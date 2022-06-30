The Style List: 30 payday treats to make you smile
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Discover summer’s new lip pencil, pretty tablescaping pieces, the perfect green bikini – plus plenty more shopping buys from the Stylist team.
Facing the end of this month and the start of ‘proper’ summer, we’ve found some of the most covetable buys from indie brands, insider fashion names and beauty essentials – just in time for payday.
We’re in the mood for sunshine with classic swimwear from Heidi Klein, excellent mineral SPF from Summer Fridays and Hadeda straw baskets for holidays in the Med (or a weekend in Hove). There are thoughtful interiors to brighten our mood: Pow Pots’ colourful planters, a Scandi summer blanket from Linnea Andersson and a paddling pool from Konges Sløjd of Copenhagen. Plus, the cutest patio dining table and chairs set that’s perfect for any space.
Scroll on to discover which new Glossier new lip pencil is going to be everywhere this summer, delicious food and drink for park picnics from women-only founders and a new release of books celebrating the natural world.
Heidi Klein bikini
Heidi Klein is hosting a London pop-up at the Burlington Arcade in London until September to showcase classic and new designs. We’re already taken with this green two-piece.
Shop Heidi Klein jade bikini (Antigua top, £150 and Fiji bottom, £110)
&klevering orange plates
This is the summer we finally master tablescaping thanks to this citrus design of joy. Just add bowls of lemons and oranges and some candles.
Glossier No. 1 pencil in Muse
Lavender nail polish may be having a moment, but Glossier’s No. 1 pencil proves the summery shade doesn’t have to be confined to hands. Matte, creamy and long-lasting, this gel-like formula is perfect for thin flicks and all-over lids alike.
Boden smocked bodice midi dress
We still can’t resist a gingham print and we’ve fallen for this jumbo version from Boden. A flat and a straw tote are all you need to complete the look.
Mandira’s Kitchen
From vegan and veggie Indian banquets to gluten-free samosas, Mandira’s Kitchen’s all-women team is the delicious food delivery service to save us all.
DK Active Millennia cycling shorts
Chief & Turtle are all about curating sustainable and consciously bought activewear – start with these excellent cycling shorts from DK Active.
Shop DK Active Millennia cycling shorts at Chief & Turtle, £49.99
The Makers Marks stork scissors
Expand your go-to crafting box with The Makers Marks stork scissors – you’ll also want to buy their endless collection of fun embroideries.
Pattern jojoba oil serum
With a residue-free blend of oils – including safflower, jojoba, rosehip and lavender – this moisturising hair serum not only smells heavenly, but moisturises curls and coils like no other.
Girls Who Grind Girl Crush espresso
With “Fuck the patriarchy” on the bottom of every box, Girls Who Grind sources its beans from all-women, single-estate coffee growers.
Shop Girls Who Grind Girl Crush espresso at The Different Kind, £8.60
Anker 622 magnetic battery
Constantly searching for cafes with plug sockets? Break free with Anker’s snap-on magnetic battery – smugness included.
Jones Road Lip Tint in Sheer Red
More low-maintenance than a typical bold red, this suits-all shade, enriched with castor oil, can be tapped onto the lips for a stain-like finish that doesn’t require an intense reapplication regime.
Hadeda Malawi market basket
For those of you who like to browse a local market on holiday, this pretty yet sturdy bag from Hadeda is the one to ‘add to basket’.
Liga Leopard & Wild Tiger eco dishcloths
Made from a blend of 70% cellulose and 30% cotton and compostable to boot, who says style can’t apply to dish cloths too?
Shop Liga Leopard & Wild Tiger eco dishcloths at The Drop by Stylist, £7.50
And Sew On Back By Popular Demand artwork
North Yorkshire multimedia artist Helen creates clever and beautiful art using found materials – and we’re a bit smitten by them.
Roxanne First Smiley ruby beaded bracelet
Loved by fashion insiders right now, Roxanne First has some great new stackable beaded bracelets that are giving us all of the summer festival and beach vibes.
The Seated Queen Cassiopeia's Serum Concentrate
With hydrating hyaluronic acid, anti-inflammatory niacinamide and antioxidant-packed rosehip oil, this luxurious vegan formula is the first step towards your calmest, plumpest skin ever.
Pow Pots plant stand
Bright and original, Pow Pots has a range of delights to buy and this plant stand is specifically designed to be paired with their medium Pow Pot.
Wallis Wide Fit Remi Double Strap Wedge
This all-rounder wedge from Wallis is giving us good vibes because it’s here to serve your existing wardrobe; there’s nothing it won’t work with.
Catherine Colebrook personalised year purse
We can’t resist a pink and red palette, plus Catherine Colebrook’s purses can be personalised to a year of your choice – we’re thinking 2015. That seemed pretty OK.
Shop Catherine Colebrook personalised year purse at The Drop by Stylist, £16
La Redoute Dudena garden set
Laugh knowingly at airport chaos by creating a scenic piazza on your balcony with La Redoute’s table and chairs. Just add a negroni.
The Mermaid Of Black Conch by Monique Roffey
Vintage Earth is republishing eight much-loved novels with beautiful new covers that celebrate and evoke the beauty of the natural world.
Shop The Mermaid Of Black Conch by Monique Roffey at Penguin, £9.99
Massimo Dutti crew neck sleeveless top
A vest is the secret weapon for your summer wardrobe – it adds instant credibility to trousers, shorts and maxi skirts. We’ll be wearing this effortless Massimo Dutti number at the weekend.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen
A lightweight mineral SPF that feels like a serum, gives a subtle blurring effect, contains nourishing argan oil and doesn’t leave a white cast? Sold.
Shop Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen at Space NK, £35
Chu Lo lemon sour
Inspired by Japan’s hugely popular alcoholic sour drink chuhai, Chu Lo offers alcohol-free alternatives that are hugely moreish.
Nappa Dori classic logbook
The understated design of this logbook by Nappa Dori makes it a lo-fi classic; you’ll never be disorganised again. (Maybe.)
Refy Body Glow
Glow seekers: this one’s for you. Part body cream, part highlighter, Refy’s lightweight, non-sticky moisturiser will add a subtle golden sheen to your limbs, shoulders and décolletage.
Kutulu wooden bird
The perfect present for a niece, nephew, your own offspring or your mantelpiece – meet Pipo, the cute wooden bird.
Linnea Andersson blanket
Everyone needs an all-rounder summer blanket, and this design is soft, warm and comfortable. It ticks every box, quite frankly.
Konges Sløjd shell paddling pool
Too hot for a British summer? Gently paddle your pedi in this Scandi swimming pool that’ll fit the smallest of outdoor spaces.
Veronique Gabai Ready for Rosé eau de parfum
From the master perfumer and former global brand president of Estée Lauder’s fragrance division, Veronique Gabai’s jasmine, orange blossom, rhubarb and amber blend is the ideal holiday scent. Four words: sunshine in a bottle.
Veronique Gabai Ready for Rosé Eau de Parfum at Liberty London, £49 for 10ml
Images: courtesy of brands