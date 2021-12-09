18 stocking fillers under £20 from great indie brands

Christmas trees. Mince pies. Mulled wine (or cider, we don’t judge). These are the things the festive season is known for at its best, but if you’re anything like us, the dread of sifting the internet for the perfect little something to fill the stockings in your living room or gift to someone you don’t know particularly well is also very real.

This is where The Drop by Stylist comes in – our marketplace that’s home to over 500 brands and even more chic offerings to fill this exact gap. Better still, all of these brands are small, independent businesses. They’ve always always needed love, but even more so since the pandemic started. So, if supporting indie brands and stylish items are at the top of your agenda when it comes to stocking fillers, you’ve come to the right place.