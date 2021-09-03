The street style at Stockholm Fashion Week proves that it’s fashion’s biggest underdog

And there’s one new fashion week whose street style game looks as though it may well be coming for the reigning queens’ crowns.

Indeed, since its inception in 2005, Stockholm Fashion Week has been quietly asserting itself as the fashion week underdog thanks to its commitment to centering Swedish fashion on the international fashion scene.

And this year, it’s back and better than ever, as the Swedish city’s celebration of fashion resumes in-person shows alongside a raft of presentations, dinners and events, which means the street style has similarly returned with a sartorial splash. Think smart separates, clashing colours and plenty of prints; these are a few of our favourite looks so far.