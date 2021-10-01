Since 2014, Stella McCartney, lauded fashion designer and eco-conscious supremo, has used her brand to support Breast Cancer Awareness month, which usually runs in October.

Last year’s campaign saw McCartney, who’ll be showcasing her spring/summer 2022 collection on Monday 4 October, create A Letter to My Loved Ones, a touching tribute featuring breast cancer survivors, and this year’s is no less ingenious.

Indeed, the London-born designer has tapped the stars of Netflix’s hit TV show Sex Education to help draw attention and awareness to the topic of how to check your breasts in this year’s sepia-filtered, 70s-inspired campaign.