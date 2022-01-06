All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The runways have spoken, and these are the key spring/summer 2022 trends that everyone will be wearing this year.
New year, new trends, and more tricky decisions about which ones can be translated into real life from the spring/summer 2022 runways. The fact is, not all of them are easy to wear, but the endless inspiration is here to help when it comes to knowing what to invest in for the upcoming season. Designers have put the fun back into fashion – spreading hope and happiness with a whole host of warm-weather looks; there’s no denying it’s making us feel excited for what’s ahead.
Recently, Y2K trends (from 1999 and 2000) have sparked huge interest, largely thanks to the world of TikTok, and they continue well into spring with the return of micro minis at Miu Miu and Max Mara. While some people may try out these tiny skirts, we’re here to tell you the mini skirt in general is key – no matter the length – so they’re more wearable for all.
You’ll also be pleased to know your cosy winter cardigans are moving through to next season – this time, with a co-ord companion in the form of a matching dress or shorts. Add to this the most uplifting colour we’ve seen in a while, the dress trend that’s sticking around for yet another year and the free-spirit hippie trend and you get the five spring/summer trends everyone can actually wear in real life for 2022.
THE MINI SKIRT
It’s happening – the mini skirt is back. Sure, we’ve all become accustomed to midi lengths when it comes to skirts and dresses, but the runways have asked us to raise our hemlines for spring/summer 2022. This time round, though, they’re shorter than ever, with the likes of Max Mara and Miu Miu putting the micro mini back on the map. As part of the revival of all things Y2K, the 00s favourite skirt is something to try out – if you dare. But we’re backing the more classic mini that Prada, Dior and Chanel had parading on the catwalks back in September 2021.
One way all three designers have highlighted in how to style them this year is by balancing out the short skirt with a long-sleeved top half. Be it a knit, blazer or crispy white shirt, there’s something about this pairing that makes it feel fresh, wearable and more relaxed than the slightly scary micro mini some of us may remember wearing the first time round.
TRY THE TREND
Loveshackfancy Callington mini skirt
We’ve seen knit midi skirts for autumn/winter, now it’s all about the mini. If you want to go matchy-matchy like Chanel, Loveshackfancy has a co-ordinating top and jacket (knitted, of course) too.
Shop Loveshackfancy Callington mini skirt at Net-a-Porter, £246
& Other Stories asymmetric wool mini skirt
Freaking out at the idea of a bright mini skirt? Opt for an understated tonal version that you can dress down with other neutrals. This one would be a winner with a white shirt and knee-high boots.
Monki green zip back mini skirt
If you want to embrace the micro mini, this zesty green number from Monki is a way to do it. Try it out with a clashing colour jumper with tights and chunky boots while it’s still chilly.
CARDIGAN CO-ORDS
The co-ord is nothing new – we’ve seen the knit bra and cardigan (or bradigan, thanks to Katie Holmes), the jumper and skirt and cami and trousers, but now the cardigan is taking centre stage once again. Creating a two-piece with its knitted counterparts, the humble knitwear can be seen done up over a dress at Alejandra Alonso Rojas, over the shoulders at Brandon Maxwell and with shorts at Elleme. Basically, it doesn’t matter how you wear a cardigan as long as it’s matchy-matchy.
Running with the theme of tonal outfits – seen heavily throughout the spring/summer 2022 shows – there’s something about running with a colour theme and sticking to the same fabrics that makes this look feel effortlessly luxe.
TRY THE TREND
Zara knit check dress
The humble cardigan has had a glow-up thanks to this punchy printed version at Zara. With a matching knit top or dress, you can pick your co-ord team.
Zara knit check dress
Even the knit dress has gone mini for spring/summer 2022. Adding a cardigan over the top makes it more wearable for everyday.
Altuzarra Alexina belted ribbed-knit cardigan
Ticking off multiple mini trends with the cut-out detail, this is one of those pieces you’ll keep in your wardrobe forever more. And of course there’s a matching skirt.
Shop Altuzarra Alexina belted ribbed-knit cardigan at Net-a-Porter, £690
Altuzarra Tassenka ribbed-knit midi skirt
Hello, hero skirt. It’s the knit midi that’ll work across all season with anything from the matching cardi to a white vest top and flip flops.
Shop Altuzarra Tassenka ribbed-knit midi skirt at Net-a-Porter, £675
TANGERINE DREAM
If there’s one thing to embrace this year, it’s endorphin-boosting, joyful colours. Think all shades of the rainbow, but enhanced to their brightest to create zingy hues that instantly lift any outfit and your mood. While Valentino opted for fuchsia pink, Proenza Schouler embraced sunny yellow and Valentino went for a fresh new shade of punchy green. But one consistent colour across many shows – including Christian Siriano, Eudon Choi and Saint Laurent – was tangerine.
Uplifting orange is what spring/summer 2022 calls for, and you can translate this into your own wardrobe however you choose. Whether it’s with top-to-toe colour for a designer edge or the simple addition of a colourful bag, anything goes as long as it gives a sartorial hit of vitamin C.
TRY THE TREND
Ganni crystal-button ribbed sleeveless sweater
The sweater vest is sticking around for spring/summer 2022, and Ganni is backing it all the way. Wear this orange embellished iteration over a white shirt with baggy jeans.
Shop Ganni crystal-button ribbed sleeveless sweater at Matches, £245
Fendi croissant small orange leather shoulder bag
If you don’t want to go top-to-toe orange, an easy way to add a slash of colour is with a bright accessory. Let this Fendi shoulder bag liven up any outfit from here on out.
Shop Fendi croissant small orange leather shoulder bag at Harvey Nichols, £1,390
River Island pleated tapered trousers
A lesson to learn with any shade of orange: it looks excellent with beige. The perfect colour pairing, let these trousers take centre stage by teaming with a neutral vest top and trainers.
COOL CUT-OUTS
When it comes to trends, some are passing fads, but some merge across seasons to prove they have longevity. And when it comes to cut-outs, they’re here to stay for spring/summer 2022. A major player for last year’s party season, Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka’s super slashed styles were worn by celebrities and fashion editors everywhere.
For this year, Rejina Pyo and Elleme had cool (quite literally) cut-out tops on offer, while designers including Christian Siriano and David Koma had peek-a-boo jumpsuits. But when it comes to this trend actually being wearable, the easy option is dresses. And these were seen all over the runway – with cut-out details on the shoulders, waist, neckline and hips. Forget flashing a leg or cleavage the usual way, no matter how much you’re flesh you’re willing to show off, there’s already so many dresses dropping in that have subtle through to statement cutouts.
TRY THE TREND
Aje Vanades ring-embellished dress
Australian label Aje is a go-to when it comes to dreamy cut-out dresses, and this puff sleeved beauty is perfection. It also comes in black, FYI.
H&M cut-out dress
A flash of the waist is an easy way to try out this trend. This mini dress will look so good with an oversized blazer, heels and a baguette bag for a 90s vibe.
Abercrombie & Fitch long-sleeve cutout midi dress
If you shy away from cutouts that are too revealing, this knitted dress is the answer. With a peekaboo just at the top, you can wear this one just like your usually trusty midi.
HIPPIE SHAKE
As part of the need to feel happy and hopeful this year, the joy of the 70s with the freedom of hippie life has been incorporated into fashion. Gabriela Hearst and Etro embraced crochet designs in the form of tops and skirts in fun colourways. Etro also bought back flares (along with Zimmermann), and Isabel Marant made a strong case for the embroidered trophy jacket that we’ve seen a lot in previous seasons.
Other playful details to tick off in 2022: tassels, fringing, layered necklaces and clashing prints. Because after all, summer is the best time to have fun with outfits, wear floaty fabrics and be adventurous with outfit choices.
TRY THE TREND
Monsoon embroidered velvet jacket
The trophy jacket has been a staple that always comes back around. Look for embroidery, velvet textures and luxe hues to throw on over your favourite floaty dress or flared jeans.
Sea Mena striped crocheted top
Imagine this crochet top with denim shorts, lace-up the leg sandals and a bucket hat on a beach somewhere. Hurry up, summer!
House of Sunny nice to meet you pants
A pair of party pants can be all you need to kickstart your spring/summer wardrobe. East London label House of Sunny has the perfect flared pairs that are ready to be worn with a cropped sweater and platforms.
Shop House of Sunny nice to meet you pants at Free People, £140
