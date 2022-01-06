New year, new trends, and more tricky decisions about which ones can be translated into real life from the spring/summer 2022 runways. The fact is, not all of them are easy to wear, but the endless inspiration is here to help when it comes to knowing what to invest in for the upcoming season. Designers have put the fun back into fashion – spreading hope and happiness with a whole host of warm-weather looks; there’s no denying it’s making us feel excited for what’s ahead. Recently, Y2K trends (from 1999 and 2000) have sparked huge interest, largely thanks to the world of TikTok, and they continue well into spring with the return of micro minis at Miu Miu and Max Mara. While some people may try out these tiny skirts, we’re here to tell you the mini skirt in general is key – no matter the length – so they’re more wearable for all.

You’ll also be pleased to know your cosy winter cardigans are moving through to next season – this time, with a co-ord companion in the form of a matching dress or shorts. Add to this the most uplifting colour we’ve seen in a while, the dress trend that’s sticking around for yet another year and the free-spirit hippie trend and you get the five spring/summer trends everyone can actually wear in real life for 2022.

THE MINI SKIRT

Prada, Christian Dior, Chanel

It’s happening – the mini skirt is back. Sure, we’ve all become accustomed to midi lengths when it comes to skirts and dresses, but the runways have asked us to raise our hemlines for spring/summer 2022. This time round, though, they’re shorter than ever, with the likes of Max Mara and Miu Miu putting the micro mini back on the map. As part of the revival of all things Y2K, the 00s favourite skirt is something to try out – if you dare. But we’re backing the more classic mini that Prada, Dior and Chanel had parading on the catwalks back in September 2021. One way all three designers have highlighted in how to style them this year is by balancing out the short skirt with a long-sleeved top half. Be it a knit, blazer or crispy white shirt, there’s something about this pairing that makes it feel fresh, wearable and more relaxed than the slightly scary micro mini some of us may remember wearing the first time round.

TRY THE TREND

CARDIGAN CO-ORDS

Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Brandon Maxwell, Elleme

The co-ord is nothing new – we’ve seen the knit bra and cardigan (or bradigan, thanks to Katie Holmes), the jumper and skirt and cami and trousers, but now the cardigan is taking centre stage once again. Creating a two-piece with its knitted counterparts, the humble knitwear can be seen done up over a dress at Alejandra Alonso Rojas, over the shoulders at Brandon Maxwell and with shorts at Elleme. Basically, it doesn’t matter how you wear a cardigan as long as it’s matchy-matchy. Running with the theme of tonal outfits – seen heavily throughout the spring/summer 2022 shows – there’s something about running with a colour theme and sticking to the same fabrics that makes this look feel effortlessly luxe.

TRY THE TREND

TANGERINE DREAM

Christian Siriano, Eudon Choi, Saint Laurent

If there’s one thing to embrace this year, it’s endorphin-boosting, joyful colours. Think all shades of the rainbow, but enhanced to their brightest to create zingy hues that instantly lift any outfit and your mood. While Valentino opted for fuchsia pink, Proenza Schouler embraced sunny yellow and Valentino went for a fresh new shade of punchy green. But one consistent colour across many shows – including Christian Siriano, Eudon Choi and Saint Laurent – was tangerine. Uplifting orange is what spring/summer 2022 calls for, and you can translate this into your own wardrobe however you choose. Whether it’s with top-to-toe colour for a designer edge or the simple addition of a colourful bag, anything goes as long as it gives a sartorial hit of vitamin C.

TRY THE TREND

COOL CUT-OUTS

Stella McCartney, Jonathan Simkhai, Supriya Lele

When it comes to trends, some are passing fads, but some merge across seasons to prove they have longevity. And when it comes to cut-outs, they’re here to stay for spring/summer 2022. A major player for last year’s party season, Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka’s super slashed styles were worn by celebrities and fashion editors everywhere. For this year, Rejina Pyo and Elleme had cool (quite literally) cut-out tops on offer, while designers including Christian Siriano and David Koma had peek-a-boo jumpsuits. But when it comes to this trend actually being wearable, the easy option is dresses. And these were seen all over the runway – with cut-out details on the shoulders, waist, neckline and hips. Forget flashing a leg or cleavage the usual way, no matter how much you’re flesh you’re willing to show off, there’s already so many dresses dropping in that have subtle through to statement cutouts.

TRY THE TREND

HIPPIE SHAKE

Gabriela Hearst, Etro, Isabel Marant

As part of the need to feel happy and hopeful this year, the joy of the 70s with the freedom of hippie life has been incorporated into fashion. Gabriela Hearst and Etro embraced crochet designs in the form of tops and skirts in fun colourways. Etro also bought back flares (along with Zimmermann), and Isabel Marant made a strong case for the embroidered trophy jacket that we’ve seen a lot in previous seasons. Other playful details to tick off in 2022: tassels, fringing, layered necklaces and clashing prints. Because after all, summer is the best time to have fun with outfits, wear floaty fabrics and be adventurous with outfit choices.

TRY THE TREND

