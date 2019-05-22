Our edit of the best high street and investment square neck tops trending for summer.
You can’t move for square necklines this season. An offshoot of the milk maid dress trend, these whimsical styles with puff sleeves and shirred detailing feel better suited to hazy days roaming through Rapeseed fields. However, this look isn’t just dedicated to the ultra girly, the simpler styles can be worn with high waisted tailored trousers and chunky sandals for a touch of Scandi minimalism, or even with denim jeans to channel a bit of 70s boho.
It’s a versatile style that can be dressed up or down, elevating your jeans and nice top combo or worn on your summer holidays with your denim cut offs. Look to fashion influencer fave and sustainable fashion brand Reformation for styling inspo.
The square neck line is super flattering too, a subtle way to show off your summer glow, or draw attention to your everyday layered necklaces, either way we guarantee you’ll come back to this style in seasons to come.
Here’s our edit of the best tops to buy now and ideas on how to style for summer.
Arket
Smocked and puff sleeved; nail the trend in this black floral style from Arket. Try with tailored shorts, or a floaty midi skirt and add your chunky black sandals to finish off your look.
Araks
I know you’re probably scared of a crop top - us too - but if having your belly out isn’t for you try styling this top with a high waisted skirt midi skirt, look to fashion influencer Monikh for style tips. Or try high waisted tailored trousers for a more classic way to style.
Reformation
Nailing this trend in both tops and dresses is sustainable fashion brand Reformation. Channel your inner LA cool and team with your straight leg denim and mules for a look that’s bang on trend.
Whistles
Try this style with tailored trousers, loafers and layered gold jewellery for a look that wouldn’t be out of place in any formal office.
Batsheva
Celeb fave Batsheva is known for its ditsy florals and puff sleeves. Toughen up this top by adding slouchy raw edges jeans and dad sandals.
Maje
We are getting French Riviera vibes from this Maje top. This elegant cotton style accessorized with your basket bag and chic sunnies would be a great picnic in the park look, just make sure you pack the SPF.
Ganni
Copenhagn-based fashion brand Ganni can do no wrong in our eyes, nailing trends but maintaining their Scandi cool DNA throughout.
Wear this style with your white jeans and chunky sandals for a wear anywhere look.
Cos
Simple and effective - this cool blue stripe top will look great with white denim jeans and your all white trainers.
& Other Stories
Try this blouse with your high waisted jeans, and add a spattering of hair accessories to elevate your look. This is the perfect jeans and a nice top combo.
