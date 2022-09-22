Autumn has arrived so we’ve collated some of the beautiful and uplifting buys that’ll last from now until the warmer months return. This week’s Style List includes fashion essentials such as bright and beautiful beanies, buckled-up chunky boots, gorgeous candles and new scents that invoke warmth and comfort. We’ve also gone for homewares that’ll make you want to hunker down (we’re all about hand-thrown coffee tumblers, fresh new bedspreads and practical buys to make life that little bit easier).