The Style List
The Style List

The Style List: 30 payday treats to make you smile

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Discover summer’s new lip pencil, pretty tablescaping pieces, the perfect green bikini – plus plenty more shopping buys from the Stylist team.

Facing the end of this month and the start of ‘proper’ summer, we’ve found some of the most covetable buys from indie brands, insider fashion names and beauty essentials – just in time for payday.

We’re in the mood for sunshine with classic swimwear from Heidi Klein, excellent mineral SPF from Summer Fridays and Hadeda straw baskets for holidays in the Med (or a weekend in Hove). There are thoughtful interiors to brighten our mood: Pow Pots’ colourful planters, a Scandi summer blanket from Linnea Andersson and a paddling pool from Konges Sløjd of Copenhagen. Plus, the cutest patio dining table and chairs set that’s perfect for any space. 

Scroll on to discover which new Glossier new lip pencil is going to be everywhere this summer, delicious food and drink for park picnics from women-only founders and a new release of books celebrating the natural world. 

You may also like

Tea dresses, cocktails, sunglasses – your sunny shopping list is right here

  • Heidi Klein bikini

    The Style List: Heidi Klein jade bikini
    The Style List: Heidi Klein jade bikini

    Heidi Klein is hosting a London pop-up at the Burlington Arcade in London until September to showcase classic and new designs. We’re already taken with this green two-piece.

    Shop Heidi Klein jade bikini (Antigua top, £150 and Fiji bottom, £110)

    BUY NOW

  • &klevering orange plates

    The Style List: &klevering orange plates
    The Style List: &klevering orange plates

    This is the summer we finally master tablescaping thanks to this citrus design of joy. Just add bowls of lemons and oranges and some candles.

    Shop &klevering orange plates at Utility Gift, £44 for four

    BUY NOW

  • Glossier No. 1 pencil in Muse

    The Style List: Glossier No. 1 Pencil in Muse
    The Style List: Glossier No. 1 Pencil in Muse

    Lavender nail polish may be having a moment, but Glossier’s No. 1 pencil proves the summery shade doesn’t have to be confined to hands. Matte, creamy and long-lasting, this gel-like formula is perfect for thin flicks and all-over lids alike.

    Shop Glossier No. 1 Pencil in Muse, £14

    BUY NOW

  • Boden smocked bodice midi dress

    The Style List: Boden smocked bodice midi dress
    The Style List: Boden smocked bodice midi dress

    We still can’t resist a gingham print and we’ve fallen for this jumbo version from Boden. A flat and a straw tote are all you need to complete the look.

    Shop Boden smocked bodice midi dress, £130

    BUY NOW

  • Anker 622 magnetic battery

    The Style List: Anker 622 Magnetic Battery
    The Style List: Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

    Constantly searching for cafes with plug sockets? Break free with Anker’s snap-on magnetic battery – smugness included.

    Shop Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Jones Road Lip Tint in Sheer Red

    The Style List: Jones Road Lip Tint in Sheer Red
    The Style List: Jones Road Lip Tint in Sheer Red

    More low-maintenance than a typical bold red, this suits-all shade, enriched with castor oil, can be tapped onto the lips for a stain-like finish that doesn’t require an intense reapplication regime.

    Shop Jones Road Lip Tint in Sheer Red, £24

    BUY NOW

  • Hadeda Malawi market basket

    The Style List: Hadeda Malawi market basket
    The Style List: Hadeda Malawi market basket

    For those of you who like to browse a local market on holiday, this pretty yet sturdy bag from Hadeda is the one to ‘add to basket’.

    Shop Hadeda Malawi market basket, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Liga Leopard & Wild Tiger eco dishcloths

    The Style List: Liga Leopard & Wild Tiger eco dishcloths
    The Style List: Liga Leopard & Wild Tiger eco dishcloths

    Made from a blend of 70% cellulose and 30% cotton and compostable to boot, who says style can’t apply to dish cloths too? 

    Shop Liga Leopard & Wild Tiger eco dishcloths at The Drop by Stylist, £7.50

    BUY NOW

  • And Sew On Back By Popular Demand artwork

    The Style List: And Sew On Back By Popular Demand artwork
    The Style List: And Sew On Back By Popular Demand artwork

    North Yorkshire multimedia artist Helen creates clever and beautiful art using found materials – and we’re a bit smitten by them.

    Shop And Sew On Back By Popular Demand artwork, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Roxanne First Smiley ruby beaded bracelet

    The Style List: Roxanne First Smiley ruby beaded bracelet
    The Style List: Roxanne First Smiley ruby beaded bracelet

    Loved by fashion insiders right now, Roxanne First has some great new stackable beaded bracelets that are giving us all of the summer festival and beach vibes.

    Shop Roxanne First Smiley ruby beaded bracelet, £245

    BUY NOW

  • The Seated Queen Cassiopeia's Serum Concentrate

    The Style List: The Seated Queen Cassiopeia's Serum Concentrate
    The Style List: The Seated Queen Cassiopeia's Serum Concentrate

    With hydrating hyaluronic acid, anti-inflammatory niacinamide and antioxidant-packed rosehip oil, this luxurious vegan formula is the first step towards your calmest, plumpest skin ever.

    Shop The Seated Queen Cassiopeia’s Serum Concentrate, £59

    BUY NOW

  • Pow Pots plant stand

    The Style List: Pow Pots plant stand
    The Style List: Pow Pots plant stand

    Bright and original, Pow Pots has a range of delights to buy and this plant stand is specifically designed to be paired with their medium Pow Pot.

    Shop Pow Pots plant stand, £22

    BUY NOW

  • Wallis Wide Fit Remi Double Strap Wedge

    The Style List: Wallis Wide Fit Remi Double Strap Wedge
    The Style List: Wallis Wide Fit Remi Double Strap Wedge

    This all-rounder wedge from Wallis is giving us good vibes because it’s here to serve your existing wardrobe; there’s nothing it won’t work with. 

    Shop Wallis Wide Fit Remi Double Strap Wedge, £31.50

    BUY NOW

  • Catherine Colebrook personalised year purse

    The Style List: Catherine Colebrook personalised year purse
    The Style List: Catherine Colebrook personalised year purse

    We can’t resist a pink and red palette, plus Catherine Colebrook’s purses can be personalised to a year of your choice – we’re thinking 2015. That seemed pretty OK.

    Shop Catherine Colebrook personalised year purse at The Drop by Stylist, £16

    BUY NOW

  • Nappa Dori classic logbook

    The Style List: Nappa Dori classic logbook
    The Style List: Nappa Dori classic logbook

    The understated design of this logbook by Nappa Dori makes it a lo-fi classic; you’ll never be disorganised again. (Maybe.)

    Shop Nappa Dori classic logbook, £8

    BUY NOW

  • Refy Body Glow

    The Style List: Refy Body Glow
    The Style List: Refy Body Glow

    Glow seekers: this one’s for you. Part body cream, part highlighter, Refy’s lightweight, non-sticky moisturiser will add a subtle golden sheen to your limbs, shoulders and décolletage.

    Shop Refy Body Glow, £28

    BUY NOW

  • Kutulu wooden bird

    The Style List: Kutulu wooden bird
    The Style List: Kutulu wooden bird

    The perfect present for a niece, nephew, your own offspring or your mantelpiece – meet Pipo, the cute wooden bird.

    Shop Kutulu wooden bird at Alkemi Store, £18.95

    BUY NOW

  • Linnea Andersson blanket

    The Style List: Arket Linnea Andersson blanket
    The Style List: Arket Linnea Andersson blanket

    Everyone needs an all-rounder summer blanket, and this design is soft, warm and comfortable. It ticks every box, quite frankly.

    Shop Linnea Andersson blanket at Arket, £69

    BUY NOW

  • Konges Sløjd shell paddling pool

    The Style List: Konges Sløjd shell paddling pool
    The Style List: Konges Sløjd shell paddling pool

    Too hot for a British summer? Gently paddle your pedi in this Scandi swimming pool that’ll fit the smallest of outdoor spaces.

    Shop Konges Slojd shell paddling pool at Mama Owl, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Veronique Gabai Ready for Rosé eau de parfum

    The Style List: Veronique Gabai Ready for Rosé Eau de Parfum
    The Style List: Veronique Gabai Ready for Rosé Eau de Parfum

    From the master perfumer and former global brand president of Estée Lauder’s fragrance division, Veronique Gabai’s jasmine, orange blossom, rhubarb and amber blend is the ideal holiday scent. Four words: sunshine in a bottle.

    Veronique Gabai Ready for Rosé Eau de Parfum at Liberty London, £49 for 10ml

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Each week Stylist’s editors share nine must-buy products from independent brands, sign up below to be the first to receive the edit every Thursday.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy