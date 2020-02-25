Square-toed heels are 2020’s biggest shoe trend

You asked for a sophisticated heel that was chic enough for evening and cool enough to wear by day, and fashion answered. Introducing the shoe trend that you’ll be seeing everywhere this season, and beyond.
After a long winter of boots, as the city slowly warms to spring our sartorial thoughts turn to new season footwear. What will we wear when it (finally) comes time to retire our black stompers from daily wear for another season? There’s the eternally cool trainer, that always hits the style sweet spot when paired with a classic jeans and a blazer combination. Whether your favour simple white plimsolls or chunky dad-inspired designs, the ultimate laid-back shoe has long replaced diamonds as a girl’s new best friend.
We could write entire volumes of poetry inspired by our trainers, but there are times when the sporty style just doesn’t work for the occasion. We’re craving a grown-up, sleek style that upgrades our midi dresses for evening, works with suiting on the 9-5 and makes the perfect plus-one for our wedding outfits.
When it comes to a sophisticated shoe that looks both chic for day and elegant by evening, this new season style is the shoe trend that really does do it all. Enter the square-toe sandal.
You may also like
The chicest vegan leather bags to upgrade your spring wardrobe
This new trend exploded onto the fashion scene when creative director Daniel Lee sent sleek square-toed styles down the Bottega Veneta catwalk. Chances are, if you’ve refreshed Instagram anytime in the last four months, you’ll know the exact pair we’re talking about. Already having earned themselves a certain cult status, these square-toed shoes have been seen on just about every fashion editor and influencer we can name, and inspired a plethora of similar styles from some of our favourite designers.
Minimalists will love Bottega Veneta’s trend-leading black style, while those looking to make a statement with a sculptural style will love Rejina Pyo and Cult Gaia’s playful interpretations of the trend. Trend-stalking on a budget? Topshop’s £65 square-toed heels are the high street version of the original shoe that we predict will be selling out any second now.
Got your trainers out of earshot? Good. It’s time to cheat with the best new season square-toe heels to buy now.
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta blessed us with the square-toe style and sometimes you just can’t beat the original. This sleek black style is the piece that will look sensation with everything in your spring wardrobe, from midi skirts and leather trousers by day to silky slip dresses after dark.
Shop Bottega Veneta stretch square-toe leather mules at Matches Fashion, £505
Staud
Strappy sandals are another huge footwear trend this season – tick both boxes at once with these low-heeled sandals by sustainable label Staud. Available in 12 shades, this playful bubblegum shade of pink feels like the ultimate spring-ready shoe.
Rejina Pyo
Looking for a new season shoe that doubles as a conversation starter? Earn yourself some serious style kudos with these curved wooden heels and cross-over straps. A light shade of turquoise feels fresh for summer weddings, while the low heel means this pair will work just as well for city breaks and beachy getaways.
Shop Rejina Pyo Wave Harley leather sandals at Net-A-Porter, £375
Topshop
Sometimes, bolder really is better. Say ‘no’ to subtlety in Topshop’s vibrant blue interpretation of the trend. Eagle-eyed style spotters may have noticed some striking similarities between this pair and Bottega Veneta’s original design, making this pair of mules the most-wanted shoe on the high street right now.
Ganni
Bring the square-toe style to your 9-5 with this office appropriate take on the trend. A tie ankle detail feels especially chic when worn with cropped wide-legged trousers,while the low heel means that you won’t be need to carry a spare pair of trainers in your tote bag.
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia might be best known for their cult bamboo bags but their shoes are just as worthy of your attention. Case in point? These square-toe sandals with wide clear vinyl straps and a statement-making spherical acrylic heel.
Reformation
Low heels might feel just right for day but nothing ups the ante after dark like a skyscrapper heel. This citrus-bright orange style from Reformation was made for dancing those summer nights away.
Wandler
This season the majority of square toed sandals feature slim soles and skinny straps – break the mould with this platform pair by Wandler. A snake-effect block heel playfully contrasts with the beige-toned upper for a shoe that is bold enough to work with evening-ready outfits but subtle enough to be worn by day too.
Shop Wandler square toe open toe platform leather mule at Matches Fashion, £400
Images courtesy of brands.