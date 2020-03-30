Bringing you some of the best outfit inspiration from 2020 so far.

As we scroll through Instagram (for the seventh time today) throwbacks of street style outfits have been brightening up our feeds. The days are longer, the sun has been shining and we’re here to bring a bit of light-hearted browsing in the form of some of the best outfits we’ve spotted. From top-to-toe colour block outfits that’ll make everyone want to wear their favourite colour all at once, to Tod’s zebra print coat that has already gained the fashion team’s attention. Add to this pyjama tops worn outside as chic shirts, socks and sandals making a comeback and matching outfits with your best friend. Take a look at our simple 7 step guide to organising your wardrobe and you may find some gems you forgot you had to play around with. Let these 9 spring/summer 2020 street style outfits be your inspiration.

Best street style outfits 2020

Crayon cool

Street style wearing top-to-toe red outfit

There’s nothing like a top-to-toe tonal outfit to brighten up any day. Instead of beige and cream shades, influencer Chriselle Lim goes for standout red. Waistcoats are also having a moment for spring/summer and this is the perfect example of how to wear them, without looking like a page boy. If you don’t follow Chriselle on Instagram we highly recommend – TikTok videos with her kids and seriously glamorous outfits will brighten up your day even further.

Pyjama shirt chic

Street style wearing Sleeper pyjama top and jeans

Wearing your pyjamas outside has been given the seal of approval. Styling a Sleeper PJ top as a blouse with jeans is now all we want to wear. Not just for dads – inject some extra fun into the look with socks and sandals.

Totally tonal

Street style wearing white jeans and cream jacket

White jeans just scream spring and we’re happy to welcome them back into our wardrobes. There’s something about teaming a white pair with cream separates that makes the fresh denim look even better. Python print boots will be staying firmly on everyone’s feet for the foreseeable, so it isn’t too late to invest.

Animal instinct

Street style wearing Bottega Veneta Tod's coat

The whole animal kingdom is basically inspiring outfits everywhere this season but it’s zebra that’s taking centre stage. Spotted at the likes of Tod’s, influencers including Caroline Daur have already been wearing the printed coat. Note: keep the rest of the outfit monochrome for the win.

Print clash

Street style wearing clashing prints

Clashing and matching your favourite pieces is the way to have fun with your wardrobe. Think band tees, animal prints and statement accessories. Top off the look with a dreamy ‘look at me’ coat that will make an impact season after season and you can’t go wrong.

Matchy-matchy

Street style twins wearing matching checked outfits

Double the joy. Twins Ami and Aya Amiaya are known for their statement outfits (and hair) and it’s the feel-good looks we need right now. Layer a sheer trench coat over a colour-pop slip dress to recreate the look.

70s retro

Street style wearing 70s trend

Channeling this season’s key 70s trend, a printed floated maxi dress teamed with super-size square sunnies and chic accessories is pure genius. Seen at the likes of Louis Vuitton and Paco Rabanne, it’s the psychedelic trend to try out, pronto.

Pastel perfection

Street style wearing pastel blue suit

Suit up, look sharp. Colourful denim is a simple way wear a two-piece for new season. Keep it off-duty by putting your best foot forward in a pair of Prada kicks and a plain T-shirt for spring.

Colour block cover-up

Street style wearing colour block jacket and cycling shorts

While we’re still having to wear a jacket, it might as well be one that will get you noticed. This Prada colour block style will liven up any outfit. Longer length shorts will be key this season, team with chunky kicks for a fresh new spin.