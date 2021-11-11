Best straight-legged jeans to buy now for every budget 2021

9 pairs of straight-legged jeans that will take you from noon to night with minimal effort

Posted by for Fashion

Straight-legged jeans are a comfortable classic for good reason: they’re versatile, seasonless and one of the best investments you’ll ever make.  

In the pantheon of jeans, few reign supreme. As we’ve recently learned, skinny jeans have been denounced as ‘cheugy’ and ripped jeans aren’t for the faint-hearted, so where do the rest of us jean-lovers go to find our denim of dreams?

The answer lies in straight-legged jeans, which have been resurrected from the 90s grave. These are jeans which, as far as denim is concerned, are as hard-working as their cargo counterparts, and as flattering as the flared members of their family. 

And the style set can’t get enough: Monikh Dale is a big proponent of straight-legged jeans, as is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, whose foot-first poses have catapulted her firmly into the arena of desire. These are high-waisted jeans that sit in all of the right places and cut off just before the ankle; they’re the perfect nod to the 90s that you never knew you needed.

But their real virtue is the fact that these jeans can be swapped out seamlessly with your favourite nifty knits and then again with your go-to party tops. For anybody feeling stranded in the denim desert, a straight-legged pair will see you through each and every season with minimal effort. These are the nine pairs we’re loving most.  

  • Abercrombie & Fitch 90s high-rise straight jeans

    Abercrombie & Fitch 90s high-rise straight jeans

    Abercrombie & Fitch’s recently relaunched denim section ought to be a go-to for any and all denim lovers, but it’s the brand’s 90s high-rise straight fit that piqued our interest.

    Shop Abercrombie & Fitch 90s high-rise straight jeans, £72

    BUY NOW

