You can’t move for square necklines this season. An offshoot of the milk maid dress trend, these whimsical styles with puff sleeves and shirred detailing feel better suited to hazy days roaming through Rapeseed fields. However, this look isn’t just dedicated to the ultra girly, the simpler styles can be worn with high waisted tailored trousers and chunky sandals for a touch of Scandi minimalism, or even with denim jeans to channel a bit of 70s boho.

It’s a versatile style that can be dressed up or down, elevating your jeans and nice top combo or worn on your summer holidays with your denim cut offs. Look to fashion influencer fave and sustainable fashion brand Reformation for styling inspo.

The square neck line is super flattering too, a subtle way to show off your summer glow, or draw attention to your everyday layered necklaces, either way we guarantee you’ll come back to this style in seasons to come.

Here’s our edit of the best tops to buy now and ideas on how to style for summer.