 

Shop best summer dresses

  • Zara

    Put your Breton T-shirt to one side, it’s all about the dress right now. This knit style is perfect for spring with chunky sliders – the sweetheart neckline is universally flattering, too. 

    Shop Zara striped knit dress, £29.99

  • & Other Stories

    The maxi dress is making a comeback and it’s time to welcome it with open arms. 

    This marble print number will look so chic with a bucket hat and flip flops once it’s warmer. Note: it’s also made from sustainably sourced materials. 

    Shop & Other Stories off-shoulder maxi dress, £120

  • Topshop

    We’ve already discussed how shirred detailing on tops and dresses is instantly flattering on everyone, and this one is no exception to the rule. 

    Throw on anytime with minimal styling needed – it also comes in black and white too, FYI.

    Shop Topshop shirred midi dress, £25

  • Faithfull The Brand

    Blend in with the grass and the trees and take a trip to your garden in this dreamy Faithfull The Brand frock. 

    Belted at the waist, ruched on the straps and with this season’s key square neckline – it’s a win-win all round. 

    Shop Faithfull The Brand Mae midi dress, £172 (beachcafe.com)

  • Kin at John Lewis & Partners

    Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you have to wave goodbye to black. This belted beauty from Kin is the throw-on-anytime style that’ll make you feel effortlessly chic. 

    From trainers to strappy sandals, this one basically looks fabulous with any footwear. 

    Shop Kin at John Lewis and Partners belted wrap dress, £83.30

  • Cos

    The thicker knit material will make this dress hang so beautifully. Perfect for sprawling out on a picnic blanket, you’ll want to keep this one minimal and let the rainbow stripes brighten up the day. 

    Made from organic cotton, it also comes with added feel-good factor. 

    Shop Cos sleeveless organic cotton dress, £99

  • H&M Conscious Exclusive

    Fresh from the latest Conscious Exclusive collection, this mosaic printed dress will make you feel like you’re on holiday even if you’re not.

    Team with seashell jewels and lace-up the leg sandals for all the feel-good summer feelings.

    Shop H&M Conscious Exclusive printed dress, £139.99

  • Ganni

    Bringing back a flash of 90s nostalgia, this slip dress is giving us serious Rachel Green from Friends vibes. 

    Layer over a white T-shirt for even more of a nod to the decade that’s influencing everyone’s wardrobe right now.  

    Shop Ganni floral satin slip dress, £205 (mytheresa.com)

  • Mango

    Puff sleeves are not going anywhere and this mini is a sure-fire win. Blend in with your garden/house plants and go for ditsy florals. 

    Try it out with knee high boots for a retro twist. 

    Shop Mango floral mini dress, £49.99

