The Style List: 30 uplifting buys for autumn
Welcome in the arrival of autumn with jeans and beanies in cheering hues, sustainable homewares and spirit-boosting beauty.
Autumn has arrived so we’ve collated some of the beautiful and uplifting buys that’ll last from now until the warmer months return. This week’s Style List includes fashion essentials such as bright and beautiful beanies, buckled-up chunky boots, gorgeous candles and new scents that invoke warmth and comfort. We’ve also gone for homewares that’ll make you want to hunker down (we’re all about hand-thrown coffee tumblers, fresh new bedspreads and practical buys to make life that little bit easier).
We’ve also got the perfect mystery by Erin Kelly to curl up with on cold, dark evenings, a must-own bike helmet for autumnal Sunday rides and food and drink (including a limited edition seasonal berry gin from Sipsmith) that’ll bring all the joy of the season. Happy shopping…
River Island beanie knit hat
An instant pop of colour to brighten up your autumn/winter, River Island’s knit beanie is a keeper.
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! hair mask
New York brand Briogeo is all about bringing the best out in every hair texture and this vegan mask will transform parched locks into hydrated heroes.
Kowtow sailor jeans
The shape, the colour, the length… everything about these forest-green Kowtow jeans makes us happy.
Baggu puffy lunch bag
How much do we love this cute little lunchbox made from recycled materials? And it’s practical too.
Malin + Goetz foaming face cleanser
Behold the new Malin + Goetz foaming face cleanser: effective and gorgeous to use, it leaves skin hydrated and soft.
Coconut Lane khaki leopard print wireless chargerGive your wireless smartphone somewhere beautiful to lay its head overnight with a delightful phone charger (that’s crucially not in a monotone).
Byredo lipstick in Divorce
This orange-red miraculously works for every skintone and its vegan-friendly formula has utter staying power.
Thousand Heritage bike helmet
“Making cycle helmets people want to wear”: Thousand’s Heritage designs comes in some gorgeous colours including this coastal blue shade.
Adeyam Tsehaye side eye art printA signature print from Adeyam Tsehaye Studio, this is an evocative colourful image that’ll give endless pleasure in your home.
Bam Mallea leggings and top
Bam’s new Mallea collection of leggings and crop tops are incredibly soft and also sustainable as they’re made from bamboo and 10% elastane.
Urban Legend donuts
Now a fixture at Selfridges food hall, Urban Legend creates the most delicious donut boxes – and all with less sugar.
Penhaligon's Sinking Oud candle
With warming and cheering notes of saffron, balsamic and oud, this is the candle to get you through the darker months.
Cath Kidston x GBBO Showstopper dish
Cath Kidston has teamed up with Bake-Off to create colourful and uplifting kitchenware for all your baking needs.
The Completist Orchard daily planner pad
Procrastinating getting you down? Then take the time to write a daily to-do list and enjoy the feeling of ticking your tasks off as you go.
Gabar No II Ground Eau de Parfum
Inspired by Myanmar, new scent brand Gabar has created three scents designed to centre you in the moment – No II Ground is notes of wood bark with sandalwood, saffron and fig.
Zara flat leather ankle boots
Bringing this season’s beloved chunky style with buckled straps, Zara’s boots will take you through autumn and winter.
H&M Home duvet cover set
Now’s the time to transform your sleeping space into an oasis of comfort and calm – start with a new set of covers in cheerful florals.
Stendig calendar 2023
This calendar is so iconic it’s got its own spot in the MoMA collection – order now and get prepped for 2023.
Sipsmith Very Berry gin
Sipsmith’s fifth limited edition gin is perfect for this time of year, bringing flavours of hedgerow blackberries and poached plums.
Temperley London x Anthropologie shirt dress
The new collaboration between Temperley London x Anthropologie has created a host of gorgeous totes, shirts and dresses, but we particularly love this long shirt dress.
The Conran Shop notebook
You can’t possibly get Sunday evening work dread when this little fella is on hand to take notes and organise your thoughts.
This Works Deep Sleep Body Whip
Launching on 26 September, This Works has created a potent range of Deep Sleep Overnight buys that will help promote rest and rejuvenation with lavender, camomile and vetivert.
JW Anderson Bumper Moon handbag
Start planning for your festive present to yourself now – JW Anderson’s Bumper Moon is a perfectly constructed shoulder bag.
Zwilling Sorrento glass straws
Do away with plastic straws forever with these durable and robust glass designs that are built to last.
Inside recycled cotton rug in lemon
Bring the sunshine into your home with this recycled cotton rug in candy shades of lemon, pink and coral.
The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
A dark treasure hunt, family secrets and plot twists? Erin Kelly’s new book is an excellent reminder of why we love reading.
Bella Freud Ginsberg Is God long-sleeve T-shirt
With “Ginsberg Is God” on the front and “Godard Is Dog” on the back, Bella Freud’s new long-sleeve T-shirt is an autumn go-to.
Citizens Of Soil olive oil
Citizens Of Soil is on a mission to work with female-led olive oil producers and its latest launch is a single estate olive oil sourced from the Portuguese wine region of Alentejo (released end of September).
Larry King Wild & Unruly curl enhancer
Brand new from Larry King, this curl-defining formula with avocado, jojoba and mango butter transforms the most defiant of hair.
Mancora coffee tumbler
Make even the smallest of moments count, Fiona May Ceramics’ hand-thrown tumbler is perfect for morning coffees and teas.
