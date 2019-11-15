The Style List

The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published

Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?

We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.

  • COLOUR POP

    Enriched with argan oil, Clé de Peau Beauté’s Cream Blush gives a warm glow to cheeks.

    £40, harrods.com

  • ENGLISH ROSE

    Prepare to become obsessed with Agent Provocateur’s cool chintz bedding.

    from £120, houseoffraser.co.uk

  • RUN OFF

    For a supportive and comfy running shoe, Saucony’s beloved Ride ISO 2 is a winner.

    £120, saucony.com

  • FLORA FLORA

    Creamy tuberose, Damascus rose and jasmine blend in Gucci’s Bloom Ambrosia Di Fiori.

    £109, selfridges.com

  • NATURE’S FINEST

    For ethical, compostable and delicious ready-made meals try Made By Farmdrop.

    from £2, farmdrop.com

  • TINY WONDER

    Noodoll is designed for kids but actually has the perfect handbag-sized water bottle.

    £15.90, noodoll.com

  • LIP SERVICE

    Tinker Taylor’s Lip Oil gives long-lasting hydration without even a trace of greasiness.

    £24, liberty.co.uk

  • DESK MATE

    Made from sustainable plywood, the Geo Vessel adds a pop of colour to your space.

    from £12.50, priormade.co.uk

  • ANIMAL MAGIC

    This party season put the LBD away and step out in this leopard print mini dress instead.

    £205, ganni.com

  • WORLDS COLLIDE

    Irenosen Okojie’s Nudibranch is a dark and lyrical collection of short stories.

    £14.99, waterstones.com

  • WALK TALL

    Wear this coloured parka over a thin knit and black puffer vest for winter warmth.

    £135, arket.com

  • PRIME MATE

    Keep wine fresh with this handy monkey bar tool including bottle stopper and corkscrew.

    £15, shop.zsl.org

  • WRAP AROUND

    Protect your phone and the planet with Coconut Lane’s new 100% biodegradable case.

    £24, coconut-lane.com

  • FREE FROM

    Celebrate 100 years of the negroni with Seedlip’s alcohol-free version.

    £10 for 20cl, seedlipdrinks.com

  • GOLD PLATED

    Aeyde’s new 18k gold plated earrings combine organic shapes with a subtle hint of colour.

    £165, aeyde.com

  • KNIT TOGETHER

    Vivaansie’s embroidered V-neck adds a little extra to that trusty winter staple, the grey knit.

    £89, vivaansie.com

  • WARMING UP

    Bio Bean coffee logs for winter heaters and stoves counteract coffee bean waste.

    £8, shop.nationaltrust.org.uk

  • BRIGHT NOTES

    Designer Olivia Rubin has launched her first home range with Etsy – we love this rainbow notepad.

    £9, etsy.com

  • POWDER POWER

    Add a spoonful of Super Happy supplement to warm milk for a mood boost.

    £32.50, glowbarldn.com

  • TIME OUT

    Pair these burgundy cords with a cream rollneck and heeled ankle boots for a cosy weekend look.

    £24.99, hm.com

  • PRETTY PETAL

    In need of a gorgeous bouquet? Monsoon Flowers has incredible designs.

    from £18, monsoonflowers.co.uk

  • SUPER SOAP

    La-Eva’s refillable 100% natural Roseum Wash has uplifting rose and geranium notes.

    £18, anthropologie.com

  • BIG SOUNDS

    Move is the new speaker from Sonos designed to work on Bluetooth both in and outdoors.

    £399, sonos.com

  • INTO THE BLUE

    With neroli and honeysuckle, this hair oil smells too good.

    £29, beautybay.com

  • BOOST AND GO

    Swisse Me are little pouches of goodness designed to be eaten on the go.

    Start Me bundle, £14.99, swisseme.com

  • GARDENER’S GIFT

    Beautiful and informative, a Bloom subscription is the perfect gift for greenfingered folk.

    £26 for year, bloommag.co.uk

