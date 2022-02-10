Before the traditional fashion week marathon gets firmly underway in New York this weekend, there’s a lesser-known, but no less impactful, fashion week currently happening in the Swedish city of Stockholm.

Established in 2005 with the aim of cementing Stockholm’s place as a fashion rulebreaker and trailblazer, the Swedish city’s fashion week is a week-long affair that’s filled with as much Scandi minimalism as we’ve come to expect from the nation.

But it’s not just the sartorial hygge that’s caught our attention this season, but rather the Stockholm street style set’s embrace of fun and bright bursts of primary colours, in all of their heightened glory. Red and blue? Absolutely. Head-to-toe yellow? Why on earth not.

In fact, it might well be one of the most experimental displays that Stockholm’s style set has exhibited in recent years, and should you find yourself struggling to style out the current cold snap (when, oh when, will it end?), then these put-together street style looks might just give you a healthy helping of sartorial inspiration.