Facing the end of this month and the start of ‘proper’ summer, we’ve found some of the most covetable buys from indie brands, insider fashion names and beauty essentials – just in time for payday.

We’re in the mood for sunshine with classic swimwear from Heidi Klein, excellent mineral SPF from Summer Fridays and Hadeda straw baskets for holidays in the Med (or a weekend in Hove). There are thoughtful interiors to brighten our mood: Pow Pots’ colourful planters, a Scandi summer blanket from Linnea Andersson and a paddling pool from Konges Sløjd of Copenhagen. Plus, the cutest patio dining table and chairs set that’s perfect for any space.

Scroll on to discover which new Glossier new lip pencil is going to be everywhere this summer, delicious food and drink for park picnics from women-only founders and a new release of books celebrating the natural world.