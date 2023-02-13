And finally, as proven by those who have embraced the Esme earrings during fashion month, there’s not an outfit that this pair can’t add to. For capsule wardrobe devotees, myself included, they’re clearly a winner; for maximalists, they can similarly add a touch of sartorial jazz hands. They’re the winning home-run of any outfit, in short.

Soru, which translates as ‘sister’ in Sicilian, was founded in 2013 by sisters Francesca and Marianna. Its collaboration with Something Navy, of which the Esme earrings are a part, launched last year to rapturous applause from insiders.

Shop Soru Esme earrings here, £230.