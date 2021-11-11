In the pantheon of jeans, few reign supreme. As we’ve recently learned, skinny jeans have been denounced as ‘cheugy’ and ripped jeans aren’t for the faint-hearted, so where do the rest of us jean-lovers go to find our denim of dreams?

The answer lies in straight-legged jeans, which have been resurrected from the 90s grave. These are jeans which, as far as denim is concerned, are as hard-working as their cargo counterparts, and as flattering as the flared members of their family.