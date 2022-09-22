The Style List 30 autumn buys
The Style List: 30 uplifting buys for autumn

Welcome in the arrival of autumn with jeans and beanies in cheering hues, sustainable homewares and spirit-boosting beauty. 

Autumn has arrived so we’ve collated some of the beautiful and uplifting buys that’ll last from now until the warmer months return. This week’s Style List includes fashion essentials such as bright and beautiful beanies, buckled-up chunky boots, gorgeous candles and new scents that invoke warmth and comfort. We’ve also gone for homewares that’ll make you want to hunker down (we’re all about hand-thrown coffee tumblers, fresh new bedspreads and practical buys to make life that little bit easier). 

We’ve also got the perfect mystery by Erin Kelly to curl up with on cold, dark evenings, a must-own bike helmet for autumnal Sunday rides and food and drink (including a limited edition seasonal berry gin from Sipsmith) that’ll bring all the joy of the season. Happy shopping…

  • Zara flat leather ankle boots

    Bringing this season’s beloved chunky style with buckled straps, Zara’s boots will take you through autumn and winter. 

    Shop Zara flat leather ankle boots, £89.99

  • H&M Home duvet cover set

    Now’s the time to transform your sleeping space into an oasis of comfort and calm – start with a new set of covers in cheerful florals. 

    Shop H&M Home duvet cover set, from £39.99

  • Stendig calendar 2023

    This calendar is so iconic it’s got its own spot in the MoMA collection – order now and get prepped for 2023.  

    Shop Stendig calendar 2023, £74

  • Sipsmith Very Berry gin

    Sipsmith’s fifth limited edition gin is perfect for this time of year, bringing flavours of hedgerow blackberries and poached plums. 

    Shop Sipsmith Very Berry gin, £29

  • Temperley London x Anthropologie shirt dress

    The new collaboration between Temperley London x Anthropologie has created a host of gorgeous totes, shirts and dresses, but we particularly love this long shirt dress. 

    Shop Temperley London x Anthropologie shirt dress, £125

