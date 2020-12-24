“Stella Tennant was a supermodel who showed women the beauty of being different”

Glance at any of the photos of Tennant from her heyday, and you can immediately see why she stood out. Neither stereotypically sexy nor entirely waifish, her statuesque frame and handsome looks commanded attention. As did her sense of style: eccentric, original, completely Cool Brittania. Never could it be said that it looked as though any clothes were wearing her; if anything, she looked as though she was doing the catwalk a favour by being on it. She always seemed to be there entirely of her own volition, looking as though there were other things on her mind, or other places she had to be.

Modelling was only one of Tennant’s interests, after all. She was a lifelong sculptor and a passionate environmental activist, appearing in campaigns for the non-profit Global Cool, as well as supporting Oxfam’s Second Hand September. And though she retired from the industry in 1998 to raise a family, she returned occasionally for projects that piqued her interest, like walking the 2012 London Olympic Games closing ceremony, or lending a fresh perspective to historic British brand Holland & Holland. Her career certainly had remarkable longevity; only this January, Tennant walked for Valentino Haute Couture in her final catwalk appearance.