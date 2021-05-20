Netflix drama Halston, which tells the story of Iowa-born milliner-turned-fashion designer, and fixture of New York’s once ritziest club, Studio 54, Roy Halston Frowick, has resurrected an interest in all things 70s.

The five-episode mini-series, which stars Trainspotting’s Ewan McGregor as the hedonistic protagonist, has whet our collective appetite for the more-is-more, high-octane glamour of what was the mecca of New York’s disco scene, Studio 54. The designer, around whom the series orbits, called the city’s It girls of the time – Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger and Diane von Furstenberg – his friends and muses, all which added to his appeal. Indeed, the designer rapidly became revered for his form-fitting silhouettes and propensity for luxurious materials and textures in his wares.