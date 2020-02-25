Square-toed heels are 2020’s biggest shoe trend

You asked for a sophisticated heel that was chic enough for evening and cool enough to wear by day, and fashion answered. Introducing the shoe trend that you’ll be seeing everywhere this season, and beyond.

After a long winter of boots, as the city slowly warms to spring our sartorial thoughts turn to new season footwear. What will we wear when it (finally) comes time to retire our black stompers from daily wear for another season? There’s the eternally cool trainer, that always hits the style sweet spot when paired with a classic jeans and a blazer combination. Whether your favour simple white plimsolls or chunky dad-inspired designs, the ultimate laid-back shoe has long replaced diamonds as a girl’s new best friend.

We could write entire volumes of poetry inspired by our trainers, but there are times when the sporty style just doesn’t work for the occasion. We’re craving a grown-up, sleek style that upgrades our midi dresses for evening, works with suiting on the 9-5 and makes the perfect plus-one for our wedding outfits. When it comes to a sophisticated shoe that looks both chic for day and elegant by evening, this new season style is the shoe trend that really does do it all. Enter the square-toe sandal.

You may also like The chicest vegan leather bags to upgrade your spring wardrobe

This new trend exploded onto the fashion scene when creative director Daniel Lee sent sleek square-toed styles down the Bottega Veneta catwalk. Chances are, if you’ve refreshed Instagram anytime in the last four months, you’ll know the exact pair we’re talking about. Already having earned themselves a certain cult status, these square-toed shoes have been seen on just about every fashion editor and influencer we can name, and inspired a plethora of similar styles from some of our favourite designers.

Minimalists will love Bottega Veneta’s trend-leading black style, while those looking to make a statement with a sculptural style will love Rejina Pyo and Cult Gaia’s playful interpretations of the trend. Trend-stalking on a budget? Topshop’s £65 square-toed heels are the high street version of the original shoe that we predict will be selling out any second now. Got your trainers out of earshot? Good. It’s time to cheat with the best new season square-toe heels to buy now.

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email Enter your email address Let’s go!