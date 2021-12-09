18 stocking fillers under £20 from great indie brands

On the lookout for little somethings to gift away this festive season? We’ve selected the best items from established and up-and-coming independent brands to help with this very predicament.
Christmas trees. Mince pies. Mulled wine (or cider, we don’t judge). These are the things the festive season is known for at its best, but if you’re anything like us, the dread of sifting the internet for the perfect little something to fill the stockings in your living room or gift to someone you don’t know particularly well is also very real.
This is where The Drop by Stylist comes in – our marketplace that’s home to over 500 brands and even more chic offerings to fill this exact gap. Better still, all of these brands are small, independent businesses. They’ve always always needed love, but even more so since the pandemic started. So, if supporting indie brands and stylish items are at the top of your agenda when it comes to stocking fillers, you’ve come to the right place.
Whether you’re after a personalised mug to please your mum/sister/cousin/best friend/colleague, a glow-boosting face mask to replenish dry skin this winter or a handful of glitzy, sparkling earrings to wear whenever the festive mood strikes, there’s something for everyone on The Drop.
We’ve curated a list of the best 18 little things to add to your stockings this Christmas so you don’t have to trawl through endless items. Scroll down and pick your lot…
My Doris beaded star triple earrings
Available in gold and silver, these triple star drop earrings combine a sleek style with light-catching beading that’ll uplift everything they’re paired with. Be it a cashmere jumper or a gold sequinned dress, when it comes to festive style too much sparkle is not in our vocabulary this year…
Marmor Paperie marbled wooden letters
Individually hand-marbled by founder Lucy McGrath in her London studio, Marmor Paperie’s freestanding letters are a brilliantly eye-catching interior accent. Available in three colour combinations – pastels; green, gold and pink; or indigo and dark red – each one is designed to sit on a mantelpiece, shelf or table, and can also be mounted to a wall or door if you’re feeling really crafty.
Anouska Georgia London 24k gold plated crystal initial studs
Not all earrings have to scream ‘go big or go home’; in fact, sometimes it’s the smallest details that make the biggest difference. Case in point: Anouska Georgia London’s initial studs. In your choice of initials, the 22kt gold-plated pair come blinged out with clear crystals to add a dash of glamour to your ear party without going full Dynasty.
Sleepgoddess Slumber beauty sleep shower mist
If you’ve dreamt about turning your night-time showers into a spa-level relaxing experience, prepare to be metaphorically lullabied. Created by the brand’s insomniac founder Laurelle, simply place a few scoops of the essential oil-packed powder in the corner of your shower and let its soothing scent fill the steamy air. With a saving of more than 15% exclusively on The Drop, your dreams will be even better.
Fay & Mamie DIY paint your own candle kit
Available in seven shades – Christmas red, cream, light pink, light grey, light green, light blue and dark blue – the kit comes with four candles, three paints, and different-sized stamps so you can create patterns like clouds, polka dots, flowers and more. With the kit wrapped in a handmade fabric placemat, it’s the perfect Christmas gift for all the crafty, tablescaping fans in your life. You’ll be hard-pressed not to throw in one for yourself while you’re at it…
Rose Works LDN initial terrazzo chunky coasters
Suddenly devoid of all gifting inspiration? You need only look to the one eternal struggle that unites us all: preparing a mug of something warm and caffeinated, and finding nowhere safe to rest it. Enter: Rose Works LDN’s customisable chunky terrazzo coasters.
Made from an eco-friendly alternative to resin, all you need to do is choose between four colour combinations then add an initial of your choice in a contrasting shade. Et voila! A failsafe gift that everyone with a penchant for hot drinks will enjoy.
& So They Made personalised botanical women illustrated notebook
Whoever said stationery had to be boring was wrong. In fact, it can be a place where your chicest self comes out. Introducing & So They Made’s botanical notebook.
Designed by Minnesota-based artist Zoe Wodarz, it’s the stationery staple that your mum/friend/sister/sister-in-law/cousin will all love. Plus, the etching a name on the front service makes it all the more personalised.
Faace Dull Faace cleanser & mask
Is your skin in need of a glow boost this winter? Faace’s cleanser and mask has got you covered. Packed with kaolin clay, it effectively wipes away excess sebum and unclogs pores while also keeping skin looking and feeling glowy, thanks to the hyaluronic acid and avocado extract infused into the formula.
Elm Rd Sleep aromatherapy roll-on
There’s so much on offer for those trying to nail down a sleep routine that’ll stick. There is one thing that’s been working for decades though: aromatherapy. Its healing powers lie in the blend, and Elm Rd’s sleep aromatherapy roll-on is our pick of the litter.
A blend of calming lavender and chamomile mixed with warming vanilla and sandalwood, it’s a soothing concoction that’ll put anyone in the mood for a great night’s sleep. Simply roll onto wrists, neck or any other pulse point and breathe in. Ready, set, sleep…
Fawn & Thistle personalised initial leopard mug
Fact: there’s no such thing as owning too many mugs. Which is why they make such a great stocking filler or office Secret Santa present (especially when the only thing you know about Sally from accounts is that she’s mad for a brew). We can’t go past Fawn & Thistle’s statement leopard mug, complete with an oversized initial personalisation, and the extra option to add your gift recipient’s name.
Please & Thank You You Are Loved luxury soap bundle
It’s no secret that our hand care arsenal has taken on a new lease of life over the past two years with Brits spending a huge £392 million on keeping our mitts squeaky clean in 2020, according to research group Mintel. Happily for the environment, it’s back-to-basic bars of soap that are enjoying a comeback – and UK brand Please & Thank You is the stylish addition we want in our soap dishes asap.
The You Are Loved trio of rose, lemon and lavender soaps packed with 95% naturally-derived ingredients are gloriously chic. Plus, for every set sold, Please & Thank You will donate three soaps to a community in need.
Martha Brook personalised vegan leather pencil case
Handmade from faux vegan leather, it’s available in three chic colours – navy, rose and teal – with a sleek rectangular silhouette that’s also roomy enough to make a handy storage vessel for eyeliners and mascaras. We love the contrasting inside colours and, of course, the embossed initials that make it a personal affair. If you thought showcasing your pens and pencils wasn’t an act of pride, think again.
My Doris triple beaded hair clip set
Beaded hair slides are the easy way to upgrade your look and these sets of three clips from My Doris can be worn separately in an up-do or together behind one ear for a modern asymmetrical style.
My Doris founder Katie Williamson works with designers and craftspeople across the globe – including Uzbekistan, Vietnam and India – to create unique, eclectic pieces. Available in two metallic colourways, match the clips to your embellished frock of choice to tie the whole look together.
Anouska Georgia London celestial crystal-studded, gold-plated adjustable ring
Our appetite for all things celestial is spreading to every inch of our lives. From zodiac cushion covers to star print dresses, we simply can’t get enough. But for those who just want to dip a toe (or finger) in, Anouska Georgia London’s adjustable moon and star ring is a stylish combination of subtle yet eye-catching.
The crystal-studded, gold-plated piece is a ring-stacking fiend’s paradise. Want to wear it above your knuckle or on a different finger? Just squeeze the two ends together for a more curated fit. Pair with all the plain metal rings in your collection so the sparkly celestial motifs really stand out.
Tayla Tayla velvet bow barrette with monogram
You know those mornings when there’s no time for a full hair refresh, yet everything looks a little… off? Exclusive to The Drop, Tayla Tayla’s clip-in velvet bows are our midweek morning weapon of choice. Available in three autumnal colours – grey, dusty pink and rust – they’ll elevate I-really-did-wake-up-like-this hair.
Lucy Suddaby Studio hand pressed flower hair barrette
In our humble opinion, the hair barrette is an undoubted highlight of the 90s fashion renaissance. No longer a relic of Year 6 discos, they’re one of 2021’s buzziest accessories thanks to the likes of Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham.
Available with a choice of three flowers scattered into the clip – rose, forget-me-not or gypsophila – each one is made by founder Lucy Suddaby-Smith in her Bristol studio, with the flowers picked and pressed by hand.
Kyem Energy crystal activated hand protection spray 50ml
Activated with aforementioned smoky quartz, as well as red jasper and black tourmaline, Kyem’s hand protection spray is a spiritual step above regular sanitiser, helping you to feel energised and centred.
Coconut oil and an aromatic blend of vetiver, basil and wild orange have been added to soothe and moisturise the skin – and with 65% alcohol (more than what’s recommended by the World Health Organisation), it’s as medically effective as it is spiritually balancing.
Delhicious Body MIGH-TEA moisture body balm
Hailed on TikTok as a miracle worker by some eczema sufferers, the soothing characteristics of Delhicious Body’s Moisture Body Balm – available in original or cooling mint – make it ideal for calming both irritated skin and treating those often-ignored body parts that need a bit of extra love.
The oversized push-up plastic-free packaging provides a targeted swipe of hydrating shea butter, brightening Indian black assam tea and skin-conditioning candelilla wax, which melts onto skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated.
