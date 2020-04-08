The Style List

30 lovely Easter gifts that support small businesses

Wine Girl

Golden Hare Books / £16.99

DRINK IT UP

Need something quick and escapist? Sommelier Victoria James’s memoir Wine Girl of her time in the toxic restaurant industry is addictive

Marshmallow Egg

Cococoba / £9.95

SWEET DREAMS

Make comforting cups of hot chocolate with Cococoba’s ingenious chocolate bombes with marshmallows

Spoons

The Bristol Artisan / £8

HOME COMFORTS

Made from ethically sourced cherry wood, these teaspoons are among gems from a range of independent UK designers

Lunch bag

The Marine Conservation Society / £18

CLEVER THINKING

WAKEcup’s vegan lunch bag is inspired and 10% of profits will go directly to its eco-charity partner The Marine Conservation Society

Dinosaur Toys

Best Years / £11.99

MAKE SOME NOISE

Welcome any new arrivals with an organic diplodocus dinosaur rattle

Milk Tooth Bag

Milk Tooth / £14.50

BAG FOR LIFE

You don’t know totes until you own a capacious Baggu – pick up the collab with Milk Tooth

Trainer

Tretorn / £120

FEET FIRST

Inspired by Sweden’s official Olympic shoe from the ’68 Mexico Games, these sneakers are also recycled and eco-friendly

Throw

Susana Costa Textiles / £139

CUDDLE UP

For yourself or someone in need of some TLC, this Susana Costa Textiles woven throw is just the ticket

Djeco

Djeco / £24

HAND MADE

For crafters of all ages, Djeco’s sweet sewing box includes needles, pin cushion, threads and more

Warm Cup

Folk Interiors / £5.25

KEEP CUP

Sometimes the perfect gift is just a really nice mug – these handmade ceramics are all utterly unique

Nursem Cream

nursem / £9.95

SKIN KIND

Nursem is the go-to hand cream for someone you know who needs some love – while also donating free tubes to nurses across the UK

Pottery

Shrimp's House / £30

NURTURE NATURE

Handmade in London and totally unique, the Milomade OB midi planter will add colour to your space

Socks

A Woven Plane / £18

STEP AHEAD

Sustainable and designed to feel good, A Woven Plane’s socks are an insider find that also come with personal gift messages

Egg

Choco Larder / £22

TREAT YOURSELF

Choco Larder’s eggs are delicious, vegan and come completely plastic free

Leopard Magazine

Leopard Magazine / £6

NEXT GENERATION

New magazine Leopard is for kids aged 4-9 and filled with arts, crafts, stories and strong female role models

Badge

Scout's Honour / £6

HEY DOGGY

Buy a merit badge for your pooch's jacket or blanket – 50% of profits goes to dog shelters across the UK

Journal

Kinshipped / £20

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Start each morning focusing on the good things thanks to Kinshipped’s beautiful gratitude journal

Non-alcoholic beer

Lucky Saint / £25

CHIN CHIN

For an alcohol-free beer without that weird aftertaste, try Lucky Saint’s brew

painting

Hannah Carvell / £40

OH BOY

Blank wall issues? This dachshund in a party hat is the answer

Books

Little Box of Books / £18.99

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Order a Little Box of Books for great titles that celebrate diversity. Each box also contains a special stamped letter to send to an elderly loved one

Perk Up

Patchology / £18

BRIGHT EYES

Go to your happy place or just perk up with Patchology’s soothing and essential gels for tired and frazzled eyes

Digging Bunny Egg

The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company / £5.99

DIG IT

Handmade in Britain, who doesn’t want a little bunny with green sprinkles and white chocolate truffle?

Ro To To

HUB / £40.80

GIFT PACK

Ro To To socks, a Ganni scrunchie, card and facial pack – Hub has all you need to send a mate

Willowberry

Willowberry / £26.99

SOFTLY DOES IT

Willowberry’s Reviving Eye Cream contains pomegranate extract, green tea, probiotics and caffeine to help even skintone and reduce puffiness

Card

Wood-ism / £3.50

SEND SOME LOVE

Sonny Adorjan designs lovely cards featuring phrases thought up by his autistic son and profits go to Ambitious About Autism

Tea

Good & Proper / £4.50

AND RELAX

For excellent tea gifts (a lovely herbal and a smashing English Breakfast) Good & Proper has you sorted

Happy Drops

Emulsion / £12

GOOD START

Add a couple of drops of Emulsion’s Wake Up Happy to the SLS-free Shower Gel Base and enjoy an energising blast of chamomile roman, rose oil and ylang ylang

Jumper 1234 / £119

STAY SNUG

For working-from-home chic that’s also incredibly comforting, go for this navy hoodie

Flat 102 / £10

STRONG WORDS

Created by designer Steph Orr in her home studio (garage), send an uplifting message to a friend

Champo / £18

SALON VIBES

Champo’s Pitta shampoo and conditioner boost your volume and self-care levels

