30 lovely Easter gifts that support small businesses
Golden Hare Books / £16.99
DRINK IT UP
Need something quick and escapist? Sommelier Victoria James’s memoir Wine Girl of her time in the toxic restaurant industry is addictive
Cococoba / £9.95
SWEET DREAMS
Make comforting cups of hot chocolate with Cococoba’s ingenious chocolate bombes with marshmallows
The Bristol Artisan / £8
HOME COMFORTS
Made from ethically sourced cherry wood, these teaspoons are among gems from a range of independent UK designers
The Marine Conservation Society / £18
CLEVER THINKING
WAKEcup’s vegan lunch bag is inspired and 10% of profits will go directly to its eco-charity partner The Marine Conservation Society
Best Years / £11.99
MAKE SOME NOISE
Welcome any new arrivals with an organic diplodocus dinosaur rattle
Milk Tooth / £14.50
BAG FOR LIFE
You don’t know totes until you own a capacious Baggu – pick up the collab with Milk Tooth
Tretorn / £120
FEET FIRST
Inspired by Sweden’s official Olympic shoe from the ’68 Mexico Games, these sneakers are also recycled and eco-friendly
Susana Costa Textiles / £139
CUDDLE UP
For yourself or someone in need of some TLC, this Susana Costa Textiles woven throw is just the ticket
Djeco / £24
HAND MADE
For crafters of all ages, Djeco’s sweet sewing box includes needles, pin cushion, threads and more
Folk Interiors / £5.25
KEEP CUP
Sometimes the perfect gift is just a really nice mug – these handmade ceramics are all utterly unique
nursem / £9.95
SKIN KIND
Nursem is the go-to hand cream for someone you know who needs some love – while also donating free tubes to nurses across the UK
Shrimp's House / £30
NURTURE NATURE
Handmade in London and totally unique, the Milomade OB midi planter will add colour to your space
A Woven Plane / £18
STEP AHEAD
Sustainable and designed to feel good, A Woven Plane’s socks are an insider find that also come with personal gift messages
Choco Larder / £22
TREAT YOURSELF
Choco Larder’s eggs are delicious, vegan and come completely plastic free
Leopard Magazine / £6
NEXT GENERATION
New magazine Leopard is for kids aged 4-9 and filled with arts, crafts, stories and strong female role models
Scout's Honour / £6
HEY DOGGY
Buy a merit badge for your pooch's jacket or blanket – 50% of profits goes to dog shelters across the UK
Kinshipped / £20
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
Start each morning focusing on the good things thanks to Kinshipped’s beautiful gratitude journal
Lucky Saint / £25
CHIN CHIN
For an alcohol-free beer without that weird aftertaste, try Lucky Saint’s brew
Hannah Carvell / £40
OH BOY
Blank wall issues? This dachshund in a party hat is the answer
Little Box of Books / £18.99
READ ALL ABOUT IT
Order a Little Box of Books for great titles that celebrate diversity. Each box also contains a special stamped letter to send to an elderly loved one
Patchology / £18
BRIGHT EYES
Go to your happy place or just perk up with Patchology’s soothing and essential gels for tired and frazzled eyes
The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company / £5.99
DIG IT
Handmade in Britain, who doesn’t want a little bunny with green sprinkles and white chocolate truffle?
HUB / £40.80
GIFT PACK
Ro To To socks, a Ganni scrunchie, card and facial pack – Hub has all you need to send a mate
Willowberry / £26.99
SOFTLY DOES IT
Willowberry’s Reviving Eye Cream contains pomegranate extract, green tea, probiotics and caffeine to help even skintone and reduce puffiness
Wood-ism / £3.50
SEND SOME LOVE
Sonny Adorjan designs lovely cards featuring phrases thought up by his autistic son and profits go to Ambitious About Autism
Good & Proper / £4.50
AND RELAX
For excellent tea gifts (a lovely herbal and a smashing English Breakfast) Good & Proper has you sorted
Emulsion / £12
GOOD START
Add a couple of drops of Emulsion’s Wake Up Happy to the SLS-free Shower Gel Base and enjoy an energising blast of chamomile roman, rose oil and ylang ylang
Jumper 1234 / £119
STAY SNUG
For working-from-home chic that’s also incredibly comforting, go for this navy hoodie
Flat 102 / £10
STRONG WORDS
Created by designer Steph Orr in her home studio (garage), send an uplifting message to a friend
Champo / £18
SALON VIBES
Champo’s Pitta shampoo and conditioner boost your volume and self-care levels