Father's Day Style List
The Style List

The 30 best grooming, fashion and interiors gifts for Father’s Day

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

30 inspired gift ideas for the father-figure in your life. 

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday (19 June) and if you’re in need of some last-minute inspiration then look no further. 

We’ve compiled 30 beautiful gift ideas from iconic brands including Hermès, Le Labo, Barbour and Creed alongside ingenious designs from independent UK businesses such as new skincare kids on the block Temple, interiors gurus Doodlemoo and Magpie with some incredible food and drink ideas from Bad Brownie, Shop Cuvée and cult brand Just Spices. 

You may also like

The 5 summer pieces Stylist’s fashion writer is adding to her basket now

Whether he’s into running, food, architecture, music, film, fashion or just in need of a good old pamper, we’ve got all the best bits to buy for Father’s Day 2022. Happy browsing. 

  • Creed Aventus

    Father's Day Style List: Creed Aventus
    Father's Day Style List: Creed Aventus

    Aventus was launched in 2010 as part of Creed’s 250th anniversary and has become a go-to for a complex fragrance that suits every individual wearer. 

    Shop Aventus at Creed, from £210

    BUY NOW

  • Dr Barbara Sturm body brush

    Father's Day Style List: Dr Barbara Sturm body brush
    Father's Day Style List: Dr Barbara Sturm body brush

    Brushing up circulation and skincare in one swift move (both physically and metaphorically) is the classic Dr Barbara Sturm body brush. 

    Shop Dr Barbara Sturm body brush at Mr Porter, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Meater wireless thermometer

    Father's Day Style List: Meater wireless thermometer
    Father's Day Style List: Meater wireless thermometer

    A wire-free thermometer that works with your phone to make cooking stress-free; essential for barbecues free from arguments about whether those burgers are definitely done. 

    Shop wireless thermometer at Meater, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Temple Skincare Set

    Father's Day Style List: Temple Skincare Set
    Father's Day Style List: Temple Skincare Set

    Created specifically for men of colour, Temple is the brainchild of friends Raphael Babalola and Adam Hutchinson, and this cleanser, toner and moisturiser set is the perfect place to start. 

    Shop Skincare Set at Temple, £47

    BUY NOW

  • Shop Cuvée Vermouth

    Father's Day Style List: Shop Cuvée Vermouth
    Father's Day Style List: Shop Cuvée Vermouth

    Released this Friday, Shop Cuvée’s new vermouth brings delightful style to the home bar with an infusion of peach stone, bitter orange peel and lemon peel; serve with soda. 

    Shop Vermouth at Shop Cuvée, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Cave Things flower pencils

    Father's Day Style List: Cave Things flowers pencils
    Father's Day Style List: Cave Things flowers pencils

    A set of four excellent pencils with floral-inspired lyrics from Nick Cave. They may be niche but they’re rather lovely. 

    Shop flower pencils at Cave Things, £15

    BUY NOW

  • Heath Hand Salve

    Father's Day Style List: Heath Hand Salve
    Father's Day Style List: Heath Hand Salve

    Soothing, moisturising and made with Pollustop® to protect against the ageing effects of pollution, this is a go-to salve to have on standby. 

    Shop Hand Salve at Heath, £8.50

    BUY NOW

  • Holdall & Co personalised leather airpod case

    Father's Day Style List: Holdall & Co personalised airpod case
    Father's Day Style List: Holdall & Co personalised airpod case

    Available in six shades – white, pink, yellow, mint, tan and black – customise his airpod case with up to three characters. 

    Shop Holdall & Co personalised airpod case at The Drop, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Kiehl’s Facial Fuel

    Father's Day Style List: Kiehl's Facial Fuel
    Father's Day Style List: Kiehl's Facial Fuel

    Transforming skin almost instantly, Kiehl’s moisturiser features caffeine and vitamin C to brighten even the most tired of new dad faces. 

    Shop Facial Fuel at Kiehl’s, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Saucony Men's Ride 15

    Father's Day Style List: Saucony Men's Ride 15
    Father's Day Style List: Saucony Men's Ride 15

    The new Ride 15 from Saucony is a lighter yet more cushioned design that’s ideal for runners regularly going for 5 to 10K. 

    Shop Men’s Ride 15 at Saucony, £130

    BUY NOW

  • Montblanc belt

    Father's Day Style List: Montblanc belt
    Father's Day Style List: Montblanc belt

    Montblanc’s black and blue reversible leather belt is a fashion gift that’s both practical and beautiful: win-win. 

    Shop Montblanc belt at Selfridges, £240

    BUY NOW

  • Bad Brownie Snack Daddy Brownie Bites

    Father's Day Style List: Bad Brownie Snack Daddy Brownie Bites
    Father's Day Style List: Bad Brownie Snack Daddy Brownie Bites

    Candied bacon, pretzels, peanuts and crisps, plus a little box of Maldon Sea Salt make these brownies addictive while demonstrating the salt/fat/acid/heat principle of delicious food.  

    Shop Snack Daddy Brownie Bites at Bad Brownie, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Hermès tie

    Father's Day Style List: Hermès tie
    Father's Day Style List: Hermès tie

    If you’re investing in a tie for wedding season then the iconic-yet-elegant Hermès design is the answer that’ll last a lifetime. 

    Shop tie at Hermès, £180

    BUY NOW

  • Marks & Spencer weekend bag

    Father's Day Style List: Marks & Spencer weekend bag
    Father's Day Style List: Marks & Spencer weekend bag

    A good leather weekend bag is an essential addition to every wardrobe and is also an excellent reason to book a mini break. 

    Shop weekend bag at Marks & Spencer, £115

    BUY NOW

  • Just Spices starter set

    Father's Day Style List: Just Spices starter set
    Father's Day Style List: Just Spices starter set

    Vegan and natural, Just Spices is a cult German brand and this set includes everything you need for potatoes, chicken, pasta, veg, eggs, sandwiches… 

    Shop starter set at Just Spices, £31.99

    BUY NOW

Each week Stylist’s editors share nine must-buy products from independent brands, sign up below to be the first to receive the edit every Thursday.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands