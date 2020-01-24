The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups for the longest month of the year

  • House of Holland polka dot dress.

    JOIN THE DOTS

    Invest early in a key trend for s/s 2020 with this House of Holland polka dot dress.

    £360, brownsfashion.com

  • Northern Bloc’s vegan ice cream

    EAT WELL

    Northern Bloc’s vegan ice cream now comes in 100% recyclable tubs – a first for the UK.

    £5, coop.co.uk

  • green jade nephrite with this necklace

    HEALING VIBES

    Charlotte Garnett has harnessed the power of green jade nephrite with this necklace.

    £90, motley-london.com

  • Akojo Market Ardmore Design’s leopard cushion

    LESSER SPOTTED

    Akojo Market sells items by independent African designers like Ardmore Design’s leopard cushion.

    £140, akojomarket.com

  • Skin Regimen’s room spray

    SOOTHING SPRITZ

    Skin Regimen’s room spray uplifts and balances with juniper, bois de rose and cedarwood.

    £27, libertylondon.com

  • House by John Lewis sofabe

    SLEEP OVER

    Unexpected visitors are no problem at all thanks to this House by John Lewis sofabed.

    £299, johnlewis.com

  • Head & Shoulders’ Pre-Shampoo Micellar Cleanser

    POWER WASH

    Head & Shoulders’ Pre-Shampoo Micellar Cleanser deeply cleans scalps and strands.

    £4.99, superdrug.com

  • The HyperX Cloud MIX rose gold headset

    LISTEN CLOSELY

    The HyperX Cloud MIX rose gold headset is perfect for gamers everywhere.

    £169.99, hyperxgaming.com

  • Teddy bag from Ba&sh

    HOLD TIGHT

    The new Teddy bag from Ba&sh is the perfect crossbody for day-to-night dressing.

    £300, ba-sh.com

  • GOOD CAUSE

    It’s Cervical Cancer Prevention Week; support The Eve Appeal with this vulva eye pillow.

    £15, elizaelizauk.com

  • beeswax wrap

    PLASTIC FREE

    Swap cling film for beeswax wraps then bury in the garden to decompose.

    From £4.99, beegreenwraps.co.uk

  • Isobel Campbell’s album There Is No Other

    NORTHERN SOUL

    Pure pop and lilting vocals, Isobel Campbell’s album There Is No Other is a sheer joy.

    £19.99, roughtrade.com

  • Peregrine for effortlessly cool skiwear

    SNOW LIVING

    Heading to the slopes? Take British brand Peregrine for effortlessly cool skiwear.

    £125, peregrineclothing.co.uk

  • Penguin pencil case

    PEN TO PAPER

    Start as organised and inspired as you mean to go on with this Penguin pencil case.

    £6.99, shop.penguin.co.uk

  • Jo Malone’s Vetiver & Golden Vanilla scent

    WINTER SCENT

    Cardamom helps make Jo Malone’s Vetiver & Golden Vanilla scent intensely warming.

    £78, jomalone.co.uk

  • cropped, puff-sleeved & Other Stories cardigan

    WHITE OUT

    Style this cropped, puff-sleeved & Other Stories cardigan tucked into loose blue jeans.

    £65, stories.com

  • Drunk Elephant’s overnight mask

    SKIN DRINK

    The ceramides and fatty acids in Drunk Elephant’s overnight mask make for seriously hydrated skin.

    £44, spacenk.com

  • Printworks DOMINOES

    GAMES NIGHT

    Simple-yet-beautiful brand Printworks presents its take on the humble domino – in blue.

    £19, arket.com

  • Smeg’s milk frother

    MORNING STAR

    Rise and shine with Smeg’s rather pretty milk frother– perfect for your almond milk flat white.

    £149.95, smeguk.com

  • Jigsaw cblack and white check jacket

    CHECKING OUT

    Wear this jacket over a roll-neck now and with a floaty white dress in summer.

    £250, jigsaw-online.com

  • Miso Tasty’s katsu curry kit for dinner

    COMFORT FOOD

    Simply add tofu or sweet potato to Miso Tasty’s katsu curry kit for dinner with no MSG.

    £2.49, ocado.com

  • Manasi 7 All Over Colour balm in Sanguinello

    PEACHY KEEN

    Add flush to cheeks with Manasi 7 All Over Colour balm in Sanguinello .

    £39, contentbeautywellbeing.com

