The street style at Stockholm Fashion Week proves that it’s fashion’s biggest underdog
As the Swedish city returns to an in-person format, street style is back with a vengeance with all of the colours, prints and textures you could wish for.
When it comes to the fashion month marathon, there’s a quartet of cities which typically reign supreme: New York, London, Milan and Paris.
The best part of the month-long extravaganza though isn’t just the lust-worthy collections or the celeb-filled FROWs, but instead it’s street style which prevails each and every season.
And there’s one new fashion week whose street style game looks as though it may well be coming for the reigning queens’ crowns.
Indeed, since its inception in 2005, Stockholm Fashion Week has been quietly asserting itself as the fashion week underdog thanks to its commitment to centering Swedish fashion on the international fashion scene.
And this year, it’s back and better than ever, as the Swedish city’s celebration of fashion resumes in-person shows alongside a raft of presentations, dinners and events, which means the street style has similarly returned with a sartorial splash. Think smart separates, clashing colours and plenty of prints; these are a few of our favourite looks so far.
