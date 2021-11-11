All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Straight-legged jeans are a comfortable classic for good reason: they’re versatile, seasonless and one of the best investments you’ll ever make.
In the pantheon of jeans, few reign supreme. As we’ve recently learned, skinny jeans have been denounced as ‘cheugy’ and ripped jeans aren’t for the faint-hearted, so where do the rest of us jean-lovers go to find our denim of dreams?
The answer lies in straight-legged jeans, which have been resurrected from the 90s grave. These are jeans which, as far as denim is concerned, are as hard-working as their cargo counterparts, and as flattering as the flared members of their family.
And the style set can’t get enough: Monikh Dale is a big proponent of straight-legged jeans, as is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, whose foot-first poses have catapulted her firmly into the arena of desire. These are high-waisted jeans that sit in all of the right places and cut off just before the ankle; they’re the perfect nod to the 90s that you never knew you needed.
But their real virtue is the fact that these jeans can be swapped out seamlessly with your favourite nifty knits and then again with your go-to party tops. For anybody feeling stranded in the denim desert, a straight-legged pair will see you through each and every season with minimal effort. These are the nine pairs we’re loving most.
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s high-rise straight jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch’s recently relaunched denim section ought to be a go-to for any and all denim lovers, but it’s the brand’s 90s high-rise straight fit that piqued our interest.
Good American Good Straight jeans
Known for its inclusive sizing, Good American’s straight-legged jeans run the gamut of sizes and colours, meaning there’s something for everyone.
Re/Done Stove straight jeans
Re/Done’s jeans are one of fashion’s worst kept secrets; if ever you’ve spotted your favourite fashionista in a pair of elusive but amazing jeans, the chances are they’re courtesy of Re/Done.
Everlane The Curvy 90s Cheeky jean
Everlane’s true blue jeans are the ultimate pair for retro lovers, with their ankle-grazing hem and high-fitting waist.
Reformation Cynthia high rise straight jeans
Reformation’s straight-legged jeans not only come in an array of universally appealing colours, but they also fit like a glove.
Asos Luxe leopard print straight jeans
If blacks, blues and whites are too bleurgh for your winter wardrobe, then embrace straight-legged jeans in this outre leopard print.
Levi's 70s high straight jeans
Ever a denim stalwart, Levi’s jeans stand the test of time. But its 70s high-rise jeans are among the slickest model of straight jeans we’ve seen.
Cos straight-legged jeans
The minimalist mavens at Cos know their way around a stellar pair of jeans, and this pair in the classic blue is proof.
Collusion Plus x005 90s straight jeans
With a slightly baggy and oversized fit, Collusion’s blue straight jeans are perfect for dressing both up and down.
Images: courtesy of brands.