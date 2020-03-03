Paris Fashion Week is no stranger to activist spectacle. From a deliberately flooded front row at Balenciaga to bold, feminist set design at Dior, this season we really have seen it all. Now, at the end of a long fashion month set against the backdrop of the corona virus outbreak, Stella McCartney put a smile on even the stoniest of fashion editors’ faces with a cast of cute animal characters walking in her autumn/winter 2020 show.

In a moment of theme-park-meets-fashion the London-based designer added a touch of Noah’s Ark chic to her latest collection with a cast of models dressed as cows, horses, a rabbit, a fox and a crocodile walking alongside the main collection designs in the show’s finale. Though the effect may have felt like a light-hearted moment of comic relief primed for the Instagram age, the message behind this catwalk spectacle was rooted in an issue at the heart of Stella McCartney’s brand DNA: animal rights.