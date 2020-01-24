Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
INCREDIBLE TALE
Jacqueline Woodson’s brilliant Red At The Bone will remind you why you love reading.
£14.99, waterstones.com
ALL CAPS
Elizabeth Arden’s hero Ceramide Capsules now come in a limited edition red case.
£67, elizabetharden.co.uk
JOIN THE DOTS
Invest early in a key trend for s/s 2020 with this House of Holland polka dot dress.
£360, brownsfashion.com
EAT WELL
Northern Bloc’s vegan ice cream now comes in 100% recyclable tubs – a first for the UK.
£5, coop.co.uk
HEALING VIBES
Charlotte Garnett has harnessed the power of green jade nephrite with this necklace.
£90, motley-london.com
LESSER SPOTTED
Akojo Market sells items by independent African designers like Ardmore Design’s leopard cushion.
£140, akojomarket.com
SOOTHING SPRITZ
Skin Regimen’s room spray uplifts and balances with juniper, bois de rose and cedarwood.
£27, libertylondon.com
SLEEP OVER
Unexpected visitors are no problem at all thanks to this House by John Lewis sofabed.
£299, johnlewis.com
POWER WASH
Head & Shoulders’ Pre-Shampoo Micellar Cleanser deeply cleans scalps and strands.
£4.99, superdrug.com
LISTEN CLOSELY
The HyperX Cloud MIX rose gold headset is perfect for gamers everywhere.
£169.99, hyperxgaming.com
HOLD TIGHT
The new Teddy bag from Ba&sh is the perfect crossbody for day-to-night dressing.
£300, ba-sh.com
GOOD CAUSE
It’s Cervical Cancer Prevention Week; support The Eve Appeal with this vulva eye pillow.
£15, elizaelizauk.com
PLASTIC FREE
Swap cling film for beeswax wraps then bury in the garden to decompose.
From £4.99, beegreenwraps.co.uk
NORTHERN SOUL
Pure pop and lilting vocals, Isobel Campbell’s album There Is No Other is a sheer joy.
£19.99, roughtrade.com
SNOW LIVING
Heading to the slopes? Take British brand Peregrine for effortlessly cool skiwear.
£125, peregrineclothing.co.uk
PEN TO PAPER
Start as organised and inspired as you mean to go on with this Penguin pencil case.
£6.99, shop.penguin.co.uk
WINTER SCENT
Cardamom helps make Jo Malone’s Vetiver & Golden Vanilla scent intensely warming.
£78, jomalone.co.uk
WHITE OUT
Style this cropped, puff-sleeved & Other Stories cardigan tucked into loose blue jeans.
£65, stories.com
SKIN DRINK
The ceramides and fatty acids in Drunk Elephant’s overnight mask make for seriously hydrated skin.
£44, spacenk.com
GAMES NIGHT
Simple-yet-beautiful brand Printworks presents its take on the humble domino – in blue.
£19, arket.com
RETRO CLASSIC
Borrow from your mum’s wardrobe and style these mom jeans with a collared sweater.
£49.95, gap.com
SUNNY OUTLOOK
Remember what’s important in life with this colourful A4 indie print.
£17.50, brownlowbrowndesigns.com
SUPER BALM
Melt Malin & Goetz’s Meadowfoam Oil Balm into dry patches to feel totally cocooned.
£38, malinandgoetz.com
HAPPY FEET
Giesswein’s merino wool trainers regulate temperature and wick away moisture.
£129, uk.giesswein.com
ALL EARS
Still not got a 2020 planner? Then you’ll be needing a diary courtesy of Miffy x Papier.
£16.99, papier.com
LIDS OFF
Small Beer makes sustainably brewed, low ABV drinks; try the gift pack.
£15 for four, theoriginalsmallbeer.com
MORNING STAR
Rise and shine with Smeg’s rather pretty milk frother– perfect for your almond milk flat white.
£149.95, smeguk.com
CHECKING OUT
Wear this jacket over a roll-neck now and with a floaty white dress in summer.
£250, jigsaw-online.com
COMFORT FOOD
Simply add tofu or sweet potato to Miso Tasty’s katsu curry kit for dinner with no MSG.
£2.49, ocado.com
PEACHY KEEN
Add flush to cheeks with Manasi 7 All Over Colour balm in Sanguinello .
Francesca Brown
Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown