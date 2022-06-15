The 30 best grooming, fashion and interiors gifts for Father’s Day
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
30 inspired gift ideas for the father-figure in your life.
It’s Father’s Day this Sunday (19 June) and if you’re in need of some last-minute inspiration then look no further.
We’ve compiled 30 beautiful gift ideas from iconic brands including Hermès, Le Labo, Barbour and Creed alongside ingenious designs from independent UK businesses such as new skincare kids on the block Temple, interiors gurus Doodlemoo and Magpie with some incredible food and drink ideas from Bad Brownie, Shop Cuvée and cult brand Just Spices.
Whether he’s into running, food, architecture, music, film, fashion or just in need of a good old pamper, we’ve got all the best bits to buy for Father’s Day 2022. Happy browsing.
Aimé Leon Dore graphic tee
Queens-based brand Aimé Leon Dore has created a beautiful charity capsule collection featuring work by the late artist Robert De Niro Sr (father of actor Robert De Niro).
Shop Study for Poindexter Gallery Poster by Robert De Niro Sr Graphic Tee at Aimé Leon Dore, £85
Magpie x Peanuts mug
Having invested in this “Genius” mug ourselves, we can report it holds the perfect amount of tea combined with good sipping action.
DS & Durga Big Sur After Rain candle
California after a rain storm… this is a transporting scent from DS & Durga that’s made for summer-months wanderlust.
Shop DS & Durga Big Sur After Rain candle at Liberty London, £60
Barbour cap
Simple, understated and very useful, Barbour has created the perfect go-to cap – even for men who usually refuse to wear them.
Dorothy Passport Pockets
Passport-size notebooks with geographical tributes to Sex Pistols, Bruce Springsteen, Kraftwerk and David Bowie? We’re so in.
Creed Aventus
Aventus was launched in 2010 as part of Creed’s 250th anniversary and has become a go-to for a complex fragrance that suits every individual wearer.
Dr Barbara Sturm body brush
Brushing up circulation and skincare in one swift move (both physically and metaphorically) is the classic Dr Barbara Sturm body brush.
Meater wireless thermometer
A wire-free thermometer that works with your phone to make cooking stress-free; essential for barbecues free from arguments about whether those burgers are definitely done.
Temple Skincare Set
Created specifically for men of colour, Temple is the brainchild of friends Raphael Babalola and Adam Hutchinson, and this cleanser, toner and moisturiser set is the perfect place to start.
Shop Cuvée Vermouth
Released this Friday, Shop Cuvée’s new vermouth brings delightful style to the home bar with an infusion of peach stone, bitter orange peel and lemon peel; serve with soda.
Cave Things flower pencils
A set of four excellent pencils with floral-inspired lyrics from Nick Cave. They may be niche but they’re rather lovely.
Heath Hand Salve
Soothing, moisturising and made with Pollustop® to protect against the ageing effects of pollution, this is a go-to salve to have on standby.
Holdall & Co personalised leather airpod case
Available in six shades – white, pink, yellow, mint, tan and black – customise his airpod case with up to three characters.
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel
Transforming skin almost instantly, Kiehl’s moisturiser features caffeine and vitamin C to brighten even the most tired of new dad faces.
Saucony Men's Ride 15
The new Ride 15 from Saucony is a lighter yet more cushioned design that’s ideal for runners regularly going for 5 to 10K.
Frantoio Muraglia extra virgin olive oil
Handmade and painted by a small family business in the Apulia region of Italy, a ceramic bottle of extra virgin olive oil will leave the foodie in your life utterly contented.
Shop Frantoio Muraglia extra virgin olive oil at The Red Beetle, £34.50
Le Labo Santal 33 scented body bar
The subtle way to wear the ubiquitous Santal 33 – this soap is an endless pleasure to use in the shower and helps save the planet.
Scamp & Dude x Choose Love swag bag
£10 from every lovely (and very handy) swag bag sold is being donated to help refugees and displaced people.
Shop Scamp & Dude x Choose Love swag bag at Scamp & Dude, £30
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza’s sandals
Paula’s boutique was a 70s shopping legend in Ibiza’s Old Town with customers including Donna Summer – Loewe’s tribute to its blissed-out look include these of-the-moment sandals.
Haeckels 4 Step Skincare Set
Is he in need of a new skincare regime? Haeckels’ set contains its Facial Cleanser, Algae Plump + B3 serum, Eco Marine Cream moisturiser and Earth Marine Water + AHA 4% exfoliator.
Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag
Lost keys? Bag? Dog? Glasses case? The search is over with Samsung’s clever little Smart Tags that’ll beep when needed.
Doodlemoo smiley face coasters
Bring back the summer of acid love with Doodlemoo’s bright and beautiful smiley face coasters.
Skagen Men’s Signatur watch
For understated Danish design, this lovely watch from Skagen comes with a choice of straps too.
Ghost Signs by Sam Roberts and Roy Reed
“A feast of history, typography and the urban environment”, this book of London’s ghost signs reveal a social past that’s hidden in plain sight.
Shop Ghost Signs by Sam Roberts and Roy Reed at Of Cabbages And Kings, £25
Nordic Ware Kettle Smoker
For cooking fish, meat and veg – inside and out – this clever and stylish kettle smoker will leave him obsessed with wood chips and herbs.
Montblanc belt
Montblanc’s black and blue reversible leather belt is a fashion gift that’s both practical and beautiful: win-win.
Bad Brownie Snack Daddy Brownie Bites
Candied bacon, pretzels, peanuts and crisps, plus a little box of Maldon Sea Salt make these brownies addictive while demonstrating the salt/fat/acid/heat principle of delicious food.
Hermès tie
If you’re investing in a tie for wedding season then the iconic-yet-elegant Hermès design is the answer that’ll last a lifetime.
Marks & Spencer weekend bag
A good leather weekend bag is an essential addition to every wardrobe and is also an excellent reason to book a mini break.
Just Spices starter set
Vegan and natural, Just Spices is a cult German brand and this set includes everything you need for potatoes, chicken, pasta, veg, eggs, sandwiches…
Images: courtesy of brands