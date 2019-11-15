The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups
Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.
COLOUR POP
Enriched with argan oil, Clé de Peau Beauté’s Cream Blush gives a warm glow to cheeks.
£40, harrods.com
ENGLISH ROSE
Prepare to become obsessed with Agent Provocateur’s cool chintz bedding.
from £120, houseoffraser.co.uk
RUN OFF
For a supportive and comfy running shoe, Saucony’s beloved Ride ISO 2 is a winner.
£120, saucony.com
FLORA FLORA
Creamy tuberose, Damascus rose and jasmine blend in Gucci’s Bloom Ambrosia Di Fiori.
£109, selfridges.com
NATURE’S FINEST
For ethical, compostable and delicious ready-made meals try Made By Farmdrop.
from £2, farmdrop.com
TINY WONDER
Noodoll is designed for kids but actually has the perfect handbag-sized water bottle.
£15.90, noodoll.com
LIP SERVICE
Tinker Taylor’s Lip Oil gives long-lasting hydration without even a trace of greasiness.
£24, liberty.co.uk
DESK MATE
Made from sustainable plywood, the Geo Vessel adds a pop of colour to your space.
from £12.50, priormade.co.uk
ANIMAL MAGIC
This party season put the LBD away and step out in this leopard print mini dress instead.
£205, ganni.com
WORLDS COLLIDE
Irenosen Okojie’s Nudibranch is a dark and lyrical collection of short stories.
£14.99, waterstones.com
WALK TALL
Wear this coloured parka over a thin knit and black puffer vest for winter warmth.
£135, arket.com
PRIME MATE
Keep wine fresh with this handy monkey bar tool including bottle stopper and corkscrew.
£15, shop.zsl.org
WRAP AROUND
Protect your phone and the planet with Coconut Lane’s new 100% biodegradable case.
£24, coconut-lane.com
FREE FROM
Celebrate 100 years of the negroni with Seedlip’s alcohol-free version.
£10 for 20cl, seedlipdrinks.com
GOLD PLATED
Aeyde’s new 18k gold plated earrings combine organic shapes with a subtle hint of colour.
£165, aeyde.com
KNIT TOGETHER
Vivaansie’s embroidered V-neck adds a little extra to that trusty winter staple, the grey knit.
£89, vivaansie.com
WARMING UP
Bio Bean coffee logs for winter heaters and stoves counteract coffee bean waste.
BRIGHT NOTES
Designer Olivia Rubin has launched her first home range with Etsy – we love this rainbow notepad.
£9, etsy.com
POWDER POWER
Add a spoonful of Super Happy supplement to warm milk for a mood boost.
£32.50, glowbarldn.com
TIME OUT
Pair these burgundy cords with a cream rollneck and heeled ankle boots for a cosy weekend look.
£24.99, hm.com
PRETTY PETAL
In need of a gorgeous bouquet? Monsoon Flowers has incredible designs.
from £18, monsoonflowers.co.uk
SUPER SOAP
La-Eva’s refillable 100% natural Roseum Wash has uplifting rose and geranium notes.
£18, anthropologie.com
BIG SOUNDS
Move is the new speaker from Sonos designed to work on Bluetooth both in and outdoors.
£399, sonos.com
INTO THE BLUE
With neroli and honeysuckle, this hair oil smells too good.
£29, beautybay.com
BOOST AND GO
Swisse Me are little pouches of goodness designed to be eaten on the go.
Start Me bundle, £14.99, swisseme.com
GARDENER’S GIFT
Beautiful and informative, a Bloom subscription is the perfect gift for greenfingered folk.
£26 for year, bloommag.co.uk
SQUARING UP
The square toe is a huge trend for a/w 2019 – try these from Dune for your next night out.
£85, dunelondon.com
LIGHT WORK
Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Light sinks into skin for all-day hydration.
£22, drsambunting.com
NAME IT
Create your own customised easy-to-spot travel tags.
NEW KIDS
Joon is the latest name to know for contemporary leather handbags.
£445, sjo.online